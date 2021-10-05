U.S. markets closed

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to Host Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call


Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (ET)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will hold its third quarter 2021 conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Results will be released on November 3, 2021 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and will also be available following the release on our website at https://bip.brookfield.com/bip.

To participate in the conference call, please dial +1-866-688-9459 toll-free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial +1-409-216-0834 at approximately 8:50 a.m. (Conference ID: 6329445). The conference call will be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xa7d38tg and will be archived for future reference.

For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, a rebroadcast will also be available until midnight on November 10, 2021. To access this rebroadcast, please call +1-855-859-2056 or if outside Canada and the U.S., please call +1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID: 6329445).

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com/bip.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with over US$625 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Media:
Sebastien Bouchard
Vice President, Communications
Tel: (416) 943-7937
Email: sebastien.bouchard@brookfield.com

Investors:
Kate White
Manager, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 956-5183
Email: kate.white@brookfield.com



