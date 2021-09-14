U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

BIC’s Video News Show: Cardano Alonzo Update

Nicholas Pongratz
·1 min read
BeInCrypto –

In this episode of the BeInCrypto video news show, host Jessica Walker will provide some updates on Cardano’s hotly anticipated ‘hard fork,’ which met with underwhelming enthusiasm according to Monday’s early deals.

Cardano’s native token ADA was down 10%, trading around $2.35 dollars in a broadly negative market for the crypto market.

On Sunday evening, the Cardano blockchain was upgraded successfully with a ‘hard fork’ called Alonzo. It enables the use of ‘smart contracts’, which provide the basis for an ecosystem of decentralized applications, finance and, most likely, increasingly popular NFTs.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

