U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,958.55
    -12.54 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,066.96
    -104.41 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,045.39
    -14.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.80
    +37.11 (+1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.35
    -0.20 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.50
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    +0.0050 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3240
    -0.0290 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,827.00
    +1,049.64 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.15
    +34.67 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,772.12
    +35.95 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,432.70
    +48.18 (+0.16%)
     

Apple Maps adds COVID-19 travel guidance for over 300 airports worldwide

Darrell Etherington
·1 min read

Apple has updated its native Maps app with more helpful information designed to assist with travel while mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Apple Maps on iPhone, iPad and Mac will now show COVID-19 health measure information for airports when searched via the app, either through a link to the airport's own COVID-19 advisory page, or directly on the in-app location card itself.

The new information is made available through a partnership with the Airports Council International and provides details on COVID-19 safety guidelines in effect at over 300 airports worldwide. The type of information provided includes requirements around COVID-19 testing, mask usage, screening procedures and any quarantine measures in effect, and generally hopes to help make the process of traveling while the global pandemic continues easier, and as vaccination programs and other counterefforts are set to prompt a global travel recovery.

Apple Maps updated with COVID-19 vaccination locations in the US

Earlier this month, Apple also added COVID-19 vaccination locations within the U.S. to Apple Maps, which can be found when searching either via text, with Siri, or using the "Find nearby" location-based feature. Last year, the company added testing sites in various locations around the world and added COVID-19 information modules to cards for other types of businesses.

Will the pandemic spur a smart rebirth for cities?

