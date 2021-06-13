U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,247.44
    +8.26 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,479.60
    +13.40 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,069.42
    +49.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,335.81
    +24.40 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.78
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.50
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    28.05
    -0.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2112
    -0.0065 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4620
    +0.0030 (+0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4117
    -0.0060 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5980
    +0.2500 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,680.03
    +1,922.80 (+5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.19
    -17.62 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,134.06
    +45.88 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,948.73
    -9.87 (-0.03%)
     

‘Fallout 76’ is headed to Fallout 3’s Pittsburgh in 2022

Daniel Cooper
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

It may not arrive until 2022, but patience will be a virtue for longstanding Fallout 76 players looking to recapture the glory days of Fallout 3. At today’s joint Microsoft/Bethesda press conference, the mega-publisher announced that Fallout: Expeditions will launch. This new game mode will, eventually, see players leave Appalachia and head back to the city formerly known as Pittsburgh. Expeditions: The Pitt, will enable players to visit the raider-controlled city and do their best to survive while dodging the usual hazards. The teaser trailer does little more than invoke that same sense of dread you may have felt when approaching the city the first time, but it's effective nonetheless.

