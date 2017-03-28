David Pogue's search for the world's best air-travel app



This month, Expedia (EXPE) killed off the world’s best app for air travelers: FlightTrack Pro, which it had bought in 2010. (Why do companies do that!?)

Among frequent flyers, cries of mourning fill the airspace.

I’m among them. FlightTrack Pro was amazing. Here’s how I described it back in 2009:

Its attractive, tidy screens show you far more detail than the airline generally provides—not just the departure and arrival times, but also the terminals, gates, flight maps, aircraft type, speed and altitude, weather radar, and so on.

The Pro version costs $10. It’s worth every penny, because it offers “push” alerts when anything changes. That is, your iPhone [or Android phone] buzzes and wakes up and, no matter what you were doing, shows on the screen the details of your flight’s delay, gate change, or whatever.

View photos FlightTrack Pro, dead at ate 8. More

I’ll never forget the first time FTP blew my mind. I was with a TV crew for a layover at Chicago O’Hare. The airport monitor said our connecting flight was at gate D6, but the app said it was gate B3, only 50 yards away. The crew insisted that the monitor was correct, and went off D6. I stayed put.

Fifteen minutes later, they sheepishly returned. FlightTrack Pro had been right.

Then there was the time in Dallas when the gate agent announced a fog delay; she said she didn’t know how long it would last. Well, I did! FTP said it would be 45 minutes—and it was!

Considering how much time, trouble, and money this little app saves travelers, it was beyond forehead-smacking that Expedia killed it off.

Now, FlightTrack was around for eight years. Surely, in that time, something similar has come along? I decided to find out.

View photos Today’s flight apps can access real-time FAA databases, to your benefit. More

(Note: The following review covers apps that manage flights for travelers. Other apps, like FlightAware, are designed to reveal details about one particular plane in the air; others, like FlightRadar24 and Planes Live, show you all planes in the air. But those are really a different deal.)

(Other note: All of the following apps are available for iPhone and Android.)

What made FlightTrack so good?

Yes, of course, FTP showed terminal, gate, and baggage-claim information. Yes, it notified you in real time when your gate changed, or when a flight’s takeoff or landing time changed.

But it also offered all of these features:

Automated data entry. Truth to tell, FTP wasn’t so great when it came to manually entering your flights. You had to tap in the airline, flight number, and date, and then search for a match, and then tap the match. Too many steps. Until version 5, though, it spared savvy travelers that effort because it synced with Tripit.com. That’s an ingenious free service that builds a tidy itinerary for you—all you have to do is forward your travel receipts to Tripit’s e-mail address (plans@tripit.com). So when you buy a ticket online (Travelocity.com, an airline, or whatever), you forward it to Tripit, and boom—the flight was wirelessly auto-entered on your calendar, and also in FlightTrack. Layover calculations. Such a little thing, but so valuable: You could glance at the app to see how much time you’d have in the connecting city. Delay history. FTP even knew the on-time history of your flight. It would let you know that, for example, this flight is over 45 minutes late 33% of the time, so you could manage your expectations. Aircraft details, including seating charts and WiFi information. For example, you’d know that you’d be sitting right by the bathroom. In-flight details, like speed, altitude, and a real-time map showing the plane en route. Airport details, like the weather, current airport delays, and terminal maps. Alternate flights. When yours is canceled, you want to be able to see what else is available with a single tap. Info sharing, so you can email or text the flight information to family, friends, or whoever’s picking you up.

Is there an app that offers all of that—in a well-designed, attractive package?

As it turns out, yes.

Here are the leading contenders, listed from worst to first.

Attractive, with easy navigation; but feature-poor and loaded with ads. (At one time, you could pay $2 for an ad-free version; no longer.)

Missing features: 1 (automated data entry), 2 (layover calculations), 4 (plane info), 7 (alternate flights), 8 (send info).

View photos Flight Stats. Good-looking but loaded with ads. More

Read More