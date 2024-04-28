The Bestselling Used Car in Every State
Although there are some recurring favorites, for the most part, the bestselling used and new cars in America vary from state to state. Part of this is a reflection of the differing lifestyles — and costs of living — across the country. In the Great Plains, for example, trucks are dominant, as they fit both the lifestyle of the region and its work requirements. In other states, trucks are still popular, but they also make way for compact and midsize SUVs, like the Chevrolet Silverado, Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4.
One car’s sales dominate the used-car market, with the Ford F-150 the most popular used car in a high percentage of states! The new-car market is more spread out, although the top-selling car in many states is still a truck instead of more economical choices, such as something like a Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla — so fuel efficiency is less of a consideration.
Regardless of where you live, the vehicle you buy should be the one that best fits your needs while still remaining within your budget. To help get the price down, shop at the time of the year when you have your best chance of scoring a good deal.
Alabama
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.9%
Alaska
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.9%
Arizona
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.7%
Arkansas
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.4%
California
Bestselling Used Car: Honda Civic
Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%
Colorado
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.1%
Connecticut
Bestselling Used Car: Nissan Rogue
Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.4%
Delaware
Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox
Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.6%
Florida
Bestselling Used Car: Toyota Corolla
Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.0%
Georgia
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.3%
Hawaii
Bestselling Used Car: Toyota Tacoma
Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.3%
Idaho
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.0%
Illinois
Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox
Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.2%
Indiana
Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox
Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.0%
Iowa
Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.3%
Kansas
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.2%
Kentucky
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.9%
Louisiana
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.7%
Maine
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.0%
Maryland
Bestselling Used Car: Toyota Camry
Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.4%
Massachusetts
Bestselling Used Car: Toyota RAV4
Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.0%
Michigan
Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox
Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.1%
Minnesota
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.7%
Mississippi
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.5%
Missouri
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.8%
Montana
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.7%
Nebraska
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.8%
Nevada
Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox
Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.0%
New Hampshire
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.2%
New Jersey
Bestselling Used Car: Honda Civic
Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.5%
New Mexico
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.6%
New York
Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox
Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.0%
North Carolina
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.9%
North Dakota
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.8%
Ohio
Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox
Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.6%
Oklahoma
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.0%
Oregon
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.8%
Pennsylvania
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.0%
Rhode Island
Bestselling Used Car: Jeep Grand Cherokee
Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.8%
South Carolina
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.6%
South Dakota
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.2%
Tennessee
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.8%
Texas
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.0%
Utah
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.3%
Vermont
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.1%
Virginia
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.6%
Washington
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.5%
West Virginia
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.0%
Wisconsin
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.3%
Wyoming
Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150
Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.9%
John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.
For the bestselling used car and percentage share of total state used car sales in each state, GOBankingRates used iSeeCars.com’s 2022 data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2024.
Photo Disclaimer: Please note some photos are for illustrative purposes only and might not feature exact models, base models or the cars’ specific trim levels.
