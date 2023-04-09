The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000
A family home is one of the key elements for many Americans, providing a long-term solution to their housing and a real estate investment for their portfolio. However, in many places in America, housing prices have started to rocket so high that homeownership has become the sort of dream that's only imaginable for the rich. When the median home value in your area is $1 million or more, a 20% down payment alone comes to $200,000.
Learn: Dave Ramsey's 7 Tips for Paying Off a Mortgage Faster
More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
That's why GOBankingRates has compiled a list of the best options for people who are ready to look beyond the beaten path for a place where houses are affordable and life is good. The study compiled the median home value from cities across the country, limiting itself to just those where prices are under a quarter-million dollars. It then added on factors like crime rates, unemployment and overall livability, scoring each and combining them to rank each city.
So, see if your hometown is one of the places where you can expect to be able to buy a home for a price that's not outrageous.
50. Bowling Green, Kentucky
2022 average home value: $237,894
Livability score: 73
Median household income: $43,633
Unemployment rate: 3.2%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 25.0%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.67
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.31
Take Our Poll: Do You Think Bankruptcy Is an Acceptable Way To Escape Student Loan Debt?
49. Kansas City, Missouri
2022 average home value: $212,643
Livability score: 58
Median household income: $60,042
Unemployment rate: 2.4%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.0%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 14.58
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 42.70
48. Wichita, Kansas
2022 average home value: $175,602
Livability score: 60
Median household income: $56,374
Unemployment rate: 2.9%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.2%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.76
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 47.28
47. Montgomery, Alabama
2022 average home value: $128,088
Livability score: 65
Median household income: $49,989
Unemployment rate: 2.5%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 21.2%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.18
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.23
Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money
46. Winston-Salem, North Carolina
2022 average home value: $217,990
Livability score: 64
Median household income: $50,204
Unemployment rate: 3.1%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.0%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.49
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 40.36
45. Columbus, Georgia
2022 average home value: $138,836
Livability score: 60
Median household income: $50,542
Unemployment rate: 3.3%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.5%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.17
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.34
44. Evansville, Indiana
2022 average home value: $167,195
Livability score: 58
Median household income: $45,649
Unemployment rate: 2.3%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.9%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.44
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.71
$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin
43. Springfield, Illinois
2022 average home value: $135,537
Livability score: 61
Median household income: $57,596
Unemployment rate: 3.6%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.5%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.38
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.12
42. Elkhart, Indiana
2022 average home value: $185,429
Livability score: 65
Median household income: $43,868
Unemployment rate: 2.5%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.6%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.85
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.40
41. Lubbock, Texas
2022 average home value: $195,999
Livability score: 68
Median household income: $54,060
Unemployment rate: 2.9%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.4%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 10.85
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.53
I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn
40. Lafayette, Louisiana
2022 average home value: $202,790
Livability score: 73
Median household income: $55,329
Unemployment rate: 3.1%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.5%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.04
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 41.26
39. Topeka, Kansas
2022 average home value: $159,014
Livability score: 61
Median household income: $50,870
Unemployment rate: 2.7%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.2%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.11
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 45.16
38. Corpus Christi, Texas
2022 average home value: $205,269
Livability score: 69
Median household income: $59,993
Unemployment rate: 4.5%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.0%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.79
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 32.65
Related: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret
37. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
2022 average home value: $211,339
Livability score: 75
Median household income: $54,036
Unemployment rate: 3.7%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.7%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.98
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 30.02
36. McAllen, Texas
2022 average home value: $195,966
Livability score: 81
Median household income: $52,422
Unemployment rate: 6.8%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 21.0%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.82
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 18.27
35. Greensboro, North Carolina
2022 average home value: $228,026
Livability score: 66
Median household income: $51,667
Unemployment rate: 3.6%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.4%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.86
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.0
Read: With Student Loan Forgiveness At Risk, Is a 'Forever' Payment Pause Possible?
34. Pasadena, Texas
2022 average home value: $206,139
Livability score: 71
Median household income: $61,182
Unemployment rate: 3.9%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.9%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.35
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.24
33. Kansas City, Kansas
2022 average home value: $161,492
Livability score: 59
Median household income: $50,707
Unemployment rate: 2.4%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.4%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.72
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 21.54
32. Louisville, Kentucky
2022 average home value: $224,899
Livability score: 64
Median household income: $58,357
Unemployment rate: 2.7%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.2%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.79
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.0
Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected
31. Wichita Falls, Texas
2022 average home value: $147,753
Livability score: 75
Median household income: $50,856
Unemployment rate: 3.3%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.5%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.82
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.59
30. Grand Rapids, Michigan
2022 average home value: $238,003
Livability score: 67
Median household income: $55,385
Unemployment rate: 3.1%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.6%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.82
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.81
29. Lake Charles, Louisiana
2022 average home value: $181,000
Livability score: 70
Median household income: $49,913
Unemployment rate: 3.0%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 20.8%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.69
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 24.24
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone
28. Jacksonville, North Carolina
2022 average home value: $205,393
Livability score: 71
Median household income: $47,483
Unemployment rate: 3.7%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.3%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.76
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 19.09
27. Killeen, Texas
2022 average home value: $213,014
Livability score: 67
Median household income: $52,072
Unemployment rate: 4.0%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.7%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.19
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 17.18
26. Davenport, Iowa
2022 average home value: $160,993
Livability score: 69
Median household income: $56,315
Unemployment rate: 3.7%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.8%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.63
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.16
Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men -- Here's Why
25. Warren, Michigan
2022 average home value: $184,946
Livability score: 70
Median household income: $55,153
Unemployment rate: 3.2%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.3%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.24
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 15.61
24. Roanoke, Virginia
2022 average home value: $224,331
Livability score: 75
Median household income: $48,476
Unemployment rate: 2.6%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.4%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.90
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.77
23. Indianapolis, Indiana
2022 average home value: $212,980
Livability score: 65
Median household income: $54,321
Unemployment rate: 2.2%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.4%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.32
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 35.20
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
22. Laredo, Texas
2022 average home value: $196,466
Livability score: 72
Median household income: $55,603
Unemployment rate: 3.7%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 22.2%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.15
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.37
21. High Point, North Carolina
2022 average home value: $206,176
Livability score: 62
Median household income: $54,331
Unemployment rate: 3.6%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.6%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.22
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.82
20. Odessa, Texas
2022 average home value: $198,665
Livability score: 63
Median household income: $66,769
Unemployment rate: 3.8%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 13.4%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.92
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.98
SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?
