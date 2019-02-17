This Chinese Crypto Mining Guru Predicts the Bitcoin Price Will Surge 20,000%

A Chinese crypto mining pool founder predicted that the next bull run would unleash the market’s full potential, enabling the Bitcoin price to ascend to unfathomable heights before the euphoria cools down.
Bitcoin Market Cap To $12 Trillion?
This crypto market bull isn’t ready to give up on the flagship cryptocurrency yet. | Source: Shutterstock
News 8BTC’s Lylian Teng reports:
“Zhu Fa, co-founder of crypto mining pool Poolin, recently made a bullish statement on bitcoin’s price, predicting that bitcoin would surge to new highs at 5 million Chinese yuan (roughly US$740,000).”
