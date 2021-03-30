U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,958.55
    -12.54 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,066.96
    -104.41 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,045.39
    -14.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.80
    +37.11 (+1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.39
    -1.17 (-1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.90
    -28.70 (-1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.71 (-2.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0051 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    +0.0050 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3220
    +0.5140 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,924.97
    +1,354.89 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,186.98
    +33.50 (+2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,772.12
    +35.95 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,432.70
    +48.18 (+0.16%)
     

Google extends availability of 'unlimited' free Meet calls to June 30th

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Google is once again extending the availability of longer Meet calls for free users. As things currently stand, you can take part in chats that last up to a full day until the end of June 2021. Back when the company made Meet available for free to Gmail account holders, it waived a 60-minute limit on calls. Initially, Google said it wouldn’t reinstate that limit until September 30th, 2020. It then extended that deadline to March 31st, 2021. This latest extension moves that timeline toward the start of the summer. Then as now, the extension will help friends and families stay in touch during the pandemic.

Recommended Stories

  • Google is testing its replacement for third-party cookies

    FLoC is officially in fashion.

  • Aurora is helping Volvo develop autonomous semi trucks

    Volvo has selected Aurora to help it develop Level 4 autonomous trucks for carrying cargo across North America.

  • Verizon will shut down its 3G network in 2022

    This is the final delay.

  • Santee Cooper agrees to reform proposal it says will be good for customers

    South Carolina Legislators have wanted to resolve the fate of Santee Cooper since the 2017 abandonment of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Plant project. A group of senators are now grappling with potential reforms for the state-owned utility.

  • Lululemon’s direct sales nearly double in Q4

    Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s direct-to-consumer sales nearly doubles in the quarter, making up half of total sales as the retailer tops Wall Street expectations for the quarter and says it is in the "early innings" of its growth.

  • YouTube will try hiding video dislike counts from some users

    Over the next few weeks, YouTube plans to test several new interface designs that won’t publicly display how many dislikes a video has earned.

  • Google's new experimental app can scan and categorize your documents

    Stack is a powerful new document scanner for Android from Google's Area 120 incubator.

  • Super Mario 3D All-Stars Goes Away on Thursday – Buy Now or Regret it Forever

    Release Date: Sept. 18th, 2020 Editions Available: Standard Platforms: Nintendo Switch MSRP: $59.99 Released on September 18th, 2020, Super Mario 3D All-Stars includes remakes of Nintendo 64’s Super Mario 64, GameCube’s Super Mario Sunshine, and Wii’s Super Mario Galaxy. However, Nintendo has decided to make the game available for a limited time, and after March 31st you’ll no longer …

  • Moog's Sound Studio bundles are modular synth starter kits

    You get two synths, a mixer, cables, a patch book and adorable carboard cutouts.

  • Funeral held for Barack Obama's grandmother

    Sarah Onyango Obama, a Kenyan educator and philanthropist who promoted education for girls and orphans, was laid to rest on Tuesday (March 30).She was also former U.S. President Barack Obama's grandmother.In her home village of Kogelo in eastern Kenya, mourners chanted and wailed for the woman popularly known as 'Mama Sarah'.Her grandson Malik Obama said it was a day of great sadness, but they have to accept the will of God."Allah brings us here and Allah takes us back. This is our home and we thank you for coming and we extend our gratitude to all the people who have come to support us here."Obama died at a hospital in Kisumu on Monday (March 29) and was said to be 99 years old.Kogelo resident Dan Omondi said many had benefited from a foundation she had established."So while Sarah rests in peace, we the Kogelo residents are quite happy. We wish that more Mama Sarah Obama are born."In recognition of her work to support education, 'Mama Sarah' received the inaugural Women's Entrepreneurship Day Education Pioneer Award from the United Nations in 2014.She was the third wife of the paternal grandfather of Barack Obama and attended his first inauguration in 2009.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St dips, with tech-related names underperforming

    U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Tuesday, with investors selling tech-related growth shares after U.S. Treasury yields hit a 14-month high. At the same time, the S&P 500 financials, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors rose, extending the recent rotation out of growth and into so-called value names. Tech shares trimmed losses in afternoon trading with Treasury yields off the day's high, but the S&P technology sector ended down 1% on the day.

  • Niantic Labs CEO posts a teaser image of some AR glasses

    Augmented reality headsets could lead to hands-free 'Pokémon Go' and much more.

  • ‘Diana’ Musical Sets Netflix Premiere Ahead of Broadway Opening Night

    “Diana,” a musical about the people’s princess, will premiere on Netflix ahead of its Broadway debut. The show had completed only a few preview performances (and was expected to officially open last March) before Broadway went dark due to the pandemic. In an unprecedented move, a live stage recording of “Diana” is coming to Netflix […]

  • Volkswagen's 'Voltswagen' rebranding is reportedly an April Fool's stunt

    Volkswagen is probably still going to be called Volkswagen. We'll explain.

