Burning Rock Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GUANGZHOU, China, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
Recent Business Highlights
Early Detection
Launched the 11,873-subject PRESCIENT (Pan-canceR Early-Stage deteCtion by lIquid Biopsy tEchNique projecT) study for developing our 22-cancer early detection test. This is in addition to our ongoing PREDICT (Pan-CanceR Early DetectIon ProjeCT) study for the development of our 9-cancer early detection test.
Presented at the 10th National Health Check-up Department Directors Summit (April 23 - April 25, 2021), where our early detection technology platform, product performance data and clinical programs were discussed at a keynote presentation.
Therapy Selection
Achieved strong performance in the FDA-led SEQC2 (sequencing quality control) study. Full results of the liquid biopsy study were published in Nature Biotechnology (article link here), and results of the targeted tissue-based panels were also published separately (article link here).
Featured in the 2021 “Consensus on Colorectal Cancer High-throughput Sequencing Molecular Diagnostics in China,”1 in which our NGS-based bioinformatics algorithm for microsatellite instability (MSI) detection was endorsed and recommended.
Pharma Services
Launched with Abbisko Therapeutics the companion diagnostics (CDx) development for ABSK091, which is an innovative small molecule FGFR inhibitor that has obtained National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) investigational new drug (IND) approval for the treatment of patients with urothelial carcinoma.
First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenues were RMB106.6 million (US$16.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing a 58.4% increase from RMB67.3 million for the same period in 2020, or a 19.1% sequential decrease from RMB131.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The sequential decrease was primarily due to negative impact associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2021 and seasonality during the Chinese New Year holidays in February 2021.
Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB74.6 million (US$11.4 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing a 61.6% increase from RMB46.1 million for the same period in 2020, primarily attributable to the year-on-year volume growth of the central laboratory business. Number of patients tested in the central laboratory channel was 7,716 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing a 64.9% increase from 4,680 for the same period in 2020.
Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB29.0 million (US$4.4 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing a 69.3% increase from RMB17.1 million for the same period in 2020. Number of contracted partner hospitals in the in-hospital channel increased to 32 as of March 31, 2021 from 29 as of December 31, 2020 and 21 as of March 31, 2020.
Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB3.1 million (US$0.5 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing a 24.5% decrease from RMB4.1 million for the same period in 2020, due to less pharmaceutical testing performed during the quarter, while the pipeline of our pharmaceutical projects has been building over time.
1 Published in Chinese Clinical Oncology, Mar. 2021, Vol.26, No.3
Cost of revenues was RMB29.7 million (US$4.5 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing a 31.7% increase from RMB22.5 million for the same period in 2020, which was generally in line with the Company’s continued business growth.
Gross profit was RMB76.9 million (US$11.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing an 71.8% increase from RMB44.8 million for the same period in 2020. Gross margin was 72.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to 66.5% for the same period in 2020.
Operating expenses were RMB248.8 million (US$38.0 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing a 138.9% increase from RMB104.1 million for the same period in 2020.
Research and development expenses were RMB77.4 million (US$11.8 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing an 93.5% increase from RMB40.0 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in research and development personnel’s staff cost and share-based compensation expenses.
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB55.1 million (US$8.4 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, representing an 84.9% increase from RMB29.8 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in staff cost of sales and marketing personnel.
General and administrative expenses increased significantly to RMB116.3 million (US$17.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021 from RMB34.3 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel’s staff cost and share-based compensation expenses.
Net loss was RMB171.4 million (US$26.2 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to RMB52.6 million for the same period in 2020.
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 2,149.0 million (US$328.0 million) as of March 31, 2021.
2021 Financial Guidance
Burning Rock reiterates its guidance that, assuming there are no additional COVID-19 related restrictions imposed in China, which might negatively affect patient volumes and cancer testing, its full year 2021 revenues is expected to be approximately RMB610 million (US$93.1 million), implying a 41.9% growth over full year 2020.
Recent Developments
Mr. Hao Liu has resigned as the Company’s chief medical officer for personal reasons, effective May 31, 2021. Mr. Liu will continue to serve as a senior advisor to the Company.
“Hao has always been our prominent partner and close friend,” said Mr. Yusheng Han, chairman and chief executive officer of Burning Rock, “for the past six years, he has devoted himself to Burning Rock’s rapid growth with his deep knowledge of precision oncology. I am grateful to have worked alongside Hao and would like to thank him for his commitment and dedication to Burning Rock. We wish him the best of luck with his new endeavors.”
Mr. Liu said “There is no doubt that my years at Burning Rock have been the most extraordinary experience of my career. I am deeply honored to have worked alongside a group of people with passion, faith and dreams. These moments will remain vivid to me for years to come. Through our collective efforts, we have built Burning Rock from a startup into a global pioneer of its field. I am grateful to Yusheng and the management team for the trust and support, and I have a tremendous belief in the future of Burning Rock.”
About Burning Rock
Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, with the leading market share in China and over 273,000 tissue and liquid-based tests completed cumulatively, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.
For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
Selected Operating Data
For the three months ended
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
Central Laboratory Channel:
Number of patients tested
4,680
7,252
8,644
7,989
7,716
Number of ordering physicians(1)
810
1,175
1,194
1,114
1,082
Number of ordering hospitals(2)
232
284
289
294
303
(1)
Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
(2)
Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
As of
March
June
September
December
March
In-hospital Channel:
Pipeline partner hospitals(1)
23
23
22
23
22
Contracted partner hospitals(2)
21
24
25
29
32
Total number of partner hospitals
44
47
47
52
54
(1)
Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.
(2)
Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.
