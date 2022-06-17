U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,695.50
    +27.25 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,071.00
    +143.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,239.75
    +115.00 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,668.00
    +16.10 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.01
    -0.58 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.40
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0496
    -0.0059 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2070
    -0.1000 (-3.02%)
     

  • Vix

    32.10
    +2.48 (+8.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    -0.0091 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5380
    +2.2980 (+1.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,770.84
    -453.27 (-2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.44
    -37.57 (-7.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.34
    +72.36 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

UPDATE 1-Putin's St Petersburg speech postponed by an hour after cyberattack

·1 min read

(Updates with more detail of cyberattack, time of rescheduled speech)

June 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that the St Petersburg International Economic Forum had suffered from a "denial of service" cyber attack on its accreditation system, forcing Russian President Vladimir Putin to delay a scheduled address by one hour.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters that the cyber attack had begun on Thursday and disabled the forum's guest accreditation and admission system, leading to a host of problems with access.

He said specialists were working to fix the problem, and that Putin's keynote address had been moved back to 3 p.m. (1200 GMT). (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

