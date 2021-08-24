U.S. markets open in 9 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.75
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,350.00
    +69.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,324.50
    +20.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.50
    +4.90 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.79
    +0.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.20
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    -0.0050 (-0.40%)
     

  • Vix

    17.15
    -1.41 (-7.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3722
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,288.89
    -946.04 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,249.39
    -14.05 (-1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,764.73
    +270.49 (+0.98%)
     

COIN, DIDI, LOTZ, RKT INVESTOR ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS SHAREHOLDERS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SkyMedia, LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)
Class Period: 2/25/2021 - 5/5/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 30, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-rkt/

CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ, LOTZW)
Class Period: 12/30/2020 - 5/25/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 7, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-lotz/

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)
Class Period: 6/30/2021 - 7/21/2021, or shares issued pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 7, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-didi/

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)
Class Period: Purchase of shares issued in connection with the April 2021 Direct Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 20, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-coin/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


Recommended Stories

  • Two Reasons Behind Uber's Smile On Monday

    The Telegraph reports that China's Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) counterpart DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) has shelved its U.K. launch ambitions for at least a year. Didi scrapped its Britain and continental Europe launch over China's data privacy crackdown. The launch implied personal, and location data transfer to China and the government. Didi sought relief from the U.K. and Europe's stricter data protection laws. It already had its share of trouble following China's crackdown. Didi's pullbac

  • Coinbase, Circle Say USDC Reserves to Be In Cash, Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium including Coinbase Global Inc. said all the reserves of the second-largest cryptocurrency stable coin will shift into cash and short-term U.S. Treasuries, forgoing riskier investments. The reallocation of the assets backing USDC, a $27 billion stablecoin, marks a swift change from July when consortium member Circle Internet Financial Inc. said that the reserves included corporate bonds and commercial paper.Until August, Coinbase’s website falsely described USD Coin as

  • Who Could Gain From 28nm Chip Crisis?

    Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ: SIMO) President Wallace Kou projected the flash device controller ICs' supply crisis to extend in 2022, DigiTimes Asia reports Kou expects the 28nm and the 40/55nm process capacities at foundries to remain incredibly tight and could fall short of demand by up to 50% in 2022. Silicon Motion had raised FY21 revenue growth guidance to 65% - 70%, betting on NAND flash demand for data center, server applications, and pickup in handset demand. Kou sees $1.5 bill

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is Nikola A Buy Or A Sell Now? Here's What Fund Sponsorship, NKLA Stock Chart Show

    Relentless innovation in the long-haul transport space, the rise of investing with ESG principles in mind, and the allure of new companies going public have spurred big moves in NKLA stock and scores of others last year. Back in May, Nikola traversed above a 50-day moving average that later began to bend higher. On Aug. 12, Nikola announced it received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to advance autonomous fueling systems for future hydrogen refueling stations.

  • 'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

    The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The entertainment company, in the filing, has countered Johansson's request for a civil trial in Los Angeles by asking for the suit to be sent to arbitration in New York. Johansson's suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy of "Black Widow" had reduced her compensation.

  • Chinese Court Says Cryptocurrency Is Not Protected By Law

    The Supreme Court of the northern Shandong province in China has ruled that “cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” What Happened: While delivering a verdict in a case that involved a potential fraud related to the purchase of crypto, the Supreme Court said in a statement that “investing or trading cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” This could become another significant blow to China’s crypto industry after the crackdowns on crypto mining across the country. As per the case, a Chinese pl

  • India court gives police three weeks to conclude Paytm ownership probe

    An Indian court on Monday has given police three weeks to conclude an investigation into claims from a former Paytm director who said he co-founded the digital payment platform but did not receive shares owed. Ashok Kumar Saxena, 71, in legal documents said he invested $27,500 two decades ago in Paytm parent One97 Communications but was never allotted any stock, Reuters reported this month https://reut.rs/3j746WJ. Paytm has said the claim amounts to harassment and cited it under "criminal proceedings" in the prospectus for its proposed $2.2 billion initial public offering (IPO).

  • Court Rules N.C. Law Disenfranchising Voters With Felony Convictions Is Unconstitutional

    The ruling represents the largest expansion of voting rights in the state since the 1965 Voting Rights Act

  • Sex Pistols’ John Lydon loses lawsuit against bandmates over Danny Boyle’s Pistol series

    Lydon has previously called the project in question ‘the most disrespectful s*** I’ve ever had to endure’

  • Sex Pistols' Johnny Rotten loses court battle over songs in TV show

    Former Sex Pistols front-man John Lydon lost his legal battle on Monday to prevent other members from using their music in a planned television series about the rise of the punk rock band which shocked Britain and the world in the 1970s. A judge in England's High Court ruled that Lydon, who performed in the band as Johnny Rotten, could be outvoted by other former band members under the terms of an agreement they reached in 1998. Guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook brought the case to force Lydon, 65, to allow songs recorded by the band to be used in the series.

  • Here’s Why Scarlett Johansson Is Suing Disney Over Black Widow

    The Black Widow versus the House of Mouse.

  • Rocket Lab Is Going Public. It’s Also Going to Mars.

    The company had fundamental news to disclose on Monday, after shareholders of a SPAC that will merge with it approved the deal on Friday.

  • Exiled Afghan Central Bank Chief Warns Taliban Will Wreck Economy — But Will Crypto Keep The Regime Afloat?

    The exiled head of Afghanistan’s central bank has warned the Taliban will plunge the nation into a financial miasma as frozen assets and an already-weak local currency will create a new wave of monetary hardships. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg, Ajmal Ahmady, governor of Da Afghan Bank, observed the majority of the central bank’s more than $9 billion in assets were frozen by the U.S. following the fall of Kabul to Taliban forces. Speaking from an undisclosed location outside of Af

  • Federer-backed shoemaker On reveals revenue surge in U.S. IPO filing

    Federer had invested in On in 2019, according to the filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1858985/000119312521253415/d175570df1.htm#rom175570_14. It was not immediately known how much the Swiss tennis star has invested in the shoe firm. The 20-times Grand Slam winner had also teamed up with the company earlier this year to develop the Roger Pro tennis shoe.

  • Chicago gambled on getting more federal stimulus. Now $500 million will pay off short-term borrowing

    The city of Chicago bought itself time last December by temporarily plugging a budget hole with debt. Its gamble worked, but was that at the expense of transparency and good community governance?

  • My husband and I live in his late father’s house. He threatens divorce — and says I’ll end up homeless

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I have been married to my husband for four years. Unfortunately, five months after our wedding, my father-in-law passed away. We were/are both living in his house. When my husband was a minor, my in-laws wrote up a trust naming him the beneficiary of this house if his parents both passed away.

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • Bitcoin $100,000? Bulls see crypto at $50,000 as a pit stop to much higher prices

    Bullish investors in bitcoin are cheering the virtual asset's reclamation of a perch above $50,000 over the weekend, but the rally back to that price has only served to renew bold predictions that the world's No. 1 crypto will end the year at or above $100,000 a coin.

  • Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

    Photo by omid roshan on Unsplash The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities. However, these industries have shifted through decades of advancement on China’s part and the decomposition