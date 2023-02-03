U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Canon Virginia, Inc. to Exhibit at PLASTEC West Expo 2023

Canon U.S.A., Inc.
·3 min read

NEWPORT NEWS, VA., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Virginia, Inc. (CVI) is attending the PLASTEC West Expo, held from Feb. 7 – 9, in booth #3901 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. The PLASTEC West Expo shares expo floor space with four other engineering tradeshows, connecting manufacturing to molding to robotics to plastics technologies. CVI provides custom manufacturing solutions, including injection molding and precision mold-making for a range of industries, including medical devices.

“We are looking forward to attending PLASTEC West again this year as it is always a great platform for Canon Virginia, Inc. to highlight its advanced manufacturing methodologies and services,” said Masato Mori, vice president, Business Operations, Admin and Planning Divisions. “We are excited to meet new potential business partners and collaborators and showcase our manufacturing, engineering, recycling and technical support expertise to help companies discover advanced solutions.”

This year, CVI will highlight recently announced collaborations, developments and advancements including forward-thinking technologies and services designed to help customers achieve their business goals. The following are just a few collaborations, products and services being highlighted at the show:

  • ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test Kits – With a continuing need for at-home testing kits across the nation, CVI has been engaged by Maxim Biomedical to handle the assembling of ClearDetect™ COVID-19 Antigen Home Test Kits.  In 2022, CVI assembled more than 4 million kits in less than 3 months, which is a testament to CVI’s ability to meet ambitious lead times.   Click here to view the full news release.

  • Gradian Ventilator(s) – A collaboration that aims to build on both companies’ commitment to addressing inequities in the healthcare industry and helping to ensure that certain underserved areas around the globe have access to quality health services.  CVI handles the manufacturing operations for Gradian’s flagship product – the Universal Anesthesia Machine (UAM) – and Gradian’s newest product – the K-O2. Click here to view the full news release.

  • Rebion’s blinq.® - Canon Virginia, Inc. also serves as Rebion’s primary manufacturer of the blinq.® Vision Scanner, the first FDA cleared device designed to detect micro-strabismus and amblyopia (lazy eye) in children ages two through eight. In addition, CVI has expanded its collaboration with Rebion and is providing video and imaging expertise and manufacturing know-how for future Rebion products. Click here to view the full news release.

The booth will also feature Canon’s “Vision Edition-U.” Canon’s “Vision Edition–U” image processing software supports automation on production floors, designed to work with third-party collaborative robots, including those manufactured by Universal Robots. Canon is the first Japanese company to obtain Universal Robots’ certified product platform, “UR+.” In combination with a Canon brand network camera, for example, and linked with a collaborative robot manufactured by Universal Robot, this software would serve as the robot’s ‘eyes’, and take pictures and process images of the area close to the robot up to the periphery of designated workplace areas, depending on the intended needs.

Since its inception, Canon Virginia has excelled as the Americas’ manufacturing center for Canon brand products. Today, that excellence is available to customers outside the Canon family. Canon Virginia is uniquely qualified to deliver individually tailored solutions that exceed companies’ most rigorous quality standards and ambitious lead times for a variety of products in a variety of industries.

# # #

About Canon Virginia, Inc.

Located in Newport News, Va., Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as the Canon manufacturing, engineering, recycling and technical support center for the Americas. Canon Virginia produces new products using advanced manufacturing methodologies while also serving as a factory service center providing expert customer service in the repair and refurbishment of Canon products. Canon Virginia’s manufacturing services extend to injection mold making, contract manufacturing, medical contract manufacturing and aftermarket services. For more information, call 1-866-99-CANON or visit https://www.cvi.canon.com/manufacturing-services/.

**Canon Industrial Imaging Platform is Canon’s integrated image management system for production sites. It utilizes Canon’s broad range of imaging products and image processing technologies to visualize production sites.

CONTACT: Lindsey Wagner-Jones Canon Virginia, Inc. 757-881-6267 lwagner@cvi.canon.com


