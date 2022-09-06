Bath & Body Works to Present at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference

Bath & Body Works, Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that Wendy Arlin, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference, which will be held at the Conrad New York Downtown.



The Company’s fireside chat is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Eastern on Sept. 8, 2022. A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at https://www.bbwinc.com/investors/financial-information/events-and-presentations. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,770 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 360 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

