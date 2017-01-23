This food recycler will turn your food scraps into fertilizer

Say goodbye to stinky composting…

Whirlpool has debuted the Zera Food Recycler.

The new kitchen appliance lets you recycle your food scraps right in your kitchen.

You can just sweep all your leftovers, except bones and pits, right into the bin.

A carbon filter is used to reduce odor, and a plant-based additive helps in the breakdown process.

After about a week you’ll get a pile of fresh-made fertilizer for your lawn or garden.

The convenience of recycling your food yourself is not cheap…

Zera will retail for $1,199, but for a limited time you can purchase it through Indiegogo for $699.

Source: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/zera-food-recycler-recycling–2#/

