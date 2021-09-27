Eldorado Gold Identifies New Mineralized Lenses at Ormaque; Multiple Styles of High-Grade Mineralization at Bonnefond; Kokarpinar Vein Extension Drilled at Efemcukuru

Figure 1

Geological map of the Lamaque Operations showing mineralized zones and infrastructure referred to in this news release. Inset map shows outline of Lamaque Operations license holdings: Sigma-Lamaque and Sigma 2 outlined in red; Bourlamaque Property in green.

Figure 2

Geological map of the Ormaque deposit area, showing collars and traces of drill holes completed since the February 2021 announcement of the maiden inferred resource and surface projection outline of the deposit area. Drillhole collar coordinates and orientations provided in Appendix 2.

Figure 3

North-south cross section through the eastern part of the Ormaque Deposit (section line shown on Figure 2) showing geometry of gently-dipping extension vein lenses and more steeply-dipping shear veins, and selected recent drill intercepts from this news release.

Figure 4

Geological map of the Efemcukuru mine area showing traces of exploration and resource conversion drillholes completed in 2021 at the Kokarpinar vein system.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado”, the “Company” or “We”) is pleased to provide an update of results from exploration projects at the Lamaque and Efemcukuru operations. Brownfield exploration activities at these sites included a combination of resource conversion drilling, step-out drilling of existing resources and testing new near-mine targets.



Ormaque: Infill drilling at the Ormaque deposit at the Lamaque operations has confirmed grade continuity within ore lenses of the maiden inferred resource and has expanded several lenses laterally. Drillholes testing deeper levels identified several new mineralized zones. Notable step-out intercepts include 2.2 metres at 21.3 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (51.4 g/t gold uncapped) and 1.0 metres at 40.4 g/t gold . Intercepts from new zones include 5.3 metres at 25.0 g/t gold and 33.9 metres at 16.5 g/t gold .

Bonnefond: Significant drill results from the Bonnefond deposit in the recently acquired Bourlamaque project area (formerly QMX project area) include 50.2 metres at 6.0 g/t gold from an extension veinlet zone within the Bonnefond tonalite and 12.9 metres at 5.1 g/t gold from shear vein hosted mineralization cutting across the tonalite.

Efemcukuru: Drilling at Kokarpinar focused on both conversion drilling within inferred resources and testing the previously undrilled Kokarpinar Northwest Splay, with the latter returning intercepts of 1.6 metres at 18.3 g/t gold and 2.1 metres at 8.0 g/t gold.



“The strong drill results build on the ongoing success of our exploration programs at the Lamaque and Efemcukuru operations,” said George Burns, President and CEO of Eldorado Gold. “The infill and step-out drilling at Ormaque highlights the quality and growth potential of this recent new discovery, and our teams are rapidly advancing a range of exploration opportunities within the land package obtained through the acquisition of QMX, key to our Canadian growth strategy.”

“At Efemcukuru, we have a strong track record of extending mine life through exploration success. The recent resource drilling at the Kokarpinar vein is encouraging and has the potential to significantly extend the current reserve base and mine life. Our exploration team continues to advance drilling in many areas to support our future growth profile at our existing operations.”

Note: Gold grades for drillhole intervals listed in this release are capped at 40 g/t gold for Triangle deposit holes and 70 g/t gold for the Ormaque zone. Drillhole intercepts are drillhole lengths; where sufficient geological control exists, estimated true thicknesses of mineralized zones are in Appendix 1.

Tables of intercepts from the drilling referenced in this release are included in Appendix 1 and associated drillhole collar coordinates and orientations are listed in Appendix 2.

Val-d’Or District, Quebec

Ormaque Deposit

Eldorado announced a maiden inferred resource for the Ormaque deposit on February 22, 2021 totaling 803,000 ounces gold at a grade of 9.5 g/t gold. High gold grades at Ormaque occur within quartz+carbonate+tourmaline veins forming gently south-dipping extension veins and vein arrays, and less commonly, steeply north-dipping shear veins. The mineralized veins at Ormaque have been identified within a corridor extending approximately 550 metres east-west, 300 metres north-south and from 150 to at least 750 metres depth, located roughly midway along the ore haulage decline being constructed between the Triangle mine and the Sigma mill (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Geological map of the Lamaque Operations showing mineralized zones and infrastructure referred to in this news release. Inset map shows outline of Lamaque Operations license holdings: Sigma-Lamaque and Sigma 2 outlined in red; Bourlamaque Property in green.

