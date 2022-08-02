U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,087.75
    -32.75 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,549.00
    -218.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,837.00
    -125.50 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.30
    -15.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.31
    -0.58 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.60
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.26
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    -0.0025 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.54
    +3.21 (+15.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9650
    -0.6740 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,890.30
    -158.87 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.00
    -19.41 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,400.69
    -12.73 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

With 7.4% CAGR, Dental Market Size worth USD 63.93 Billion by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Dental Market size is projected to reach USD 63.93 Billion by 2029, at CAGR of 7.4% during forecast period; Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Boost Market Growth

Pune, India, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental market size was valued at USD 36.32 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 38.84 billion in 2022 to USD 63.93 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding periodontics and endodontics treatment and increasing invisible orthodontics trends is expected to fuel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Dental Market, 2022-2029.”

This market encompasses equipment and consumables that treat, prevent, diagnose cavities, malocclusion, periodontitis, and gum disorders. The rising awareness regarding the benefits of periodontics and endodontics is expected to boost service adoption. Furthermore, the rising trends of invisible orthodontics and the increasing prevalence of tooth decay are expected to boost the adoption of the procedures. These factors may facilitate market development during the upcoming years.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dental-market-106251


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR

7.4%

2026 Value Projection

USD 63.93 Billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 36.32 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

195

Key Players

3M (U.S.), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), Angelalign Technology Inc. (China), SHOFU INC. (Japan), PLANMECA OY (Finland), J. MORITA CORP. (Japan)

Growth Drivers

Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Boost Market Growth

Lower Patient Volume to Impede Market Progress

Rapid Announcement of Novel Products to Foster Industry Growth in North America


Drivers and Restraints

Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Boost Market Growth

The rising technological advancements in medical products are expected to boost the healthcare service’s adoption. The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is expected to boost the adoption of the service. Furthermore, incorporating robotics engineering in the service may enhance their ability to diagnose oral issues. Moreover, the robust demand for minimally invasive surgeries may bolster the demand for the service. Also, the rising demand for an implant is expected to elevate industry development. For example, Neocis, Inc. declared that its Yomi surgical robotic system finished over 1,000 implantation procedures by 2019. The system provided excellent precision and enhanced diagnosis procedures. These factors may drive the dental market growth.

However, inadequate reimbursement policies and substantial costs for the services may hinder industry progress.

Industry Development

  • December 2021: 3Shape A/S partnered with Dentsply Sirona to connect with Dentsply Sirona Connect Case Center. This development may enable the company to receive intraoral scans from Omnicam and Primescan scanners.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dental-market-106251


Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into dental consumables and equipment. As per end-user, it is classified into solo practices, DSO/ group practices, and others. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

Lower Patient Volume to Impede Market Progress

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of lower patient volume. The sudden spike in COVID cases led to the lack of equipment, and hospital admissions, thereby hindering the market’s progress. Furthermore, the halt on manufacturing may result in a lack of medical equipment, thereby creating supply chain disruptions. However, the adoption of reduced capacities, part-time shifts, and automated production techniques may enable players to recover costs. This factor may propel the market growth during the pandemic.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.


Ask for Customization

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dental-market-106251


Regional Insights

Rapid Announcement of Novel Products to Foster Industry Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the dental market share because of the rapid announcement of novel products. The market in North America stood at USD 15.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to spike rapidly during the upcoming years. Furthermore, the strong presence of key players and the rising in-patient visits may facilitate industry growth.

In Europe, an increasing number of adults opting for orthodontic treatment may enhance the adoption of the service. Further, rising medical expenditures may enhance the adoption of the services.

In Asia Pacific, the rising adoption of implants and orthodontics may enhance the demand for the procedure. Furthermore, the rising awareness of oral health is expected to boost market development.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Engage in Partnerships to Boost Market Presence

Prominent companies operating in the market engage in partnerships to acquire resources and boost market presence. For example, Carestream Dental LLC partnered with 3DMouthguard in November 2021. This partnership may enable the company to provide consumers with 3D-printed mouthguards. This strategy may enable the company to enhance its brand presence globally. Furthermore, adopting research and development, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and expansion strategies may help companies achieve a remarkable market position globally.

