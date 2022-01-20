Disney and Pixar's 'Turning Red' is coming exclusively to Disney+—here's how to watch it

'Turning Red' is coming soon to Disney+.

When it comes to animated movies, Disney and Pixar are the dynamic duo. From the early days of Toy Story and Monsters, Inc. to its recent slate of Soul and Luca, it’s a major occasion whenever the team announces a new project. The good news is that the next major motion picture from the team—Turning Red—is coming right to your living room, thanks to Disney+.

Earlier this month, Disney and Pixar announced that its next feature, Turning Red, will skip theaters and premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 11. The team’s 25th movie is yet another project to be released exclusively on Disney’s streaming platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritize delivering the unparalleled content of The Walt Disney Company to audiences around the world,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

Here's what you need to know about the latest Disney and Pixar film.

What is Turning Red about?

Directed by Academy Award-winner Domee Shi, Turning Red follows uber-confident 13-year-old nerd Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) stuck between pleasing her overbearing mom (Emmy-nominee Sandra Oh) and having fun with her friends. One morning, she wakes up to find that she’s transformed into a giant red panda. After her mother explains her ancestors’ connection to the adorable animals, Mei has to figure out how to control this quirk with the help of friends.

Where can you stream Turning Red?

You can watch Turning Red, along with all of Disney and Pixar’s other collabs, on Disney+ starting March 11. The streaming service is available via an internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, and more. Viewers can use the IMAX Enhanced filter on the Movies page to see all films available in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio, and select Disney+ movies will feature a tab labeled “Versions,” which will allow viewers to access either the IMAX Enhanced or Widescreen versions.

Even if you’re not a Pixar fan, Disney+ has a number of different programs to offer. You can watch episodes of classic Disney Channel shows, nature documentaries produced by National Geographic, and numerous adventures from the Star Wars and Marvel cinematic universes. You can jump from the misadventures of Homer Simpson to Eternals fighting to save the Earth all on the same service!

How do you sign up for Disney+?

To stream those shows and movies, including Turning Red, you can sign up for Disney+ right now and pay a monthly subscription of $7.99. You can also get Disney+ for a year with an annual fee of $79.99.

You can watch Disney+ content on Apple devices, Android smartphones, Roku streaming sticks, Google Chromecast, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, LG TVs, Samsung tech, Chrome OS, Mac OS, or Windows PC.

After checking out Turning Red, you can use Disney+ to see more of the studio’s animated classics like Aladdin, 101 Dalmations, Beauty and the Beast, Toy Story and more. You can also rewatch classic Disney Channel shows including Even Stevens, Kim Possible, Lizzie McGuire and plenty others. After Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney+ also features various Fox hits like Avatar, Ice Age and even select entries in the X-Men series.

