Copper Clad Laminates Market Projected to Reach US$ 21.6 Billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global copper clad laminates market size is estimated to be USD 16.4 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 21.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Copper clad laminate or CCL is a type of PCB material made using reinforcement materials like glass fibre, paper, or other materials, impregnated with resin adhesive like epoxy, phenolic etc and covered with copper foil on either side or one side.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=100748480

Browse in-depth TOC on "Copper Clad Laminates Market”

110- Market Data Tables

39- Figures

177- Pages

List of Key Players in Copper Clad Laminates Market:

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Ltd. (China) Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd (China) Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan) Taiwan Union Technology Corporation (Taiwan) others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Copper Clad Laminates Market:

Drivers: Growth in 5G infrastructure to boost market demand Restraints: Rising prices of raw materials Opportunity: Technological shift in the automotive sector Challenges: Disruption in the supply chain due to global chip shortage

Key Findings of the Study:

By type, Rigid copper clad laminates accounted for the largest share. By reinforcement material, glass fiber accounted for the largest market share. By resin type, epoxy accounted for the largest market share. By Application, communication systems accounted for the largest share in 2021. APAC is projected to account for the largest share of copper clad laminates in 2021.

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=100748480

The Copper clad laminates Market has been segmented based on its type i.e., rigid copper clad laminate and flexible copper laminate. The rigid laminates are used in several end-use applications including consumer electronics, communications, automotive, and aerospace industries. The flexible laminates have lesser weight, thinness and better flexibility as compared to rigid laminates and hence is used in different applications like electronic products, including cell phone, digital camera, automotive GPS, and laptop.

Story continues

The Copper clad laminates market has been segmented based on the reinforcement material used. The market by reinforcement material is segmented as fibre glass, paper base and compound materials. The fiberglass reinforcement materials possess good electrical properties, chemical and moisture resistance, heat resistance, high strength and modulus, and durability. The fiberglass reinforcement material segment of the market is mainly driven by several electronic products as it provides better electronic performance and cost-effectiveness.

The Copper clad laminates market has been segmented based on the resins used in the copper clad laminates. The different resin materials are epoxy, phenolic, polyimide and others. Epoxy is the most widely used resin material in the copper clad laminates which find use in home appliances, IT peripherals, consumer electronics, and electronic communication systems. Paper-phenolic copper clad laminates are low cost and are used in IT peripherals, communication systems and consumer electronics. Polyimide copper clad flexible laminates are made using high-performance composite dielectrics and are used in military, aerospace, automotive etc.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=100748480

The Copper clad laminates market is segmented based on end-use applications. The copper clad laminates can be used in various end-use industries such as computers, communication systems, consumer appliances, vehicle electronics, healthcare devices and defence technology. The adoption of 5G network in many regions calls for proper 5G infrastructure. The demand for copper clad laminates is driven by communication systems due to the swelling demand for 5G infrastructure. The computers and consumer electronics segment involve PCBs for all electronic components. The copper clad is the base material used in these PCBs. Copper clad laminates are also used in electronic parts in automobiles and majorly in the Electric vehicles.

The Copper clad laminates Market is studied for four regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The growth is led by increasing demand for copper clad laminates from various industries, including computers, communication systems, consumer appliances, vehicle electronics, healthcare devices and defence technology. The communication systems and computers are the biggest end-use industries of copper clad laminates. The largest copper clad laminates market globally is present Asia Pacific.

Browse Adjacent Markets Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



