Efabless Launches chipIgnite with SkyWater to Bring Chip Creation to the Masses

Efabless Corporation
·5 min read
  • Program includes a pre-designed carrier chip and automated open source design flow from Efabless

  • SkyWater’s open source SKY130 process is the first node to be used to fabricate chips for the program

  • Initiative removes access barriers by significantly reducing cost and the need for deep semiconductor experience to design chips

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efabless, a community chip creation platform, today announced the launch of its new chipIgnite program to bring chip design and fabrication to the masses and a collaboration with SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) for the first node supported in the program. The chipIgnite program expands upon the SKY130-based open source chip manufacturing program sponsored by Google and supports private commercial designs that include non-open source IP. This initiative represents another step forward in the industry to broaden access to chip design by giving people the ability to more easily create and fabricate chips.

The chipIgnite program offers unique value to the designer which includes not only low-cost manufacturing, but also a development board and firmware stack to simplify design validation and test. All projects created as part of the chipIgnite program will utilize a full chip reference design template that implements the physical IO for the chip as well as provides a common management area to support test and evaluation of the user’s design. The program also includes an optional automated open source design flow for implementing projects that enable users to generate layouts for their digital projects from RTL. The chipIgnite program will provide users a guaranteed reservation to ensure their project is included.

SkyWater’s open source 130 nm CMOS platform will be used to fabricate chips for the chipIgnite program. The automotive-grade mixed-signal platform is well suited for IoT and edge computing as it is in a sweet spot for enabling a combination of both digital and analog circuit performance with embedded non-volatile memory for a wide range of SoC architectures. The program provides users 10 mm2 of total project area with fabrication for projects using the SkyWater Open Source PDK.

The chipIgnite program builds on an active community of 1500+ users for the Open PDK initiative where new designers can get support and access to resources through community messaging platforms such as Slack. In addition to using freely-available design flows based on open source EDA tools, designers can also employ proprietary design tools for creating their designs, allowing them to address design requirements not supported by open source tools.

The program is a good fit for users who want to create an initial prototype or proof-of-concept for an IP block or full SoC. The starting price of $9750 per project includes 100 QFN or 300 WCSP packaged parts and five evaluation boards. The chipIgnite shuttles also support users who are distributing initial boards or launching a pilot for their product. An option for 1000 WCSP parts at $20 each is available that enables the service to be used for early product builds.

The first manufacturing run in the chipIgnite program is optimized for university digital and mixed-signal chip design courses with a submission deadline for tapeout of June 18, 2021. The delivery of parts and assembled boards is planned for early October.

The first shuttle in the chipIgnite program will support fabrication of student projects as part of the EE272B course in the Electrical Engineering department at Stanford University for senior undergraduate and graduate students.

The new program also has industry support from organizations including QuickLogic and the CHIPS Alliance.

“QuickLogic joins Efabless and SkyWater in fully supporting open source initiatives,” said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. “The new chipIgnite program is a great way for innovators to create customized devices quickly and cost effectively.”

“CHIPS Alliance is a major champion of open source hardware design and associated design automation tools. I am excited to see the chipIgnite program offered by Efabless to include many different collaborative IP developers to prove new ideas. The platform alleviates the barriers to entry into chip design and allows for ready exploration of many concepts,” said Rob Mains, general manager of CHIPS Alliance.

For more information about the program, please visit https://efabless.com/chipignite or contact shuttle@efabless.com. For more information about SkyWater and how its Technology as a Service (TaaS) model streamlines the concept to market journey for innovators, contact swfoundry@skywatertechnology.com or visit www.skywatertechnology.com.

About Efabless Corporation
Efabless.com offers a crowd platform and marketplace for chip design that uses open source and community models to make the design and commercialization of ICs simple, inexpensive and accessible to everyone. Product developers use this platform to rapidly, cost-effectively and reliably create custom silicon. Chip developers use the solution to dramatically reduce cost and time to market for proof of concept of new and exciting ICs. The Efabless model is extensible to advanced packaging, software, subsystems and full systems. Efabless is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.efabless.com.

About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater is a U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure play semiconductor foundry and is a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier, specializing in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing, and advanced packaging capabilities. Through its Technology Foundry model, SkyWater’s world-class operations in Bloomington, Minnesota and Kissimmee, Florida provide unique processing capabilities to enable quality production and advanced packaging for mixed-signal CMOS, power, rad-hard and ROIC solutions. SkyWater’s Advanced Technology Services empower development of superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and MEMS devices. The company serves customers in growing markets such as aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, please visit: www.skywatertechnology.com/.

CONTACT: Efabless Company Contact: Jeff DiCorpo | 408.896.2078 | jeffdi@efabless.com SkyWater Company Contact: Tara Luther | 952.851.5023 | tara.luther@skywatertechnology.com SkyWater Media Contact: Lauri Julian | 949.280.5602 | lauri.julian@skywatertechnology.com


