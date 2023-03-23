U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Member of the Board of Directors

ISS A/S
·1 min read
ISS A/S
ISS A/S

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 23 March 2023
No. 10/2023

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions in ISS A/S’ shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ISS A/S and/or their closely associated persons.

Member of the Board of Directors Kelly Kuhn has purchased 1,787 shares in ISS A/S and now holds a total of 1,787 shares in the company.

The details of the described transaction can be found in the attached notification.

For investor enquiries
Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91
Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25

For media enquiries
Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2022, Group revenue was DKK 76.5 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513


Attachments


