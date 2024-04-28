The Bestselling Used Car in Every State

Caitlyn Moorhead
7 min read
0
In this article:
Berki Alin / iStock.com
Berki Alin / iStock.com

Although there are some recurring favorites, for the most part, the bestselling used and new cars in America vary from state to state. Part of this is a reflection of the differing lifestyles — and costs of living — across the country. In the Great Plains, for example, trucks are dominant, as they fit both the lifestyle of the region and its work requirements. In other states, trucks are still popular, but they also make way for compact and midsize SUVs, like the Chevrolet Silverado, Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4.

Read Next: 7 Classic Cars Worth Buying for Those on a Budget in 2024

Find Out: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

One car’s sales dominate the used-car market, with the Ford F-150 the most popular used car in a high percentage of states! The new-car market is more spread out, although the top-selling car in many states is still a truck instead of more economical choices, such as something like a Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla — so fuel efficiency is less of a consideration.

Regardless of where you live, the vehicle you buy should be the one that best fits your needs while still remaining within your budget. To help get the price down, shop at the time of the year when you have your best chance of scoring a good deal.

©Ford
©Ford

Alabama

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.9%

Learn More: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

Be Aware: Dave Ramsey: Why You Shouldn’t Buy a New Car/Take Out an Auto Loan This Year

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Alaska

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.9%

Try This: Professional Negotiator Shares 4 Tips To Save Thousands on Your Next Car Purchase

©2018 The Ford Motor Company
©2018 The Ford Motor Company

Arizona

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.7%

Arkansas

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.4%

Wes Allison / Honda
Wes Allison / Honda

California

Bestselling Used Car: Honda Civic

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%

©Ford
©Ford

Colorado

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.1%

Check Out: 6 American Cars Worth Buying

MikeDitz / Nissan
MikeDitz / Nissan

Connecticut

Bestselling Used Car: Nissan Rogue

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.4%

Jessica Lynn Walker / Chevrolet
Jessica Lynn Walker / Chevrolet

Delaware

Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.6%

©Toyota
©Toyota

Florida

Bestselling Used Car: Toyota Corolla

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.0%

Georgia

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.3%

Discover More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

©Toyota
©Toyota

Hawaii

Bestselling Used Car: Toyota Tacoma

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.3%

©Ford
©Ford

Idaho

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.0%

Jessica Lynn Walker / Chevrolet
Jessica Lynn Walker / Chevrolet

Illinois

Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.2%

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

Indiana

Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.0%

Find Out: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

Mueller / Chevrolet
Mueller / Chevrolet

Iowa

Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.3%

©Ford
©Ford

Kansas

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.2%

Kentucky

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.9%

shaunl / Getty Images
shaunl / Getty Images

Louisiana

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.7%

Be Aware: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040

©Ford
©Ford

Maine

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.0%

David Dewhurst Photography / Toyota
David Dewhurst Photography / Toyota

Maryland

Bestselling Used Car: Toyota Camry

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.4%

©Toyota
©Toyota

Massachusetts

Bestselling Used Car: Toyota RAV4

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.0%

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

Michigan

Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.1%

Read Next: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

shaunl / Getty Images
shaunl / Getty Images

Minnesota

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.7%

©Ford
©Ford

Mississippi

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.5%

©Wikimedia Commons
©Wikimedia Commons

Missouri

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.8%

©Ford
©Ford

Montana

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.7%

Learn More: Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

©Ford
©Ford

Nebraska

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.8%

Jessica Lynn Walker / Chevrolet
Jessica Lynn Walker / Chevrolet

Nevada

Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.0%

New Hampshire

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.2%

©Honda
©Honda

New Jersey

Bestselling Used Car: Honda Civic

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.5%

Explore More: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

©Ford
©Ford

New Mexico

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.6%

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

New York

Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.0%

shaunl / Getty Images
shaunl / Getty Images

North Carolina

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.9%

©Ford
©Ford

North Dakota

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.8%

Try This: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

Ohio

Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.6%

©Ford
©Ford

Oklahoma

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.0%

©Ford
©Ford

Oregon

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.8%

shaunl / Getty Images
shaunl / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.0%

Check Out: 7 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in the Next 5 Years