Selected Financial Data
For the three months ended
Revenues
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
(RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel
46,141
74,607
89,899
86,695
74,561
In-hospital channel
17,123
27,588
31,704
41,457
28,994
Pharma research and development channel
4,065
4,776
2,278
3,570
3,068
Total revenues
67,329
106,971
123,881
131,722
106,623
For the three months ended
Gross profit
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
(RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel
32,434
56,556
67,804
66,588
55,212
In-hospital channel
10,126
19,269
22,410
30,218
20,070
Pharma research and development channel
2,224
2,573
1,373
2,347
1,658
Total gross profit
44,784
78,398
91,587
99,153
76,940
For the three months ended
Share-based compensation expenses
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
(RMB in thousands)
Cost of revenues
176
183
160
277
339
Research and development expenses
2,072
25,314
10,572
11,843
22,404
Selling and marketing expenses
253
491
341
2,372
2,633
General and administrative expenses
1,665
1,639
57,805
58,057
59,382
Total share-based compensation
4,166
27,627
68,878
72,549
84,758
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
For the three months ended
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
67,329
106,971
123,881
131,722
106,623
16,274
Cost of revenues
(22,545
)
(28,573
)
(32,294
)
(32,569
)
(29,683
)
(4,530
)
Gross profit
44,784
78,398
91,587
99,153
76,940
11,744
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
(40,016
)
(71,176
)
(69,330
)
(83,418
)
(77,414
)
(11,816
)
Selling and marketing expenses
(29,815
)
(37,992
)
(44,174
)
(56,606
)
(55,130
)
(8,414
)
General and administrative expenses
(34,295
)
(42,272
)
(102,731
)
(114,502
)
(116,259
)
(17,745
)
Total operating expenses
(104,126
)
(151,440
)
(216,235
)
(254,526
)
(248,803
)
(37,975
)
Loss from operations
(59,342
)
(73,042
)
(124,648
)
(155,373
)
(171,863
)
(26,231
)
Interest income
3,985
44
698
1,341
787
120
Interest expense
(1,178
)
1,939
(776
)
(652
)
(510
)
(78
)
Other (expense) income, net
(151
)
122
(176
)
(682
)
118
18
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
611
(118
)
(2,228
)
(1,112
)
57
9
Change in fair value of warrant liability
3,503
-
-
-
-
-
Loss before income tax
(52,572
)
(71,055
)
(127,130
)
(156,478
)
(171,411
)
(26,162
)
Income tax expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net loss
(52,572
)
(71,055
)
(127,130
)
(156,478
)
(171,411
)
(26,162
)
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(52,572
)
(71,055
)
(127,130
)
(156,478
)
(171,411
)
(26,162
)
Accretion of convertible preferred shares
(26,288
)
(38,400
)
-
-
-
-
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(78,860
)
(109,455
)
(127,130
)
(156,478
)
(171,411
)
(26,162
)
Loss per share:
Ordinary shares - basic and diluted
(3.15
)
(2.68
)
-
-
-
-
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
-
-
(1.22
)
(1.51
)
(1.65
)
(0.25
)
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
-
-
(1.22
)
(1.51
)
(1.65
)
(0.25
)
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
Ordinary shares - basic and diluted
25,031,575
40,786,167
-
-
-
-
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
-
-
86,479,686
86,511,799
86,721,263
86,721,263
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
-
-
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
17,324,848
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
11,422
(2,336
)
(91,093
)
(94,881
)
14,080
2,149
Total comprehensive loss
(41,150
)
(73,391
)
(218,223
)
(251,359
)
(157,331
)
(24,013
)
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
(41,150
)
(73,391
)
(218,223
)
(251,359
)
(157,331
)
(24,013
)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
As of
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,895,308
2,085,170
318,259
Restricted cash
29,898
27,716
4,230
Short-term investment
362,132
36,142
5,516
Accounts receivable
88,218
76,159
11,625
Contract assets
22,534
24,636
3,760
Amounts due from related parties
212
515
79
Inventories
68,021
97,752
14,920
Prepayments and other current assets
57,329
62,111
9,481
Total current assets
2,523,652
2,410,201
367,870
Non-current assets:
Equity method investment
1,417
1,489
227
Property and equipment, net
111,481
145,438
22,197
Right-of-use assets
-
99,167
15,136
Intangible assets, net
3,457
3,374
515
Other non-current assets
23,021
22,777
3,476
Total non-current assets
139,376
272,245
41,551
TOTAL ASSETS
2,663,028
2,682,446
409,421
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands)
As of
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
35,482
49,861
7,610
Deferred revenue
74,402
91,091
13,903
Capital lease obligations, current
4,816
-
-
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
83,648
60,454
9,228
Customer deposits
1,120
1,042
159
Short-term borrowing
7,370
7,370
1,125
Current portion of long-term borrowings
34,695
32,714
4,993
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
-
29,039
4,432
Current portion of financing lease liabilities
-
3,510
536
Total current liabilities
241,533
275,081
41,986
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred government grants
263
-
-
Operating lease liabilities
-
73,435
11,208
Other non-current liabilities
228
230
35
Total non-current liabilities
491
73,665
11,243
TOTAL LIABILITIES
242,024
348,746
53,229
Class A ordinary shares
116
116
18
Class B ordinary shares
21
21
3
Additional paid-in capital
4,006,616
4,090,499
624,332
Accumulated deficits
(1,418,160
)
(1,603,427
)
(244,731
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(167,589
)
(153,509
)
(23,430
)
Total shareholders’ equity
2,421,004
2,333,700
356,192
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
2,663,028
2,682,446
409,421
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
For the three months ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash used in operating activities
(6,956
)
(113,145
)
(17,268
)
Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities
(3,613
)
288,329
44,005
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities
272,228
(4,162
)
(635
)
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
4,641
16,658
2,543
Net increase cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
266,300
187,680
28,645
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
98,244
1,925,206
293,844
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
364,544
2,112,886
322,489