19. Bryan, Texas
2022 average home value: $239,999
Livability score: 73
Median household income: $49,181
Unemployment rate: 2.8%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 23.5%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.79
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 19.60
18. Columbus, Ohio
2022 average home value: $235,400
Livability score: 73
Median household income: $58,575
Unemployment rate: 3.1%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.4%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.96
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.16
17. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
2022 average home value: $182,569
Livability score: 69
Median household income: $59,679
Unemployment rate: 2.4%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.9%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.29
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 37.37
See the List: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of 2023
16. Independence, Missouri
2022 average home value: $177,135
Livability score: 71
Median household income: $53,996
Unemployment rate: 2.4%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.3%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.52
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 35.88
15. El Paso, Texas
2022 average home value: $190,159
Livability score: 74
Median household income: $51,325
Unemployment rate: 4.0%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.3%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.54
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.73
14. Hamilton, Iowa
2022 average home value: $241,626
Livability score: 74
Median household income: $50,034
Unemployment rate: 3.1%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.4%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.92
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.95
Is Your State Tax-Friendly? Only 5 Were Given an A-Grade (and 4 Failed)
13. Pensacola, Florida
2022 average home value: $234,795
Livability score: 69
Median household income: $59,119
Unemployment rate: 2.3%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.3%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.22
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.74
12. Longview, Texas
2022 average home value: $200,386
Livability score: 78
Median household income: $53,854
Unemployment rate: 4.0%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.6%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.50
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.23
11. Abilene, Texas
2022 average home value: $174,950
Livability score: 75
Median household income: $54,493
Unemployment rate: 3.2%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.4%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.78
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 20.68
Live Richer Podcast: Overcome Your Fear of Asking For the Raise You Deserve
10. Amarillo, Texas
2022 average home value: $181,193
Livability score: 73
Median household income: $55,174
Unemployment rate: 2.6%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.8%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.46
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.71
9. Tyler, Texas
2022 average home value: $222,562
Livability score: 70
Median household income: $58,385
Unemployment rate: 3.3%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.9%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.50
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.44
8. Norman, Oklahoma
2022 average home value: $227,192
Livability score: 76
Median household income: $59,866
Unemployment rate: 2.4%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.7%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.17
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.23
Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?
7. Hampton, Virginia
2022 average home value: $233,401
Livability score: 72
Median household income: $59,380
Unemployment rate: 3.0%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.4%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.87
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 24.99
6. Des Moines, Iowa
2022 average home value: $179,879
Livability score: 75
Median household income: $58,444
Unemployment rate: 2.8%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.3%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.32
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.89
5. Lynchburg, Virgina
2022 average home value: $216,265
Livability score: 82
Median household income: $54,015
Unemployment rate: 2.9%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.6%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.20
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 20.90
Also: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
4. Greenbay, Wisconsin
2022 average home value: $206,384
Livability score: 70
Median household income: $55,221
Unemployment rate: 2.1%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.4%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.54
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 15.22
3. Joliet, Illinois
2022 average home value: $205,688
Livability score: 70
Median household income: $77,373
Unemployment rate: 4.2%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 10.7%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.05
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.51
2. Fort Wayne, Indiana
2022 average home value: $195,509
Livability score: 75
Median household income: $53,978
Unemployment rate: 2.2%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.5%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.64
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 23.13
Check Your $2 Bills -- They Could Be Worth Upwards of $4,500
1. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
2022 average home value: $187,941
Livability score: 76
Median household income: $63,170
Unemployment rate: 3.5%
Percentage of people below the poverty line: 11.2%
Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.41
Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.78
More From GOBankingRates
Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: In order to find the 50 best places to buy a home for under $250,000, GOBankingRates looked at the 100 most populous cities where home values from Jan. 2022 to Jan. 2023 did not go above $250,000 and had an average during that same period below $250,000 according to Zillow's Jan. 2023 data. Once these 100 cities were identified, GOBankingRates looked at the following factors: (1) median household income as sourced from the United States Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey; (2) an overall livability score out of 100 sourced from AreaVibes; (3) violent crime rate per 1,000 residents and (4) property crime rate per 1,000residents, both sourced from Neighborhood Scout; (5) Metropolitan Statistical Area unemployment rate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' preliminary data for December 2022; (6) percent of population living below the poverty line sourced from the United States Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey; and (7) an annual cost of living expenditures estimate (groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation), based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling's Best Places. All factors were then scored and combined, with the lower score being best, and then ranked to give the final placements. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 9, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000