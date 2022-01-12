CPI Aerostructures CEO Appointed to Aerospace Industries Association’s Board of Governors

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero”) (NYSE American: CVU) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Douglas McCrosson has been appointed to the Aerospace Industries Association’s (AIA) Board of Governors for 2022. AIA, the voice of American aerospace and defense, advocates for the U.S. defense industry on Capitol Hill, within the administration and internationally. Mr. McCrosson was appointed during the December 2021 Board of Governors meeting.

“I am honored to serve on the Board of Governors and look forward to supporting incoming AIA Chairman Mike Petters of Huntington Ingalls Industries, incoming AIA Vice Chairman Tom Gentile of Spirit AeroSystems, Eric Fanning, CEO of AIA, and the entire AIA team in advocating for our industry,” stated Mr. McCrosson. “CPI Aero is excited to have a seat on the Board alongside our customers and peers to work on issues vital to the continued success of AIA members.”

Based in Arlington, Va., AIA, founded in 1919, is led by a Board of Governors that meets twice a year and consists of senior representatives of member companies at the c-suite level, and an Executive Committee that meets more frequently. A hallmark of AIA is that it receives its policy guidance from the direct involvement of CEO-level officers of companies of all sizes across all levels of the aerospace and defense industry. Today, more than 340 major aerospace and defense companies and their suppliers are members of the association, embodying every high-technology manufacturing segment of the U.S. aerospace and defense industry including commercial aviation and avionics, manned and unmanned defense systems, and space technologies and satellite communications.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