Since the maiden Ormaque resource was defined, 34 drill holes totalling 16,494 metres have been completed (Figure 2). The new drilling includes both infill holes within the inferred resource area, drilled for the purpose of confirming grade continuity within the mineralized lenses, and step-out holes targeting extensions of the mineralized zones and testing for new mineralized lenses at depth and along strike.

Figure 2: Geological map of the Ormaque deposit area, showing collars and traces of drill holes completed since the February 2021 announcement of the maiden inferred resource and surface projection outline of the deposit area. Drillhole collar coordinates and orientations provided in Appendix 2.

Infill drillholes targeted five of the thicker, more continuous lenses of the deposit (E030, E040, E050, E100 and E140). Results validated the geological model used in the maiden resource, and intersected grades and thicknesses similar to those predicted by the model. The additional level of drilling detail has also enabled refinements to the geological model, the most notable being the definition of several steeply north-dipping high-grade shear veins. Some of the widest mineralized intervals to date are associated with vein arrays occurring where the gently-dipping extension vein lenses intersect these steeper zones.

Step-out drilling has also defined extensions to the mineralized lenses outside of the area included in the maiden resource estimate, associated with both extension and shear vein zones. Notable intercepts include:

2.15 metres at 21.3 g/t gold (51.4 g/t gold uncapped) in drillhole LS-21-059, representing a 30 metre step-out to the north on zone E100,

1.0 metre at 40.4 g/t gold in drillhole LS-21-052, representing an 80 metre step-out to the east on zone E030, and

1.05 metres at 38.8 g/t gold in drillhole LS-21-058, representing a 50 metre step-out to the north on zone E050.



Several new mineralized zones that were not included in the maiden resource were also intersected in the infill and step-out drilling programs. These include intercepts of:

5.25 metres at 25.0 g/t gold in drillhole LS-21-052 from a sub-vertical shear vein, and

multiple intercepts in drillhole LS-21-054, including 5.0 metres at 18.1 g/t gold in a new sub-horizontal zone and 33.9 metres at 16.5 g/t gold from an array of extensional veins with associated tourmaline altered wallrock. The latter is one of the deepest and easternmost intersections at Ormaque (Figure 3).

Drilling results at the high-grade Ormaque deposit highlight the resource expansion potential of the known mineralized lenses and through discovery of new lenses where the deposit remains open to the east and at depth. The combination of steeply-dipping shear veins and sub-horizontal extension veins at Ormaque is similar to styles of mineralization mined at the nearby Sigma deposit (historical production of approximately 4.5 million ounces gold), which was mined to a depth of 1.8 kilometres. Exploration to date at Ormaque has only tested the system to about 750 metres.

Figure 3: North-south cross section through the eastern part of the Ormaque Deposit (section line shown on Figure 2) showing geometry of gently-dipping extension vein lenses and more steeply-dipping shear veins, and selected recent drill intercepts from this news release.

Current drilling at Ormaque is testing extensions of the orebody towards the east below the previously explored Fortune zone (Figure 2). Drilling also commenced at the Mine #3 target 500 metres southwest of Ormaque (Figure 1), following up on several drill intercepts that display similar styles of mineralization and geological controls to those at Ormaque. Around 12,000 metres of drilling are planned for Ormaque, Mine #3, and related nearby targets for the remainder of 2021.

Bourlamaque

Eldorado completed the acquisition of QMX Gold on April 7, 2021, increasing Eldorado’s land package within the Val-d'Or area by over 500% (Figure 1). The newly acquired properties, now collectively referred to as the Bourlamaque property, include historical producing mines, advanced stage exploration projects and early-stage opportunities. In 2021, exploration drilling by QMX and subsequently by Eldorado at Bourlamaque has focused on the Bonnefond deposit, the River target, and the Bevcon target.