  • A Guide to What the Trump Administration’s Most Notorious Figures Are Doing Now

    How Mike Pompeo, Stephen Miller, Kayleigh McEnany, and other loyalists are working to Make America Trump Again

  • Oscars Ceremony Will Add London Venue and More Options for Nominees

    In a Tuesday meeting for the studio and personal reps of Oscar nominees, producer Steven Soderbergh called the logistics of organizing this year’s ceremony “mind-numbing.” The producers announced they would add venues in London and elsewhere for participants who are not able to travel because of COVID restrictions. “London is 100 percent confirmed. We’re […]

  • Apple's MacBook Air M1 returns to $950 on Amazon

    Apple's lightweight MacBook Air with its M1 system-on-a-chip is back on sale at Amazon for $950.

  • S.Africa’s No. 1 Investor Backs Local Interest in Gold M&As

    (Bloomberg) -- Africa’s biggest fund manager and a key investor in South African gold companies said any consolidation in the sector must benefit the country as well as shareholders.The Public Investment Corp., which manages 1.91 trillion rand ($128 billion) of mainly South African government worker pensions, has a broader mandate than purely shareholder returns, said Mdu Bhulose, portfolio manager for mining and resources at the money manager. It also considers potential job losses, the welfare of communities in which mining companies operate as well as the interests of the broader South African economy, he said. That will affect the way it assesses, proposals, he said.Bhulose’s comments come amid speculation that Johannesburg-based Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. and Gold Fields Ltd., could be takeover targets for foreign buyers because of their relatively low valuations. Neal Froneman, the chief executive officer of South African gold and platinum miner Sibanye Stillwater Ltd., has said the three companies should combine to avoid being bought by companies based elsewhere.“Is this going to be a value destructive deal for the country?,” Bhulose said of the PIC’s approach to potential takeovers in an interview last week. “We look at returns, but also what impact it will have for all other stakeholders.”The PIC is the biggest shareholder in AngloGold, holding 11.9%, and the second-largest in Gold Fields with 9.6%. In Sibanye, its 15.9% holding is the biggest of any investor.Newmont Corp., the world’s biggest gold miner by market value, has a price-to-earnings ratio that’s more than double both AngloGold and Gold Fields, highlighting the discount at which the South African producers trade.While AngloGold and Gold Fields have shifted their focus to more profitable operations elsewhere in Africa, Australia and the Americas, they retain their primary listings on Johannesburg’s stock exchange.“If you trade at a discount, somebody that trades at a premium is going to buy you,” Froneman said in an interview earlier this month. “AngloGold, Gold Fields and even us, we are targets for North American producers.”Gold Fields, founded by Cecil Rhodes in 1897, runs South Deep mine, its sole remaining asset in South Africa. AngloGold, which emerged from a mining empire created by Ernest Oppenheimer a century ago, sold its last mine in South Africa last year and has been mulling moving its primary listing elsewhere.The combination of the three companies envisaged by the Sibanye CEO could save about $160 million in corporate costs and create synergies between Gold Fields and AngloGold’s Ghanaian operations, according to analysts at RMB Morgan Stanley. The deal could be compelling to investors if Sibanye offers a premium to acquire the companies, the analysts said.“If the answer is that you will get more from the assets when you put them together than if they are apart, certainly there is merit to that transaction,” Bhulose said. “We need to evaluate what management teams can prove on paper in terms of creating value, and how they can manage these businesses to deliver more value.”(Updates with analyst comment in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Renesas says normal production at fire-hit chip plant to take 100-120 days

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics said on Tuesday it would take at least 100 days to get back to normal production at its fire-hit plant, even as the government urged some Taiwanese companies to help with alternative chip production. The company's chip factory in northeast Japan was hit by fire on March 19 due to a power surge in one of the machines, putting more pressure on the broader chips industry amid a global shortage of semiconductors that is hurting the production of cars, smartphones and home appliances. Renesas, which commands nearly a third of the global market share for microcontroller chips used in cars, said 23 machines were damaged in the fire and needed to be replaced or fixed, nearly double its initial estimate of 11.

  • Wall Street dips, with technology the biggest drag

    U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Tuesday, with investors selling tech-related growth shares after U.S. Treasury yields hit a 14-month high. At the same time, the S&P 500 financials, industrials and consumer discretionary sectors rose, extending the recent rotation out of growth and into so-called value names. Tech shares trimmed losses in afternoon trading with Treasury yields off the day's high, but the S&P technology sector ended down 1% on the day and was the biggest drag on the S&P 500.