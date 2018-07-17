The best tech and gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2018

Amazon Prime Day 2018 has arrived, bringing a host of deals on items from smartphones to TVs and everything in between. I’ve been browsing the hundreds of gadgets on sale to give you, dear reader, the best chance of saving your hard-earned cash — and definitely not because I was shopping during work hours.

In previous years Amazon (AMZN) took some heat for touting Prime Day as Christmas in July, but then offering deals on items that made it look more like a cut-rate garage sale. But so far, 2018’s Prime Day looks like it’s mostly living up to the hype. It’s not exactly Santa sauntering in through the front door in Bermuda shorts levels of awesome, but this year’s sale has at least some offerings that are worth your attention.

Smartphones

No, you’re not going to get an iPhone X on the cheap during Prime Day, but you will be able to snag a few handsets at great prices this year.

The Essential Phone, made by the man who brought you the Android operating system, is down from $499 to just $249. The handset has a beautiful design and simple interface that makes it the antithesis of the bloated look of Samsung’s offerings.

The Android-powered Essential Phone is on sale for $249. More

If you’re not scared off by the government’s warnings against using Huawei phones, then the Mate 10 Pro is for you. The smartphone, which has been knocked down from $799 to $499, packs a dual-camera setup and excellent display, making it Huawei’s best phone yet.

Huawei’s Mate Pro 10 brings two cameras and a gorgeous display to Prime Day. More

Finally, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, one of my favorite phones, is marked down from $949 to $649. The handset, which sports a massive 6.3-inch display and includes the S Pen stylus, is an impressive deal. However, it will soon be replaced by the Note 9 — so shop wisely.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 is on sale for $649. More

Gaming

Gamers might be getting the best deals of anyone this Prime Day. From VR to consoles, there’s plenty to get excited about.

First up, Facebook’s (FB) Oculus Rift with touch controllers is marked down from $399 to $349. VR hasn’t quite taken off yet, due to a lack of compelling titles and requirement that you have a beefy PC to power such systems. But if you’re thinking about jumping in, this should be your starting point.