Courier, Express and Parcel Services in South Africa 2023: eCommerce Revenue Growth Set to Accelerate

The Courier, Express and Parcel Services Industry



The courier, express and parcel services industry faces weak economic conditions and low business and consumer confidence, affecting the volume of goods requiring express delivery. It is benefitting from the development of the on-demand economy and ecommerce sales, increasing demand for just-in-time deliveries and from the poor service provided by the South African Post Office.

Increasing customer demand for speedy and flexible deliveries and the growth of disruptive startups and innovative delivery options are forcing traditional operators to review their distribution strategies and, in some cases, partner with or invest in new companies to provide innovative and alternative delivery options.



Key Trends



Ecommerce revenue growth is set to accelerate, including consumer-to-consumer transactions online.

Companies are developing value-added services such as setting up and installing equipment being delivered and increasing delivery options. CEP companies are offering shared warehousing, technology and services to smaller ecommerce entities, opening up more opportunities and enhancing job creation and skills development.



Crime



Road transportation is the main modality for moving goods in South Africa and to other countries in the region. The rate of violent crime against road freight trucks is high and industry participants have raised concern over the rise in thefts targeting scooters and courier vehicles. There have been reports of an upsurge in robberies and violent crimes against ecommerce delivery staff. Theft of delivery vehicles raises insurance costs and endangers the safety of delivery personnel, resulting in higher shipping costs.



Report Coverage



This report covers courier, express and parcel services offered by registered unreserved postal operators in terms of the Postal Services Act, excluding reserved national postal activities carried out by the Post Office. It includes information on the state of the sector, parcel freight and transport income, the growth in ecommerce, major players, corporate actions, developments. And influencing factors. There are profiles of 24 companies including PostNet, RAM, Takealot, Value Logistics, DHL, DSV, Aramex and Courier Guy.





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Safety and Security

6.5. Environmental Issues

6.6. Road conditions and infrastructure

6.7. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.8. Alternative delivery methods

6.9. Digital Communications and ecommerce

6.10. Government Support

6.11. Rising Input Costs

6.12. Cyclicality



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



APPENDIX

Companies Mentioned

Ackermans Zambia (Pty) Ltd

Amber Support Solutions Ltd

Aramex South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Axis Cleaning and Support Services Ltd

Axis Group Integrated Services Ltd

Axis Security Services Ltd

B.I.C. Services Pty Ltd

Bidvest Group (UK) PLC (The)

Bidvest Group Australia Pty Ltd (The)

Bidvest Noonan (ROI) Ltd

Bidvest Noonan (UK) Ltd

Bidvest Services (ROI) Ltd

Bidvest Services (UK) Ltd

Bidvest Services Group (UK) Ltd

Business Express of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

CB Enterprises (Pty) Ltd

CLM Safety Ltd

Cordant Cleaning Ltd

Cordant Security Ltd

Cordant Thistle Ltd

Courier Guy (Pty) Ltd (The)

Crane Midco (Guernsey) Ltd

Crane Midco Ltd

Dartry Laundry Ltd

DHL International (Pty) Ltd

Direct365Online Ltd

DPD Laser Express Logistics (Pty) Ltd

DSV South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Epsilon Test Services Ltd

FedEx Express South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Freight Innovations (Pty) Ltd

Future Carpet Cleaning Services Ltd

Future Cleaning (Southwest) Ltd

Future Cleaning Services Ltd

Groupair (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Hygiene Matters Ltd

Imperial Amazonia BV

Imperial Health Sciences GH Ltd

Imperial Health Sciences Kenya Ltd

Internet Express (Pty) Ltd

Isicabucabu Franchising (Pty) Ltd

Karmarton Ltd

L. Lynch (H20) Solutions Ltd

L.Lynch Interact Ltd

Laser Group (Pty) Ltd (The)

LPM Acquisitions Ltd

Mayflower Hygiene Supplies (Ireland) Ltd

Mayflower Hygiene Supplies (London) Ltd

Mfumu Clothing (Pty) Ltd

Noonan Services Group (NI) Ltd

Noonan Topco Ltd

Pargopoints (Pty) Ltd

Pep Africa Ltd

Pep Ltd

Pep Stores Uganda Ltd

Personnel Hygiene Services Ltd

PHS Bidco Ltd

PHS Compliance Ltd

PHS Group Ltd

PHS Holdings Ltd

PHS Investments Ltd

phs Serkonten SAU

PHS Services Ltd

PHS Washrooms Ltd

PHS Western Ltd

Postnet Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ram Transport (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Resource Support Services (IOM) Ltd

RTT Group (Pty) Ltd

Seebeck 133 Ltd

Skynet South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Southgate Courier Service CC

Suid-Afrikaanse Poskantoor SOC Ltd

Super Group Trading (Pty) Ltd

Takealot Online (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Tax Free Warehouse (Pty) Ltd (The)

Teacrate Ltd

Teacrate Rentals Ltd

TNT Express Worldwide (S A) (Pty) Ltd

UPS SCS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

USSL Ltd

Value Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Worldwide Commercial Ventures Ltd

Worldwide Healthcare Ltd





