BOUYGUES: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Paris, 13/09/2021
Regulated information
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 8, 9 and 10 September 2021
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021
Summary presentation
Name of issuer
Identity code of issuer
Transaction date
Identity code of financial instrument
Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
Market
BOUYGUES
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
8 September 2021
FR0000120503
100,000
36.2680155
XPAR
BOUYGUES
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
9 September 2021
FR0000120503
110,000
36.33267018
XPAR
BOUYGUES
969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
10 September 2021
FR0000120503
96,000
36.01496177
XPAR
Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021-09-13-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls
BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €380,759,842
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
Attachment