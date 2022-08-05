U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,138.56
    -13.38 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,737.47
    +10.65 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,647.13
    -73.45 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.20
    +10.74 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.48
    +0.94 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    -16.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    19.81
    -0.32 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0192
    -0.0058 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8340
    +0.1580 (+5.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2092
    -0.0066 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9470
    +1.9310 (+1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,050.29
    +426.37 (+1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.64
    -0.59 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Binance says it doesn't own Indian exchange WazirX, years after acquisition announcement

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by volume, said on Friday it doesn't own India-based platform WazirX despite disclosing the acquisition two and a half years ago.

Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive of Binance, said in a series of tweets that the company has been "trying to conclude the deal for the past few years," but hasn't completed the transaction yet citing "a few issues" that he declined to elaborate.

Binance announced the acquisition of WazirX in late 2019 in a blog post. The official blog post, which carried a picture of Zhao and WazirX founders, featured Binance's executive's enthusiasm about the deal.

"The acquisition of WazirX shows our commitment and dedication to the Indian people and strengthen the blockchain ecosystem in India as well as another step forward in achieving the freedom of money,” the 2019 post cited him as saying.

WazirX also reported that it had been "successfully acquired by Binance" in a separate blog post.

Zhao said Friday that Binance does not "own any equity in Zanmai Labs," the entity operating WazirX and established by the original founders.

"On 21 Nov 2019, Binance published a blog post that it had “acquired” WazirX. This transaction was never completed. Binance has never - at any point - owned any shares of Zanmai Labs, the entity operating WazirX," he wrote.

"Binance only provides wallet services for WazirX as a tech solution. There is also integration using off-chain tx, to save on network fees. WazirX is responsible all other aspects of the WazirX exchange, including user sign-up, KYC, trading and initiating withdrawals," he added.

The clarification follows India's Enforcement Directorate freezing WazirX's assets worth over $8 million, citing suspected violation of foreign exchange rule.

"Recent allegations about the operation of WazirX and how the platform is managed by Zanmai Labs are of deep concern to Binance. Binance collaborates with law enforcement agencies all around the world. We would be happy to work with ED in any way possible," Zhao added.

WazirX is the largest crypto exchange in India. Its yearly trading volume exceeded $43 billion in 2021, a "1,735% growth from 2020," the company said late last year. The platform also provides its technology to several other Indian exchanges.

WazirX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday evening (local time).

Recommended Stories

  • India questions Binance-backed WazirX on foreign exchange violations

    India’s Directorate of Enforcement (ED), responsible for enforcing economic laws and fighting economic crime, is investigating two cases against crypto exchange WazirX under the Foreign Exchange Management Act of 1999 (FEMA), reported local media. See related article: Only the big fish will survive as India cracks the whip on crypto: Binance-backed WazirX Fast facts Zanmai […]

  • India freezes assets of Binance-owned local unit WazirX

    India’s financial crime-fighting agency said on Friday that it has frozen the assets of WazirX, owned by the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, as part of its investigation into suspected violation of foreign exchange regulations. The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it froze assets worth 646.70 million rupees ($8.16 million). The agency said its action related to the investigation into the crypto exchange's suspected role in assisting instant loan app companies in laundering the proceeds of crime by converting it into cryptocurrencies on its platform.

  • Coinbase Stock Has Jumped Since Cathie Wood Sold. Is It a Buy?

    Coinbase shares have doubled since asset manager Cathie Wood's Ark sold it. What does it look like on the chart now?

  • India withdraws personal data bill that alarmed tech giants

    The Indian government has withdrawn its long-awaited Personal Data Protection Bill that drew scrutiny from several privacy advocates and tech giants who feared the legislation could restrict how they managed sensitive information while giving government broad powers to access it. New Delhi received dozens of amendments and recommendations from a parliamentary panel, which includes lawmakers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party, that "identified many issues that were relevant but beyond the scope of a modern digital privacy law," said India's Junior IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The government will now work on a "comprehensive legal framework" and present a new bill, he added.

  • Fugitive Chinese Businessman Convicted of Visa Fraud in U.S.

    A Florida jury convicted Shi Jianxiang on two counts of fraud related to obtaining visas that he used to enter the U.S.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Rebukes Amnesty Over Civilian Danger Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian officials rebuked Amnesty International for a report that said Kyiv had endangered civilians with a “pattern” of locating military bases and weapons systems in residential areas, leaving them in the path of Russia’s “indiscriminate attacks.”Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteThe top diplomats from Russ

  • Democrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- The path was nearly cleared for one of the cornerstones of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda after Democrats agreed on a revised version of their tax and climate bill.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteBut it came at a price: To get the support of Senator Kyrsten Sinema -- the pivotal Democratic vote in the

  • Stock market: We’re entering a period of ‘negative operating leverage,’ strategist says

    Morgan Stanley Equity Strategist Mike Wilson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the July jobs report and whether the bear market in stocks has bottomed.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Stocks With Exposure to Lower Fuel Prices; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Let’s talk about fuel, specifically, let’s talk about petrofuels. Prices spiked to more than $120 per barrel in June, but are down to approximately $90 per barrel now. Slowing demand from both industry and retail consumers, likely due to the technical recession of 1H22, is putting downward pressure on prices. You’re likely familiar with at least one immediate effect, the 80-cent drop in gasoline prices over the past 6 weeks. These and other effects are starting to ripple through the economy. Jim

  • Amazon to acquire iRobot for $1.7 billion

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss news that Amazon is buying Roomba-maker iRobot.

  • Altria or Philip Morris International: Which Stock Should You Buy Now?

    Tobacco stocks are a longtime favorite of dividend investors, and sister companies Altria Group (NYSE: MO) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) dominate the industry. Since Altria spun off Philip Morris more than a decade ago, the two companies have taken different approaches to ready their companies for a future where cigarettes aren't their main revenue source. Altria sells tobacco and nicotine products in the United States, headlined by the Marlboro brand of cigarettes.

  • Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Bluebird (BLUE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.53% and 76.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • A Stock Buyback Tax Is Added to the Inflation Bill. What That Means for Apple, Meta, and Microsoft.

    Kyrsten Sinema, the moderate senator from Arizona, reaches a deal with Democratic leadership to support the Inflation Reduction Act. The compromise could impose a 1% excise tax on stock buybacks.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks to buy before 2023. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and analysts’ views of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2023. As the global economy experienced a major slowdown this year, analysts around the world […]

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock falls amid a second-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo FInance's Allie Canal breaks down second-quarter earnings for Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • AMTD Digital and 9 Other Stocks Redditors are Buying in August

    In this article, we discuss AMTD Digital and 9 other stocks Redditors are buying in August. If you want to see more stocks that Redditors are buying this month, click AMTD Digital and 4 Other Stocks Redditors are Buying in August. A meme stock typically gets popular among retail investors through social media. A little-known […]

  • What AMD's Earnings Report Says About Intel

    AMD's Q2 earnings release refutes most of the bad news reported in Intel's quarterly report.

  • Progyny (PGNY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Progyny (PGNY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 350% and 2.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) By 21%?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Dynavax Technologies...

  • Here's Why Things Might Be Looking Up For Annaly Capital

    First, they suffered through margin calls, then a refinancing wave, and now a hawkish Federal Reserve. Annaly invests in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), which are guaranteed by the government. In other words, if we hit a recession and borrowers fail to make their mortgage payments, Annaly still gets its principal and interest.