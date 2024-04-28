The Bestselling Used Car in Every State

Berki Alin / iStock.com

Although there are some recurring favorites, for the most part, the bestselling used and new cars in America vary from state to state. Part of this is a reflection of the differing lifestyles — and costs of living — across the country. In the Great Plains, for example, trucks are dominant, as they fit both the lifestyle of the region and its work requirements. In other states, trucks are still popular, but they also make way for compact and midsize SUVs, like the Chevrolet Silverado, Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4.

One car’s sales dominate the used-car market, with the Ford F-150 the most popular used car in a high percentage of states! The new-car market is more spread out, although the top-selling car in many states is still a truck instead of more economical choices, such as something like a Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla — so fuel efficiency is less of a consideration.

Regardless of where you live, the vehicle you buy should be the one that best fits your needs while still remaining within your budget. To help get the price down, shop at the time of the year when you have your best chance of scoring a good deal.

Alabama

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.9%

Alaska

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.9%

Arizona

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.7%

Arkansas

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.4%

California

Bestselling Used Car: Honda Civic

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.4%

Colorado

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.1%

Connecticut

Bestselling Used Car: Nissan Rogue

Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.4%

Delaware

Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox

Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.6%

Florida

Bestselling Used Car: Toyota Corolla

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.0%

Georgia

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.3%

Hawaii

Bestselling Used Car: Toyota Tacoma

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.3%

Idaho

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.0%

Illinois

Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.2%

Indiana

Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.0%

Iowa

Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.3%

Kansas

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.2%

Kentucky

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.9%

Louisiana

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.7%

Maine

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.0%

Maryland

Bestselling Used Car: Toyota Camry

Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.4%

Massachusetts

Bestselling Used Car: Toyota RAV4

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.0%

Michigan

Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox

Percent share of total state used car sales: 6.1%

Minnesota

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.7%

Mississippi

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.5%

Missouri

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.8%

Montana

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.7%

Nebraska

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.8%

Nevada

Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox

Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.0%

New Hampshire

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.2%

New Jersey

Bestselling Used Car: Honda Civic

Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.5%

New Mexico

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.6%

New York

Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.0%

North Carolina

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.9%

North Dakota

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.8%

Ohio

Bestselling Used Car: Chevrolet Equinox

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.6%

Oklahoma

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.0%

Oregon

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.8%

Pennsylvania

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.0%

Rhode Island

Bestselling Used Car: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.8%

South Carolina

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.6%

South Dakota

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.2%

Tennessee

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.8%

Texas

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.0%

Utah

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.3%

Vermont

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 4.1%

Virginia

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 2.6%

Washington

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 3.5%

West Virginia

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.0%

Wisconsin

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 5.3%

Wyoming

Bestselling Used Car: Ford F-150

Percent share of total state used car sales: 7.9%

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

For the bestselling used car and percentage share of total state used car sales in each state, GOBankingRates used iSeeCars.com’s 2022 data. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 6, 2024.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note some photos are for illustrative purposes only and might not feature exact models, base models or the cars’ specific trim levels.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Bestselling Used Car in Every State