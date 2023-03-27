U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.25
    +14.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,546.00
    +112.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,914.25
    +24.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.10
    +10.40 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.19
    -0.07 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.20
    -7.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0768
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    -0.87 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2240
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8190
    +0.1180 (+0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,850.53
    +215.03 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.92
    -12.47 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,458.47
    +73.22 (+0.27%)
     

Automotive Glass Market to Achieve Impressive Revenue of US$ 5.70 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Applications of automotive glass in conventional passenger cars reflect higher growth than LCV, HCV and electric vehicle applications owing to higher demand and production, driven by higher disposable incomes globally. East Asia is a key market for production and sales, supported by the prevalence of numerous regional and international automobile manufacturing plants in the region, supported by lower labour and material costs

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates , March 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive glass market is anticipated to secure a valuation of US$ 3.85 billion in 2023 and is estimated to rise to US$ 5.70 billion by 2033. The market is securing a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. 

Government-Imposed Stringent Safety Norms to boost the Automotive Glass Market

The implementation of stringent safety norms by the government can have a positive impact on the automotive glass market. The automotive industry is highly regulated in terms of safety standards, and the use of high-quality glass is an important aspect of ensuring the safety of passengers.

Governments may impose regulations requiring automakers to use specific types of glass, such as laminated glass, designed to resist impact and prevent shattering. These types of glass can help reduce the risk of injury in the event of an accident, making them essential components of modern vehicles.

Get a holistic overview of the market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2262

The increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in vehicles has also boosted the demand for high-quality automotive glass. ADAS technologies such as lane departure warnings, and blind spot detection rely hugely on sensors and cameras that require clear, high-quality glass to function properly.

Overall, implementing stringent safety norms can help increase demand for automotive glass and ultimately lead to safe vehicles on the road.

Key Takeaways:

  • The automotive glass market is registering to have a valuation of US$ 5.70 billion by 2033. 

  • With a CAGR of 4%, the global market is increasing during the forecast period. 

  • The market in the United States dominates the global market by capturing a maximum share through 2033.

Who is Winning?

There are several competitive players in the automotive glass market, each playing strategic role in the industry. Here are some of the key players:

  • Saint-Gobain S.A.: One of the leading players in the automotive glass market, Saint-Gobain S.A. is a French multinational company that produces a wide range of glass products, including automotive glass. The company's strategic focus is on innovation and sustainable development.

  • AGC Inc.: AGC Inc. is a multinational glass manufacturing company in Japan known for producing high-quality glass products. The company strongly focuses on research and development and constantly works to improve its products and processes.

  • Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.: Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. is anotherglass manufacturing company in Japan that produces various glass products for the automotive industry, including laminated and tempered glass. The company's strategic focus is on global expansion and growth.

  • Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.: Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. is a glass manufacturing company in China that produces a wide range of automotive glass products, including laminated glass. The company focuses on vertical integration and improving its supply chain efficiency.

  • Guardian Industries Corp.: Guardian Industries Corp. is a multinational company in America that produces a range of glass products, including automotive glass. The company's strategic focus is on innovation and developing new products that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2262

Other Prominent Players in the Market are:

A.G.C. Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain Sekurit, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Pilkington Automotive Limited (N.S.G. Group), Central Glass Co. Ltd., Guardian Industries Corp., Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, Gentex Corporation, Magna International Inc., Webasto Group, Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co. Ltd., Splintex Distribution AG, Carlex Glass America L.L.C.

Recent Developments in the Global Market:

  • In 2021, Saint-Gobain S.A. announced the launch of a new range of automotive glass products designed to reduce vehicle weight and improve fuel efficiency. The company also announced plans to acquire Continental Building Products, a leading gypsum wallboard and finishing product manufacturer.

  • In 2021, AGC Inc. announced that it had developed a new glass technology capable of blocking up to 99% of harmful U.V. rays. The company also announced plans to invest in a new glass production facility in the United States.

  • In 2021, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. announced that it had developed a new type of glass capable of absorbing U.V. light and reducing the amount of heat entering a vehicle. The company also announced plans to expand its production capacity in China.

  • In 2021, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. announced that it had acquired a controlling stake in AGC Automotive Induver Morocco, a leading automotive glass manufacturer in North Africa. The company also announced plans to expand its production capacity in the United States.

  • In 2021, Guardian Industries Corp. announced that it had developed a new glass technology capable of blocking up to 99% of harmful U.V. rays. The company also announced plans to invest in Poland's new glass production facility.

