U.S. markets open in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,990.25
    +19.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,331.00
    +73.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,821.00
    +114.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.40
    +12.40 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.46
    -0.44 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.50
    +30.90 (+1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    +0.26 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.43
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2289
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2850
    -0.0990 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,567.36
    -651.83 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    601.72
    -14.23 (-2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.79
    -66.05 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

China Voices Strong Opposition to Any Forced Sale of TikTok

1
Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China would firmly oppose any sale of TikTok forced by Washington, its Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said hours before the app’s leader goes to testify before the US Congress.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Forcing the owner to sell TikTok’s US operations would “seriously undermine the confidence of investors from all countries including China to invest in the US,” Shu Jueting of the Chinese ministry told reporters at a briefing Thursday. TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd., which US lawmakers have argued cannot be trusted with the personal data of American users.

Any TikTok sale or spinoff would amount to a technology export and would have to adhere to Chinese law and administrative approvals, Shu added. “The Chinese government will make decisions according to the law.”

TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew is set to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday. He’s expected to address a slew of issues including kids’ mental health and allegations that TikTok could be used to spy on Americans or to push Chinese Communist Party propaganda.

At stake is TikTok’s most lucrative market — the app doesn’t operate at home in China, where ByteDance runs sister app Douyin, and it’s banned in India — and indications ahead of the testimony are that the legislators are unlikely to be swayed. Many of the arguments that Chew plans to present are also reiterations of points the company has raised in the past.

READ: TikTok CEO Chew Set to Enter a Washington Fight He Can’t Win

The US has told TikTok’s owners in China to sell up or risk a ban of the popular video-sharing app, Bloomberg has reported, marking a major escalation in the long-running standoff over privacy concerns around Chinese control of its data and algorithm.

Separately, Shu urged the US to ease curbs on exports to China and remove trade restrictions on Chinese companies in order to help make bilateral trade more balanced.

She also called on Washington to remove all additional tariffs on the Asian country as soon as possible, in response to a question suggesting US importers bore almost the entire burden of the punitive levies placed on Chinese goods during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Adobe Trying to Win Over Authorities on Figma Deal, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen said the company is still working to convince authorities that its purchase of design startup Figma Inc. isn’t anticompetitive, even as regulators prepare a lawsuit to block it.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine

  • Investors Shaken by Banking Crisis Flock to Emerging Asia Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Global funds seeking to ride out the recent volatility in financial markets have gravitated to an unlikely asset class: emerging Asian bonds.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldOverseas inves

  • Former Goldman Trader Looks to Sell Bonds on the Blockchain

    (Bloomberg) -- A crypto brokerage founder says he has a new way to revolutionize the world of high finance: selling government and corporate bonds to investors online, using digital currency technology to track transactions.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Ro

  • EU leaders set to back steps to compete with US, China

    European Union leaders are expected on Thursday to back a revamp of the single market, simplified regulations and other steps to ensure the bloc can compete with the United States and China as an industrial leader in green and digital technologies. High energy prices and U.S. President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which offers $369 billion of green subsidies that often only apply to products made in North America, have raised EU fears of an exodus of European industry. "The European Council calls for ambitious action to complete the single market, in particular for digital and services," draft conclusions of the summit say.

  • Google opens Italy's second cloud region in Turin city

    Cloud regions refer to clusters of data centers in a location that will allow customers in that area to get faster access to data. "A cloud hyperscaler like Google with two regions on the national territory will facilitate all Italian companies and the Public Administration in accessing the cloud," Enrico Bagnasco, executive director for information systems of Intesa Sanpaolo said in the blog.

  • Investors Turn More Bearish on Stocks After Fed, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are convinced the Federal Reserve will hike again this year and won’t pivot to monetary easing until 2024 — an outlook they see as bearish for stocks.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing

  • The U.S. May Ban TikTok. How China Could Retaliate.

    China could attempt to block a forced sale, or it could go tit-for-tat with U.S. companies, Adam Segal writes.

