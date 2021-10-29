U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.34
    +0.53 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    -18.60 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.17 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0123 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3686
    -0.0108 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9830
    +0.4110 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,404.73
    +570.79 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.92
    +21.95 (+1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Coherus BioSciences to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8th

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that its third quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, November 8, 2021. Starting at 5 p.m. ET, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

After releasing third quarter financial results, the Company will post them on the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com.

Conference Call Information

When: Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, starting at 5 p.m. ET
Dial -in: (844) 452-6826 (Toll-Free U.S. and Canada) or (765) 507-2587 (International)
Conference ID: 1838568

Webcast: https://investors.coherus.com/upcoming-events

Please dial-in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Coherus Contact Information:
Cheston Turbyfill
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
IR@coherus.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why CareDx Stock Is Falling Today Despite a Positive Earnings Call

    Third-quarter 2021 results were terrific, but the disclosure of two federal investigations isn't sitting well with investors.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Rising Today

    After climbing nearly 7% yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are continuing to climb higher today. While some investors who missed the news Thursday morning that President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan may still benefit fuel cell stocks like Plug Power, other investors are likely picking up shares in response to an analyst's optimistic take on the stock. As of 2:44 p.m. EDT, Plug Power' stock is up 2.2%, giving back some of the 3.1% rise that it had gained earlier this morning.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • Lucid shares soar on news of first electric sedan deliveries

    As part of the weekend’s events, the first customers to receive their cars — which were built in Arizona — will participate in what is being dubbed as the inaugural Lucid Rally. The company's shares saw huge gains on the news.

  • Why United States Steel Stock Soared Friday

    Steel prices are slightly off recent highs but remain up more than 75% year to date. Domestic steelmakers are making hay while the sun shines, and United States Steel (NYSE: X) is no exception. After the company reported third-quarter earnings last night, U.S. Steel shares are soaring today.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Surging. Here Are Some Theories for the Move.

    Shares of EV-battery maker QuantumScape are soaring. There isn't much news to pin gains on, but a confluence of factors might be at play.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The stock of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) held steady after the chipmaker posted its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Its revenue rose 54% year over year to $4.31 billion, beating estimates by $200 million.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • Here's Why Intel Could Be a Top Growth Stock in the Long Run

    The stock market reacted negatively to Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) latest quarterly results, with shares of the chipmaker losing nearly 12% following the earnings release. Intel expects its fourth-quarter earnings will drop 39% year over year to $0.90 per share, while analysts were looking for $1.02 per share. More specifically, Intel's gross margin is expected to drop 6.5 percentage points year over year this quarter.

  • Why Zendesk and Momentive Stocks Tumbled Today

    Shares of software-as-a-service customer support specialist Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) and survey software company Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV) both tumbled on Friday. The two tech stocks' declines come as investors digest the news that Zendesk plans to acquire the SurveyMonkey owner in an all-stock transaction. After market close on Thursday, Zendesk reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and in-line earnings relative to the analyst consensus forecasts for the two metrics.

  • Lucid stock soars on plans to deliver first of its luxury electric cars this weekend

    Thursday and Friday's activity jumped Lucid's market cap to more than $60 billion, making it the world's 12th most valuable public automaker.

  • Lockheed Martin Shifts Focus After Earnings Bomb

    Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered mostly bad news during its third-quarter earnings release, sending investors running for the exits. The defense titan fell short of analyst expectations on sales, and warned to expect further sluggish growth in the quarters ahead. The news wasn't all bad, and Lockheed Martin has a compelling story to tell if you focus on the pipeline and the opportunities for growth in the second half of the decade.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why Atlassian Stock Jumped 15.8% Today

    The project management software company from Down Under crushed Wall Street's estimates in the first quarter.

  • Here is why Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has Great Value on Key Fundamental Metrics

    While Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has fallen 8.5% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stock has underlying fundamentals that make it appealing for investors. We will focus on the bottom line quality, the long-term outlook, value, as well as a general comparison with peers.