©Jeep
©Jeep

Rhode Island

Bestselling Used Car: Jeep Grand Cherokee

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.8%

©Ford
©Ford

South Carolina

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.6%

©Ford
©Ford

South Dakota

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.2%

©Ford
©Ford

Tennessee

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.8%

Find Out: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

Texas

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.0%

Utah

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.3%

©Ford
©Ford

Vermont

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.1%

Niels de Wit / Wikimedia Commons
Niels de Wit / Wikimedia Commons

Virginia

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.6%

Read Next: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains 

©2018 The Ford Motor Company
©2018 The Ford Motor Company

Washington

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.5%

©Ford
©Ford

West Virginia

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.0%

©Ford
©Ford

Wisconsin

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.3%

©Ford
©Ford

Wyoming

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

  • Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.9%

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

For the bestselling used car and percentage share of total state used car sales in each state, GOBankingRates used iSeeCars.com’s 2022 data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2024.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note some photos are for illustrative purposes only and might not feature exact models, base models or the cars’ specific trim levels.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Bestselling Used Car in Every State

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk visits China as Tesla seeks self-driving technology rollout

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrived in Beijing on Sunday on an unannounced visit, where he is expected to meet senior officials to discuss the rollout of Full Self-Driving software and permission to transfer data overseas, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Chinese state media reported that he met Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, during which Li told Musk that Tesla's development in China could be regarded as a successful example of US-China economic and trade cooperation.

  • Why China Keeps Making More Cars Than It Needs

    Despite overcapacity, government officials keep supporting automakers, unleashing “new productive forces” and adding to trade tensions.

  • Tesla Autopilot Probed After 20 Crashes in Months Since Recall

    (Bloomberg) -- The US’s top auto-safety regulator extended its years-long investigation of Tesla Inc.’s Autopilot to determine whether a fix the carmaker made months ago does enough to keep people from misusing the system.Most Read from BloombergBHP’s $39 Billion Copper Play Was Years in the MakingFed Repricing Gives Rise to New Equities Playbook in AsiaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit, a Week After Nixing IndiaElliott Said to Have Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored SumitomoApple Intensifies

  • Tesla, GM, and Ford Had a Huge Week. Take a Look at the Numbers.

    Tesla General Motors and Ford Motor all reported earnings. The Beijing Auto Show had some electric-vehicle-battery bombshells for investors to digest. Starting with earnings, Tesla  generated $1.2 billion in operating profit in the first quarter, or about $3,000 per vehicle sold.

  • United Auto Workers reaches deal with Daimler Truck, averting potential strike in North Carolina

    The United Auto Workers union announced it reached a last-minute tentative agreement with truck and bus manufacturer Daimler Truck, averting a potential strike of more than 7,000 workers. It covers workers at various plants in North Carolina — where Daimler makes Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner and Western Star trucks — as well as distribution centers in Atlanta and Memphis, Tennessee. In an online speech, UAW President Shawn Fain said the new contract includes wage increases of more than 25% over the next four years, including a 10% raise after the deal is ratified.

  • Elon Musk Called Tesla an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robotics Company. Does That Make It a Buy?

    Why investing in Tesla is more about investing in the future.

  • Foreign automakers eager for Chinese partners at Beijing auto show

    Global automakers including Volkswagen and Toyota came to this year's Beijing auto show looking to catch up to surging China EV makers that are dominating the world's largest auto market. The show that started this week showcased a marked shift in attitude among some foreign automakers, industry executives said. After being impressed by the bold leaps made by BYD and other Chinese automakers at last year's event in Shanghai, foreign automakers are now avidly searching for Chinese partners and announcing new tie-ups, the executives said.

  • Deciphering Tesla’s Plans for a Cheaper Car

    Making sense of Tesla manufacturing plans increasingly requires a close study and a grain of salt when listening to Elon Musk describe what’s ahead. What was less clear this past week, as profit plunged 55% and the company burned through more than $2 billion in cash in the first quarter, was the company’s near-term product plans—“product” being the boring part of the business where metal is bashed together to make cars sold to people who drive themselves. Investors had grown increasingly concerned that Musk was losing interest in a cheaper, next-generation EV for the masses.

  • Hyundai will build more hybrids to supplement slowing EV demand

    Hyundai said it would add more hybrids to its previously EV-only production lines in Georgia.

  • Forget Nvidia: Members of Congress Are Scooping Up Shares of Its Core Rival Instead

    There's a much more popular AI stock on Capitol Hill than the leading AI chip maker.