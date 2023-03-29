U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.75
    +15.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,696.00
    +108.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,771.00
    +38.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.00
    +10.20 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.63
    +0.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.40
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    +0.0360 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    19.97
    -0.63 (-3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2325
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7210
    +0.8460 (+0.65%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,407.78
    +372.20 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    601.39
    +358.71 (+147.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,625.99
    +107.74 (+0.39%)
     

Dollar on the defensive as banking fears ebb; yen drops

Kevin Buckland
·2 min read
Illustration shows U.S. Dollar banknotes

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - The safe-haven U.S. dollar remained on the back foot on Wednesday following two days of losses as global financial markets regained a measure of stability on hopes a full-blown banking crisis can be averted.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, was flat in early Asian trading, following drops of about 0.3% in each of the past two sessions. The weakness comes despite a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, which is also the result of ebbing demand for the safest assets.

The yen remained volatile in the run-up to the end of the Japanese fiscal year on Friday. The dollar jumped 0.51% to 131.59 yen, erasing all of the previous day's 0.5% decline, when it uncharacteristically moved in the opposite direction with long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

The 10-year benchmark U.S. yield pushed 1 basis point higher to a fresh one-week peak at 3.579% in Tokyo trading.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar slipped 0.18% to $0.66965 after a reading of Australian consumer inflation slowed to an eight-month low, adding to the case for a pause next week in the Reserve Bank's rate hiking campaign.

The U.S. currency has lost ground as investors took solace in First Citizens BancShares' agreement to buy all of failed lender Silicon Valley Bank's deposits and loans, as well as overnight comments by Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's vice chairman for supervision, that SVB's problems were due to "terrible" risk management, suggesting it could be an isolated case.

Still, traders remain very sensitive to signs of any further cracks in the banking system.

"Issues in U.S. banks will remain the dominant influence on the USD in the near term," Joseph Capurso, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a client note, pointing to the importance of weekly data on money market flows due later in the day, which "will likely highlight the shift of deposits out of small U.S. banks into large banks."

"Another large increase in inflows to money market funds is therefore a downside risk to the USD over the next twenty four hours," Capurso said.

The euro was flat at $1.0845 and sterling slipped 0.06% to $1.2334.

Bitcoin edged up to around $27,400, finding its feet following the problems at the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, which has been sued by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The token had dipped as low as $26,541 on Monday, after its retreat from a nine-month high of $29,380 last week.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • TechCrunch+ roundup: Deep due diligence, early Q1 2023 VC results, flight lessons for angels

    Business schools teach the basics, but Mysty Rusk, who's reviewed around 4,500 deals over the last 20 years, says the most important lessons she learned were the result of mistakes she made along the way. "There may be no way to foresee a global crisis, a stealth competitor, or other risks that are completely outside the startup’s control," writes Rusk, "but some obstacles are avoidable with the right knowledge." The potential of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing is still largely untapped: A PwC study released last year estimated that ESG assets under management will increase by 84% between 2021 and 2026 to reach $33.9 trillion.

  • 4 Startups That Have Raised Over $1 Million From Everyday Investors

    Investing in startups can deliver 1,000x returns in a fraction of the time required to earn an equivalent return on stock investments. For instance, Airbnb is one of the most successful startups of the past decade, debuting as the largest initial public offering (IPO) in the U.S. in 2020. This vacation rental company — which struggled to raise $150,000 in 2008 — has a $68.1 billion market capitalization. As lucrative as it sounds, startups come with heavy risks, and even brilliant startups fail.

  • Substack Launches Community Round on Wefunder in Major Win for Equity Crowdfunding

    Substack has taken the next big step in dominating the fast-growing online digital newsletter space. The company announced today that individuals can invest in the company via Wefunder for as little as $100. Despite an original funding goal of $2 million, with a pre-money valuation of $585 million, the community fundraising round reached $2,623,927 by 3 p.m. EST. Due to the demand, the company extended it to a $5 million maximum, which is quickly filling up. This arguably marks a turning point i

  • Oil Extends Rally as Iraq Dispute Curbs Exports, Bank Fears Wane

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil clung to gains as a disagreement between Iraq and Kurdish officials curtailed exports and fears of a banking meltdown receded.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksWest Texas Intermediate edged forward Tuesday and has recovered almos

  • Alibaba Leads China Tech Gains as Investors Cheer Breakup Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech shares jumped on optimism that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s plan to split up its business will mean the further easing of regulatory constraints for the sector. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksShares of Alibaba surged

  • Challenge to Biden ESG investing rule will stay in Texas court

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday refused to transfer to another court a lawsuit by Republican states challenging a Biden administration rule allowing socially conscious investing by retirement plans, rejecting claims of "judge shopping." U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, said the Biden administration had provided no evidence that the litigation did not belong in his court or that plaintiffs were attempting to manipulate the process. By suing in Amarillo, the Republican states ensured that the case would be assigned to Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Stock Market Weakens; Warren Buffett Makes A Quick $450 Million; Micron Stock Slides Ahead Of Earnings

    Tech led the stock market lower Tuesday, with major benchmarks weakening in the last hour. Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett made $450 million on Occidental Petroleum after a Cowen upgrade. Berkshire added more shares in March.

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $53.85, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session.

  • Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock? Let's Check the Chart First

    Nvidia stock is working on its third straight daily decline on Tuesday, which has it lower for the week. Earlier this month, I called Nvidia "One of the Best Stocks to Own Right Now" in the midst of the stock rallying almost 24% amid a nine-day win streak. Simply an observation, Nvidia's perception of being one of the best stocks of 2023 is backed up by data.

  • Elon Musk Warns a New Financial Crisis Is Knocking at the Door

    Commercial real estate debt and mortgages are a 'serious' threat to the economy, warns the serial entrepreneur and billionaire.

  • Medical Properties Trust REIT Loses More Than 50% Of Its Value In 9 Months

    A major real estate investment trust (REIT) has lost more than half its value since its early August 2022 highs. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) this week is making new 52-week lows as the months-long downward slide shows no sign of stopping. The REIT is suffering, along with many others in the sector, from investors dumping shares as the banking crisis remains front-page news and the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. Lower expectations for a pivot – where rates begin to go

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax.

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Calls Out ‘Trilemma’ of Problems Facing the Market; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The markets have been pounded lately by a series of economic shocks, most recently the bank crisis sparked earlier this month by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. That spread quick fears of contagion, as the crypto-heavy Signature and Silvergate banks also failed – and then the international heavyweight Credit Suisse showed signs of cracking. Economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that we are facing multiple problems simultaneously, and the outlook is grim. “It’s not just a dilemma of inflation vers

  • AMC Entertainment shares jump on report Amazon exploring a deal

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has dispatched his investment advisers and top entertainment chiefs to explore acquisition plans for AMC, entertainment industry news website The Intersect reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions. AMC and Amazon declined to comment on the report.

  • 'You are so denied': Suze Orman warns these 5 financial blunders will set you back in a big way — here's what you should do instead

    This money management maven doesn't mince words when it comes to financial faux-pas.

  • SVB Failure Due To Mismanagement, Regulators Say; First Republic No Longer For Sale

    Lawmakers grilled U.S. financial regulators Tuesday on the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures during a Senate hearing.