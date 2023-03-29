U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.00
    +15.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,696.00
    +108.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,771.25
    +38.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.90
    +10.10 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.63
    +0.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.30
    -4.20 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    +0.0360 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    19.97
    -0.63 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7300
    +0.8550 (+0.65%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,407.78
    +372.20 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    601.52
    +358.84 (+147.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,625.99
    +107.74 (+0.39%)
     

Challenge to Biden ESG investing rule will stay in Texas court

Daniel Wiessner
·2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives on Marine One from a trip to North Carolina

By Daniel Wiessner

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday refused to transfer to another court a lawsuit by Republican states challenging a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investing by retirement plans, rejecting claims of "judge shopping."

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, said the Biden administration had provided no evidence that the litigation did not belong in his court or that plaintiffs were attempting to manipulate the process.

By suing in Amarillo, the Republican states ensured that the case would be assigned to Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former U.S. President Donald Trump. His courthouse has become a favored destination for Republicans seeking to challenge aspects of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.

The judge has blocked rules on immigration and protections of gender-affirming procedures for transgender people. He is presiding over a lawsuit by anti-abortion groups seeking to end U.S. sales of the abortion pill mifepristone.

In Tuesday's case, 25 states along with an oil drilling company and an oil and gas trade group are seeking to block a U.S. Department of Labor rule allowing employee retirement plans to consider environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors when investing.

They say the rule, which took effect Jan. 30, jeopardizes the retirement savings of millions of Americans and could lower states' tax revenue by triggering divestments from the oil and gas industry.

The Labor Department argues the rule is valid because it still requires retirement plans to consider traditional financial factors when choosing investments.

The Biden administration said last month the case had no connection to Amarillo and that the states chose that venue because they knew it would be assigned to Kacsmaryk.

Administration lawyers asked the judge to transfer the lawsuit to Washington, D.C. or the capital of one of the states that sued, such as Austin, Texas.

In response, the states added a business owner who lives in Amarillo as a plaintiff.

Congress in early March voted to repeal the ESG rule, but Biden vetoed that bill.

The rule has divided the business community. Sectors that stand to lose investments, including the oil and gas industry, oppose it while other businesses have voiced support for efforts to make ESG investing easier.

The states in February moved to temporarily block the rule pending the outcome of the lawsuit.

Kacsmaryk is also presiding over a pending lawsuit accusing media companies, including Reuters, of violating federal antitrust laws by working with tech companies to censor content by opponents of COVID-19 vaccines. A Reuters spokesperson has denied the allegations.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Sonali Paul)

Recommended Stories

  • China tackles chip talent shortage with new courses, higher pay

    China is ramping up efforts to develop home-grown semiconductor talent as it seeks to rapidly fill a shortage of expertise that has been made worse by U.S. efforts to limit Beijing's access to advanced chip technology. Enrolments for undergraduate and post-graduate courses have surged over the past five years thanks to new funds for top universities as well as a boom in smaller private schools focused on shorter-term instruction. "The prospect of the chip industry is promising, while the employment for software engineers from ordinary schools is not as good as before," said Clara Zhao, who studied materials science at university before securing a job in the chips sector.

  • BYD’s Net Income Jumps More Than 400% as EV Shift Takes Hold

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co.’s profit more than quintupled last year after the Chinese automaker sold a record number of electric vehicles and stepped up its battle with Tesla Inc. for market share. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksNet income soared 446

  • U.S. Supreme Court turns away challenge to Trump's tariffs on steel imports

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to U.S. steel import tariffs imposed in 2018 under former President Donald Trump - a policy he touted as defending American national security - and largely maintained by President Joe Biden. The justices turned away an appeal by a group of U.S.-based steel importers of a lower court's ruling rejecting their challenge to the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs under a Cold War-era trade law. At issue in the case was whether the findings in a 2018 report to Trump that recommended he impose steel tariffs were subject to second-guessing by courts under federal administrative law.

  • A Single Bet on Deutsche Bank’s Credit Default Swaps Is Seen Behind Friday’s Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Regulators are singling out a trade on Deutsche Bank AG’s credit default swaps that they suspect fueled a global sell off on Friday.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysIt was a roughly €5 million ($5.4 million) bet on swaps tied to th

  • Dollar on the defensive as banking fears ebb; yen drops

    The safe-haven U.S. dollar remained on the back foot on Wednesday following two days of losses as global financial markets regained a measure of stability on hopes a full-blown banking crisis can be averted. The weakness comes despite a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, which is also the result of ebbing demand for the safest assets. The dollar jumped 0.51% to 131.59 yen, erasing all of the previous day's 0.5% decline, when it uncharacteristically moved in the opposite direction with long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Nvidia moves into A.I. services and ChatGPT can now use your credit card

    Giving language models the ability to take actions on the internet is risky, some experts say.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Canada Targets Banks for Billions With Dividend Tax Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is planning to raise billions of dollars from banks and insurance companies by changing the tax rules for dividends they get from Canadian firms. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksIn a measure that

  • Stock market news today: Stocks fall, bond yields rise

    U.S. stocks wavered on Tuesday during midday trading, while bond yields continued to extend gains as investors monitored the latest developments in the banking sector after the sale of Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • New California gas price law another defeat for oil industry

    It was just a few weeks ago that California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the oil industry the second most powerful force on earth, trailing only Mother Nature in its ability to bend the elements — both physical and political — to its will. It's the type of legislation the oil industry might have crushed in the past. “We proved we could finally beat big oil,” Newsom said Tuesday after signing the bill.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Hedge fund Standard General sues FCC over delay in Tegna deal

    The third-largest shareholder of Tegna alleged the FCC Media Bureau's decision to hold was "an unprecedented and legally improper maneuver", as in its nearly year-long review it had not expressed any concerns with the transaction. Media Bureau of the FCC, which regulates telecommunications in the country, last month said it would hold a hearing on the planned acquisition of Tegna, which manages 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets.

  • Bill Gates's Open Letter On AI: A Tale Of Excitement And Terror

    As the world continues to grapple with the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), the latest influential voice to weigh in on the matter is Microsoft Corp. Co-Founder Bill Gates. In a letter titled The Age of AI has Begun, recently published on his personal website, Gates laid out his vision for the future of AI and its potential impact on various industries. The billionaire expressed that he has only seen two technology demos that he considered revolutionary in his life. The first was in 19

  • Facebook owner Meta planning lower bonus payouts for some employees- WSJ

    Employees of the social media giant, who get a rating of "met most expectations" in their 2023 year-end reviews, will receive a smaller percentage of bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the WSJ report said. The bonus multiplier for that grade has been cut to 65% from 85% earlier, WSJ said, adding that the company will also restart assessing staff performance twice a year.