U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.64
    +1.27 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.10
    -11.60 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.21 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0064 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2331
    -0.0059 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8060
    +0.1170 (+0.09%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,425.33
    +260.60 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.77
    +7.56 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

BW Offshore: Short-term contract extension for Espoir Ivoirien

BW Offshore
·1 min read
BW Offshore
BW Offshore

Short-term contract extension for Espoir Ivoirien

BW Offshore Limited has signed a short-term extension for the lease and operation of the FPSO Espoir Ivoirien in order to discuss a potential purchase of the FPSO by the client. The firm period has been extended until 28 April 2023.

The FPSO is operating on the Espoir field offshore the Ivory Coast.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 9 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Recommended Stories