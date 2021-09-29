U.S. markets open in 8 hours 4 minutes

21Shares Announces Listing of two additional crypto index ETPs on SIX

Firm is the first to give investors access 25 crypto ETPs in Switzerland

Zurich, September 28, 2021 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, today announced the listing of two additional cryptocurrency ETPs for a total of 25 listings on the leading Swiss exchange SIX. The new crypto index 21Shares Crypto Basket Equal Weight ETP (Ticker: HODLV) and 21Shares Crypto Basket 10 ETP (Ticker: HODLX). Jane Street will provide seed capital and serve as authorized participant for these two products.

These ETPs emphasize 21Shares’ leadership in crypto ETP innovation and its research-driven product development approach:

  • 21Shares Crypto Basket Equal Weight ETP (HODLV) is a rules-based passive ETP based on the Vinter 21Shares “HODLV Index”. The HODLV Index tracks the top five eligible crypto assets, all weighted equally and is rebalanced quarterly.

  • 21Shares Crypto Basket Index 10 ETP (HODLX) is a rules-based passive ETP based on the Vinter 21Shares “HODLX Index”. The HODLX Index tracks the top ten eligible crypto assets based on current market capitalisation and is rebalanced quarterly.

Investors with a buy-and-hold strategy benefit from a diversified crypto exposure and the ease of buying the product via a bank or a broker on the Swiss exchange SIX. The underlyings are 100% collateralized and custodied in cold storage.

Hany Rashwan, Co-Founder and CEO of 21Shares said, “We are pleased to list 2 additional crypto index ETPs in Switzerland. This development underscores our commitment to our home market and our mission to help investors in a safe manner access crypto assets on regulated exchanges, now and in the future.”

More data-driven insights about largest crypto assets and many others are available on 21Shares website: https://21shares.com/research

As of September 1, 21Shares manages more than $1.8 billion in 15 cryptocurrency ETPs and 79 listings. Including the world’s only ETP tracking Binance and two ETPs with investor staking rewards (Tezos and Cardano). Its crypto ETP products are listed on eight regulated European and Swiss trading exchanges.

Press Contact
Paulo Germann, press@21shares.com

About 21Shares
21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world’s first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. The 21Shares issuance platform, Onyx, is used by both 21Shares and third parties to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs around the world.
For more information, visit www.21shares.com.

Disclaimer
This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other than the Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden the 2020 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2020 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2020 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (the "FinSA") and not a prospectus. Copies of the Prospectus are available free of charge from the website of the Issuer. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Base Prospectus and the final terms of any product mentioned herein can be obtained from 21Shares AG on the website. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.


# # #


