App Samurai closes a $2.4M Series A funding round led by 212 Ventures

App Samurai, a platform to market mobile apps, has closed an investment of $2.4 million in Series A funding, led by 212 Ventures and co-invested by Collective Spark, 500 Startups and Degerhan Usluel. It has now raised a total of $4.6 million, which will be used to develop the mobile advertising group’s product portfolio and global expansion.

Founded in 2016, the App Samurai Group is used by app makers to grow their apps by using a portfolio of products, including a user acquisition platform (App Samurai), a real-time mobile ad fraud detection and prevention solution (Interceptd) and an in-app engagement solution (Storyly).

Commenting on the raise, Emre Fadillioglu, CEO and co-founder, said in a statement: “This $2.4m investment aligns with our 2020 globalization strategy and will accelerate our talent acquisition and geographical footprint. Our priority now is to bring the brightest minds together, to drive greater transparency, integrity and efficiency for the mobile marketing ecosystem.”

Its direct competitors include Traffic Guard, Scalarr, Forensiq, Machine, 21 Metrics, FraudScore and FraudLogix, while indirect competitors include Adjust, AppsFlyer, Tune and Kochava.