Automotive Glass Market by Category

By Glass Type (Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass) By Application (Windshield, Back Glass, Door Glass, Quarter Glass, Vent Glass, Moon/Sun Roof) By Vehicles Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles) By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Ask the Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2262

1. Executive Summary | Automotive Glass Market

  1.1. Global Market Outlook
    1.2. Demand-side Trends
    1.3. Supply-side Trends
    1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis
    1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
    2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
    2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Read More TOC..

For more Information@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-glass-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Automotive Domain

Automotive Foams Market Demand : is anticipated to be valued at US$ 42,300.0 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% to be valued at US$ 122,289.2 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Automotive Air Filter Market Growth : is expected to be valued at US$ 5,321.3 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 6,680 Million by 2032.

Automotive AC Compressor Market Size : is anticipated to be appraised at US$ 13,696.2 Million by 2032, up from US$ 9,342.1 Million in 2022.

Automotive Wheel Rims Market Share : is expected to grow at a healthy 6.20% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 82,020.5 million by 2032.

Automotive Fasteners Market Outlook : is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2022 to 2032. By 2032, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 47,174.7 Million.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.
Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Old Source: Automotive Glass Market Players Focus on Material Improvements and Smart Glass Technologies - Future Market Insights


Recommended Stories

  • Macron Loses Voters to Far Right Over Pensions, Poll Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Marine Le Pen’s far-right party is the biggest beneficiary of French discontent over President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to push through an increase in the retirement age, according to a survey by pollster Ifop for Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewFirst Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley BankPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mul

  • Bangladesh Leader Bets IMF-Mandated Rigor Will Pay Off in Polls

    (Bloomberg) -- Government leaders across the world have often balked at implementing reforms agreed with the International Monetary Fund for fear of being penalized at the ballot box. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina isn’t one of them.Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewFirst Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley BankPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Ba

  • Labor Wins NSW State Election, Sealing Australia’s Left Turn

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s center-left Labor party took power in the most-populous state of New South Wales, ending 12 years of Liberal-National rule and sealing a left-wing sweep across the mainland.Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewFirst Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley BankPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeLabor

  • Oil prices climb in relief rally as banking concerns ease

    Oil prices climbed in early trade on Monday as concerns over turmoil in the banking sector eased, while comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend ratcheted up geopolitical tensions in Europe. Brent crude futures gained 33 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.32 a barrel at 0040 GMT. Brent rose 2.8% last week, while WTI rebounded 3.8% as jitters in the banking sector eased.

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Silicon Valley Bank Sale Close; Microsoft, Tesla Near Buy Points

    Dow Jones futures rose slightly Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Headlines have been relatively modest so far this weekend, though a deal may be close for FDIC-controlled Silicon Valley Bank. A stock market rally attempt is ongoing, but the indexes have been volatile while breadth has been narrow.

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.

  • Jeremy Siegel says there's a silver lining to the current bank crisis — making him more optimistic about 2024. Is the famed economist onto something?

    Recent turmoil = a more bullish outlook? Here's how

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • First Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank after its collapse earlier this month, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewFirst Citizens Said to Near Deal for Silicon Valley BankPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateUS Mulls More Support for Banks While Giving First Republic TimeFirst Citizens could re

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'A serious problem': Big South Korean auto firms face heat as State Farm, Progressive now refuse to cover certain models — here’s why these cars are too risky to insure

    This is a TikTok challenge you don’t want to get behind.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is There Actually an RMD Cut-Off Age?

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from certain tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They begin at age 72 or 73, depending on your circumstances and continue indefinitely. There is, unfortunately, no age when RMDs stop. You … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do RMDs Stop? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Stock Market Hopes the Worst Is Over. Experience Says It’s Not.

    Never underestimate the stock market’s ability to prioritize hope over experience. Hope would suggest that everything will work out fine: The banking panic that began with Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is just a blip; the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point interest-rate hike, despite the turmoil in the financial system, is sound monetary policy; and the bounce that began in October really was the start of a new bull market. As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged on Wednesday, the latest one is sure to slow the economy.

  • Saudi Aramco in Deal with Chinese Partners to Build Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco will start building a huge refining complex in northeastern China as soon as next month, reviving a plan to be an all-inclusive source of energy and chemicals as the Asian nation eyes long-term energy security.Most Read from BloombergBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebatePutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusValley National, First Citizens Said to Bid on Silicon ValleyUS Mulls More Support for B

  • Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

    Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to