Dental Market Segmentations:

Segmentation

By Type

  • Dental Consumables

  • Dental Equipment

By End-user

  • Solo Practices

  • DSO/ Group Practices

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

    • U.S. (By Type)

    • Canada (By Type)

  • Europe

    • Germany (By Type)

    • France (By Type)

    • U.K. (By Type)

    • Italy (By Type)

    • Russia (By Type)

    • Nordiac (By Type)

    • Rest of Europe (By Type)

  • Asia Pacific

    • China (By Type)

    • Japan (By Type)

    • South Korea (By Type)

    • Southeast Asia (By Type)

    • India (By Type)

    • Australia (By Type)

    • Rest of Asia Pacific (By Type)

  • Latin America

    • Brazil (By Type)

    • Mexico (By Type)

    • Rest of Latin America (By Type)

  • Middle East & Africa

    • South Africa (By Type)

    • GCC (By Type)

    • Rest of Middle East & Africa (By Type)


Quick Buy - Dental Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106251


List of Key Players Profiled in the Dental Market Report

  • 3M (U.S.)

  • Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

  • Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Angelalign Technology Inc. (China)

  • SHOFU INC. (Japan)

  • PLANMECA OY (Finland)

  • J. MORITA CORP. (Japan)


Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Market Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Market Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Number of Dentists – Key Countries

    • Estimated Number of Orthodontists – Key Countries

    • Key Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Dental Market

  • Global Dental Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Dental Consumables

      • Dental Equipment

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

      • Solo Practices

      • DSO/ Group Practices

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

ToC Continue…!


Frequently Asked Questions

How fast is the dental industry growing?

The market size of the Dentists industry in the world will grow 7.4% CAGR between 2022-2029.

What are Key Factors Raising the Market?

The rising prevalence of disorders related to teeth, expansion of dentists per population, rising demand for aesthetic dentistry, and the growing acquisitions and mergers of major players are the key factors driving the market growth.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dental-market-106251


About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Address:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –
Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,
Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • BP profits triple after 'exceptional' oil trading and high prices

    BP has posted its biggest profits in 14 years after "exceptional' oil trading amid months of high energy prices as Russia's war on Ukraine worsens global shortages.

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • Pinterest stock jumps despite reporting a Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre helps break down Pinterest's second-quarter earnings report.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • Apple Sells $5.5 Billion of Bonds to Fund Buybacks, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. tapped the US high-grade bond market Monday with a $5.5 billion sale in four parts. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 118 basis points over US Treasuries, down from initial price discussions in

  • What to Expect From Advanced Micro Devices' Earnings

    The company's second-quarter earnings report could bring forth a few surprises

  • BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high

    BP's second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production. BP shares were up 3.5% by 0925 GMT, their highest since June, strongly outperforming the broader European energy index which was up 0.5%. Looney, who took office in 2020 with a vow to rapidly shift BP away from fossil fuels to renewables, said that the company will increase its spending on new oil and gas by $500 million in response to the global supply crunch.

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • TD to Expand its U.S. Investment Banking Business and Capabilities with Acquisition of Cowen Inc.

    TD Bank Group ("TD") (TSX: TD) and (NYSE: TD) and Cowen Inc. ("Cowen") (NASDAQ: COWN) today announced a definitive agreement for TD to acquire Cowen in an all-cash transaction valued at US$1.3 billion, or US$39 for each share of Cowen common stock. Through this transaction, TD Securities will accelerate its long-term growth strategy in the United States by acquiring a high-quality and rapidly growing investment bank with outstanding talent and highly complementary products and services.

  • Revlon stock skyrockets amid courts approving bankruptcy loan

    Revlon shares have doubled on news that a court approved its $1.4 billion bankruptcy loan.

  • Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Meets Q2 FFO Estimates

    Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 0% and 2.88%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Diamondback Energy (FANG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Diamondback (FANG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.16% and 10.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Mosaic (MOS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.38% and 4.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Here's Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Marqeta Surged In July

    The Nasdaq Composite gained roughly 12.4% in July. Shares of the buy-now-pay-later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) gained nearly 49% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) gained nearly 20%, and shares of the payments company Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) jumped more than 18%.

  • EV Stocks: Fisker, Lucid, Nikola Tee Up For Earnings As NKLA Stock Pops On Battery Deal

    When Fisker, Lucid and Nikola report earnings this week, here are key milestones to watch. NKLA stock popped Monday on acquisition news.

  • Airbnb (ABNB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Airbnb's (ABNB) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect solid momentum among its hosts and guests.