  • China to boost support for high-end manufacturing - Premier Li

    China will strengthen its policy guidance to support advanced manufacturing, Premier Li Qiang was quoted as saying by state radio on Wednesday. The world's second-biggest economy is under increasing pressure from the United States, which has cited national security in restricting access to Chinese semiconductors and artificial intelligence technology. "As the situation at home and abroad undergoes complex and profound changes, the development of China's manufacturing industry is facing an important juncture and the efforts to strengthen the industry must be increased," Li said.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • An economist who correctly predicted the Great Financial Crisis says the world’s central banks have chosen ‘class war over financial stability’

    The Fed and other central banks want to bring down inflation at all costs. Is it worth it?

  • Tencent Soars As Traders Cite Unfounded Talk of Official’s Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. surged more than 8%, the most in about four months, as traders cited unsubstantiated talk that newly installed Premier Li Qiang toured the Chinese social media leader’s headquarters.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidBomb Threat Cal

  • Emerging Social Security proposals may fall short on addressing retirement crisis

    The proposals may unintentionally hurt those least prepared for retirement.

  • 2 employees of town near planned Ford truck plant indicted

    Two employees of a rural Tennessee town that resisted a takeover attempt by the state after Ford Motor Co. announced plans to build an electric truck plant nearby have been charged with the theft of town funds and official misconduct, officials said Wednesday. Reva Marshall, the former finance officer for the town of Mason, and Michele Scott, Mason's human resources manager, have been indicted by grand juries in two counties, the Tennessee Comptroller's Office said in a news release and an investigative report. In a report released Wednesday, investigators also questioned tens of thousands of dollars in credit card transactions and reimbursements by town employees.

  • Big Oil Eyes New Deals in North Africa Amid Rising Energy Demand

    Halliburton and Honeywell are in advanced talks to develop oil fields and refineries in Libya, while Eni is importing more oil and gas from Algeria.

  • A TikTok ban would mean losing more than viral dance videos

    A ban on TikTok could have implications for free speech, creators, advertisers, and even politicians.

  • Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' for all U.S. bank deposits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Wednesday that she has not considered or discussed "blanket insurance" to U.S. banking deposits without approval by Congress as a way to stem turmoil caused by two major bank failures this month. Her comments before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing dashed industry hopes for a quick government guarantee to stem the threat of further bank runs and contributed to a 15.5% fall in the shares of struggling First Republic Bank on Wednesday. Some banking groups have urged the Biden administration and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) to temporarily guarantee all U.S. bank deposits, a move they say will help quell a crisis of confidence after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

  • California lawmakers to vote on possible gas price penalties

    California lawmakers on Thursday will vote on whether to allow penalties on oil companies for price gouging at the pump, a first-in-the-country proposal aimed at stopping the kind of spikes last summer that caused some drivers pay up to $8 per gallon as the industry reaped super-sized profits. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, has used all of his political muscle to get the bill this far by making in-person pleas with state lawmakers in private ahead of Thursday's first vote in the state Senate. The oil industry has pushed back, paying for a wave of digital ads that have labeled any potential penalty as a tax — an idea more likely to be scorned by voters.

  • ‘Already past the point of no return’: JPMorgan says the U.S. is probably headed for a recession as economic ‘engines are about to turn off’

    The economy could be nearing a "Minsky moment" and a long overdue economic downturn.

  • First Republic Rescue May Rely on US Backing to Reach a Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street leaders and US officials discussing an intervention at First Republic Bank are exploring the possibility of government backing to encourage a deal that would shore up the lender, people with knowledge of the situation said. The shares dropped Wednesday morning.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisFinally, a Serious Of

  • Republican U.S. Senator Rick Scott, Democrat Warren unveil Fed oversight bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A conservative Republican and a progressive Democrat in the U.S. Senate are introducing legislation on Wednesday to replace the Federal Reserve's internal watchdog with one appointed by the president, aiming to tighten bank supervision following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Republican Rick Scott and Democrat Elizabeth Warren blamed the collapse of the two banks on regulatory failures at the U.S. central bank, which has operated up to now with an internal inspector general who reports to the Fed board. "Our legislation fixes that by establishing a presidentially-appointed, Senate-confirmed inspector general at the Fed, like every other major government agency," Scott said in a joint release with Warren.