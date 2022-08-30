DogeApe the first Presale on the DogeChain.

DogeApe

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DogeApe enlisted itself on the DogeChain and succeeded as the first Project that successfully filled a Presale on the DogeChain. The company strives to become the most significant Token on DogeChain with its recent enlistment. https://dogeape.io/

$DogeApe is a newly established project on the new Dogecoin blockchain. DogeApe is a fully decentralized community project with no team allocation at launch. It is a community - as there is no developer wallet, the community of Doge Ape is incentivized to work together to achieve its common goals. DogeApe is safe by design and consumes only 10% tax on every buy and sell.

It has a 10% tax on every transaction. 2% of that tax is transferred back to wallet holders in the form of reflections to encourage holding. The objectives will be achieved by focusing on the following features:

Improving the DogeApe brand Decentralized Finance (DeFi) technology Charitable efforts The convenience of its holders and users

DogeApeSwap is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform offering a full suite of tools to explore and engage with the future of wealth building. DogeApeSwap will mainly focus on the Dogechain, offering its users a smooth trading experience.

Moreover, the community and partners can tap into the next generation of financial innovation through our decentralized exchange, utility token staking, premium launchpad, lending network, and NFT projects in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible way. Getting started on the DogeApeSwap platform only requires a supported cryptocurrency wallet (e.g., Metamask). Crypto projects can partner with DogeApeSwap to:

List their tokens on our DEX.

Receive advisory services from our team

Network with our robust partnership ecosystem

Co-market with us to acquire new users

Create Yield Farms to incentivize users to add liquidity for their token on our exchange

Raise capital through Initial Ape Offerings and Jungle Bills

Swap fees incentives: Projects partnering with us will benefit from swap fees reduction

Story continues

Furthermore, The Dogechain isn't an actual layer-2 network in that it's not built on top of Dogecoin. Instead, it's a separate network based on Polygon Edge, custom Blockchain software from Polygon, the most popular Ethereum sidechain. https://dogeape.io/

The DogeApe Bridge will make it possible to bridge BNB and ETH from any metamask directly to the Dogechain without requiring initial Wdoge for fees.

DogeApe's 10% tax is distributed as follows:

Marketing: 5% of all $DogeApe traded goes to the marketing wallet. These funds will also serve to fund the development of the leading utilities (DogeApeSwap & DogeApe Bridge)

Reflections rewards: 3% of the volume traded goes back to the holders in the form of native $DogeApe tokens. The more you hold, the more tokens the clients of Doige Ape get.

Auto Liquidity: 1% of the trading fees return to the liquidity, ensuring $DogeApe has enough liquidity.

Team: 1% of the trading volume goes to the team.

In addition to that, DogeApe is safe by design. The Owner can't mint tokens after initial deployment, blacklist users from selling tokens, or disable trading. Audits will be conducted before and after the presale to ensure safe trading.

Intending users and crypto enthusiasts visit the Website or Twitter for further information. To join their community, follow its Telegram channel.

CONTACT: Elias Eren DogeApe info -at- dogeape.io



