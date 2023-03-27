U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

Diagnostic Enzyme Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $4.75 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Diagnostic Enzyme Market

Global Diagnostic Enzyme Market
Global Diagnostic Enzyme Market

Dublin, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Enzyme Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This reportprovides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global diagnostic enzyme market is expected to grow from $3.60 billion in 2021 to $3.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The diagnostic enzymes market is expected to reach $4.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Major players in the diagnostic enzymes market are Genzyme, Roche, Codexis, Aldevron, Kaneka Eurogentec, Vigene Biosciences, Amano Enzymes, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific and EKF Diagnostic.

The diagnostic enzymes market consists of sales of acid phosphatase, alanine aminotransferase, cholinesterase, and aspartate aminotransferase. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Diagnostic enzymes refer to the enzymes that are employed directly or as part of an assay system to determine the presence or absence of a variety of compounds, and they are used to detect, diagnose, or predict the development of disease conditions. These enzymes are used in diagnosis because of their substrate selectivity and quantified activity when other proteins are present.

North America was the largest region in the enzymes market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the diagnostic enzymes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of products in diagnostic enzymes are carbohydrates, polymerases, nucleases, proteases, and others. Any of a class of enzymes (such as amylase) that promotes carbohydrate breakdown or synthesis is referred to as a carbohydrase (such as a disaccharide). The different sources include animals, microorganisms, and plants and are used in biocatalysts, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, research, and biotechnology.

The rise in the geriatric population that increases the patient pool for the diagnosis of chronic diseases contributed to the growth of the diagnostic enzymes market. The proportion of people above the age of 65 years increased globally and age-related chronic ailments also increased.

For example, the percentage of seniors is expected to grow from 28% in 2019 to 38% by 2050 in Japan. The increase in the aging population has increased the patient pool of many chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, hypertension, diabetes, and cancer. People suffering from these diseases are expected to be more vulnerable to chronic diseases, thus significantly influencing market growth during this period.

For instance, according to the World Population Ageing report, as of 2020, there were 727 million people above the age of 65 years, which constituted 9.3% of the world population and is expected to increase to around 16.0 % in 2050. According to the World Health Organization report 2021, approximately 10 million cancer-related deaths occurred in 2020. Thus, the rise in the geriatric population increases patients for the diagnosis of chronic diseases and this, in turn, drives the diagnostic enzymes market.

The high sensitivity of enzymes to temperature & pH levels is expected to limit the diagnostic enzymes market. Enzymes need to be stored at optimum temperatures and are generally stored at -20 degrees Celsius. According to the Worthington Biochemical Corporation, variations in the reaction by one or two degrees in temperature may have a change of 10 to 20% in the result.

In enzymatic reactions, this is complicated as enzymes are adversely affected by high temperatures, and enzymes are expected to be deactivated at even moderate temperatures. Enzymes are affected by changes in pH as pH is also a factor in the stability of the enzymes. The changes in temperature and pH levels may decrease the efficiency of the diagnostic enzymes which, in turn, hampers the growth of the diagnostic enzymes market.

The use of machine learning and artificial intelligence is gradually gaining popularity in the enzyme diagnostic market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence in machines and is programmed to display their natural intelligence. Machine learning is a part of AI.

Machine learning and AI help companies in the enzyme diagnostic market to conduct a detailed analysis of all relevant data, provide insights into the function of enzymes and allow physicians to understand the key determinants of the relationship between protein structure, function, and evolution, in terms of catalysis of reaction steps of an enzyme. For instance, companies such as BioMarker have invested in AI and machine learning for enzyme diagnostics.

The countries covered in the diagnostic enzymes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

250

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$3.8 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$4.75 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.7%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Diagnostic Enzymes Market Characteristics

3. Diagnostic Enzymes Market - Macro Economic Scenario
3.1 COVID-19 Impact On Diagnostic Enzymes Market
3.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Diagnostic Enzymes Market
3.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Diagnostic Enzymes Market

4. Diagnostic Enzymes Market Size And Growth
4.1. Global Diagnostic Enzymes Historic Market, 2017 - 2022, $ Billion
4.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
4.1.2. Restraints On The Market
4.2. Global Diagnostic Enzymes Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
4.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
4.2.2. Restraints On the Market

5. Diagnostic Enzymes Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Diagnostic Enzymes Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Carbohydrases

  • Polymerases and Nucleases

  • Protease

  • Other Product Types

5.2. Global Diagnostic Enzymes Market, Segmentation By Source, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Animals

  • Microorganisms

  • Plants

6. Diagnostic Enzymes Market Regional And Country Analysis
6.1. Global Diagnostic Enzymes Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
6.2. Global Diagnostic Enzymes Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tlko6n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


