43-Year Printing Business Graphic Communications Converts to Minuteman Press Franchise in Shelby Township, Michigan

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. --News Direct-- Minuteman Press International Inc

43-year printing business Graphic Communications has been sold by Dennis Wrobleski to new owners Nathan and Jane Kogan. Following the sale, the business is being converted to a full-service Minuteman Press franchise. The new Minuteman Press in Shelby Township is located at 50671 Wing Drive, Shelby Township, MI 48315.

On buying the business, Nathan Kogan says, “My background was in finance and accounting. I held a position as an Assistant Controller for a privately owned wealth management company for almost 19 years. My wife and I decided to become business owners because we wanted to build something for ourselves and our kids. Our hope is that someday, our kids will join us and want to be a part of this wonderful company.”

Seller Dennis Wrobleski shares, “My main objective in transferring the business was the security of my employees and the care of our clientele. I was happy to learn that Minuteman Press franchise owners are supported and trained to handle the print and marketing needs of local businesses. I believe this will be a huge benefit to our clients adding access to more products and services. The most likely prospect of growth with the expansion of products available to our existing clientele and new clients ensures a beneficial outcome for the employees.”

Dennis Wrobleski (left) has sold his 43-year printing business Graphic Communications to new owners Jane and Nathan Kogan (center, right). Graphic Communications is now Minuteman Press, Shelby Township, MI.

Jane and Nathan Kogan, owners, Minuteman Press, Shelby Township, MI (formerly Graphic Communications).

History of the Business

Graphic Communications began as a Michigan partnership in 1980. Dennis explains, “My former partner Bill Schulz and I worked together at Kux Manufacturing Company in Detroit, Michigan. In the early 1950s, Kux Manufacturing Company, founded by Richard Kux, became the largest manufacturer of decals and identification markings for cars and trucks in the country. Kux was set up for high volume production of fleet graphics, and worked mostly with national brands. Our goal was to provide this same level of high quality graphic products and service to local businesses. Kux was very helpful and supportive of our venture and continued to outsource work to us as our business grew.”

Story continues

Dennis continues, “Graphic Communications made the transition from manual tooling processes to digital graphics. We rely on the latest software, computerized cutting machines, large format printing, and mostly our talented staff of graphic designers and production artists, to serve our clients with professional graphic art solutions.”

Selling the Business

As he was exploring his options for selling the business, Dennis ended up meeting with Minuteman Press Regional VP Rich DeRosa, who explained the benefits of Minuteman Press International’s conversion program that connects sellers like Dennis with buyers like Nathan and Jane Kogan.

Dennis shares, “When I met Rich DeRosa, my business was already listed for sale with a broker. As soon as the broker contract expired, I called Rich and we set up a meeting. Rich not only had a very good understanding of my business, he had a potential buyer in mind that he had been working with. Rich explained the straightforward process and I also learned a lot from the Minuteman Press website.

“I think it’s great working with an organization that is interested in success for the buyer and the seller. Knowing that the new owner of Graphic Communications will be equipped with the knowledge and support from Minuteman Press to continue to serve our clients is a big relief for me. I am confident that the business and employees will be in good hands.” -Dennis Wrobleski, Selling Owner, Graphic Communications

Buying the Business

From his perspective as a new business owner, Nathan Kogan found the right fit in buying a well-established business while also being supported by Minuteman Press as a franchisee. Nathan shares, “We chose to buy an established business because it gave us comfort and a feeling of stability to come into something that is already a proven model, but would also have tons of upside for growth. We chose Minuteman Press due to its incredible reviews and a support system for the owners.”

Nathan continues, “Working with Minuteman Press International was extremely easy and comforting. Rich DeRosa was extremely supportive and helpful throughout this whole process. And patient, especially with me. The training and support is extremely important; it's definitely one of the main reasons we were drawn to this particular franchise.”

“I look forward to building on the legacy that Dennis created with Graphic Communications for 43 years while also beginning this new chapter with Minuteman Press, Shelby Township.” -Nathan Kogan, New Owner, Minuteman Press, Shelby Township, MI

Transition & Advice for Others

With the transition of the business from Graphic Communications to Minuteman Press, Shelby Township already in motion, Nathan shares the following advice for aspiring business owners: “I would highly recommend following your passion and dreams. But before jumping in, do your due diligence and be sure you are ready for all that is to come.”

As this chapter closes for Dennis, he reflects, “It wasn’t easy starting a business with few resources besides time and determination. In many ways, it’s even harder to make an exit. I’m thankful for everyone I met through this business. I’m blessed that I was able to use my talent as a graphic artist to serve so many great people and businesses in the Metropolitan Detroit area. I know the business is being left in great hands with Nathan and Jane Kogan and Minuteman Press.”

Dennis also offers the following parting advice for business owners looking to secure a sale of their printing businesses: “Call Minuteman Press. Also, having all bookkeeping and financial reports up to date helps for a smooth transition.”

Minuteman Press, Shelby Township (formerly Graphic Communications) is located at 50671 Wing Drive, Shelby Township, MI 48315. For more information, call 586-566-5200 or visit their website: https://minuteman.com/us/locations/mi/shelby-township/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com.

To learn about selling your printing business through Minuteman Press at no cost or broker fees to you, visit https://bit.ly/minutemanpressconversions

Contact Details

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti

+1 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

Company Website

https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/43-year-printing-business-graphic-communications-converts-to-minuteman-press-franchise-in-shelby-township-michigan-598199076