The Bonnefond deposit, located 20 kilometres east of Val-d’Or, has notable geological similarities to the Triangle deposit, including an association with plug-like intrusions and localization of high gold grades within steeply-dipping shear vein systems. However, the intrusions at Bonnefond contain extensive zones of disseminated and veinlet-controlled gold mineralization not found at Triangle. Drilling has been ongoing at Bonnefond throughout the year, targeting both the shear veins and more disseminated styles of mineralization. Notable results from the 2021 drilling at Bonnefond include:

Intercepts of 50.2 metres at 5.9 g/t gold , 13.1 metres at 4.3 g/t gold (both from drillhole 17315-20-121W1) and 41.9 metres at 3.2 g/t gold (drillhole 17315-20-148); associated with arrays of quartz-tourmaline-pyrite extension veinlets hosted within the Bonnefond tonalite, and

Intercepts of 10.3 metres at 5.1 g/t gold (drillhole 17315-21-161) and 12.9 metres at 5.1 g/t gold (drillhole 17415-21-167A) within subvertical, quartz-carbonate shear veins spatially associated with mafic dykes cutting the Bonnefond tonalite.

The River target is located just east of Val-d’Or and approximately 5.5 kilometres northeast of the Sigma Mill. The River target area contains a series of south-dipping mineralized shear zones within the western margin of the Bourlamaque batholith, some of which are aligned along-strike with shear zones formerly mined at the Lac Herbin mine 500 metres to the east (historical production 172,650 ounces gold). Similar styles of mineralization are also present at the nearby historic Ferderber and Dumont mines (historical production of 362,000 ounces gold and 258,000 ounces gold respectively).

Eight drillholes totaling 3,490 metres have been completed at the River target in 2021. The best intercepts from the drilling include:

16.9 metres at 3.6 g/t gold (drillhole 17421-20-078); and

19.6 metres at 9.8 g/t gold (drillhole 17421-21-082).

Drilling planned the remainder of 2021 on the Bourlamaque property includes roughly 2000 metres at the River target and testing of a new target area along strike from the previously producing Bevcon mine (historical production of 438,000 ounces gold), located 30 kilometres east of Val-d'Or. The Bevcon target consists of several shear zones along the northern margin of the Bevcon intrusion, which were previously mined at the Bevcon mine. Initial drill testing will include up to 12 drillholes testing a strike length of 400 metres.

Efemcukuru, Turkey

In 2021, drilling at Efemcukuru has focused on resource conversion and step-out drilling at the Kokarpinar epithermal vein system (Figure 4). Resource conversion drilling has now been completed for three of the six ore shoots at Kokarpinar and will continue through the end of the year on the remaining inferred resource areas. Grades and thicknesses in the resource conversion drilling to date are overall consistent with the inferred resource model, and in several areas returned intercepts with notably higher than expected grades and thicknesses. Examples include:

5.6 metres at 35.0 g/t gold (drillhole KPR-045) at Kokarpinar South;

14.2 metres at 7.4 g/t gold (drillhole KPR-032) at Kokarpinar Middle; and

8.6 metres at 8.3 g/t gold (drillhole KPR-051) from the Kokarpinar Middle splay zone.



Figure 4: Geological map of the Efemcukuru mine area showing traces of exploration and resource conversion drillholes completed in 2021 at the Kokarpinar vein system.

Three step-out drillholes were completed at the previously undrilled Kokarpinar Northwest Splay zone, targeting areas where numerous high grade gold values were obtained from outcrop samples. Two of the holes intersected significant epithermal vein mineralization, including:

1.6 metres at 18.3 g/t gold (drillhole KV-789) and

2.1 metres at 8.0 g/t gold (drillhole KV-792).

Follow-up drilling is planned for late 2021 to test the continuity and lateral extent of high-grade mineralization in this area.

Qualified Persons

Dr. Peter Lewis P.Geo., Eldorado’s Vice President, Exploration, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") responsible for, and has verified and approved, the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release. The scientific and technical disclosure of the exploration results from the Quebec based projects were reviewed and approved by Jacques Simoneau. P.Geo and member in good standing of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec. Eldorado operates its exploration programs according to industry best practices and employs rigorous quality assurance and quality control procedures. All results are based on half-core samples of diamond drill core. For Lamaque, drill core samples were prepared and analyzed at Bourlamaque Laboratories in Val d’Or, Quebec, while the Bourlamaque property samples were analysed at the Swastika Lab in Swastika, Ontario. Drillcore samples For Efemcukuru were prepared at the Company’s sample preparation lab in Cannakale, Turkey and analyzed at ALS Minerals laboratory in Izmir, Turkey. All Au assays are based on fire assay analysis of a 30 gm charge (50 gm for Efemcukuru) followed by an atomic adsorption finish. Samples with Au grades above 5.0 g/t at the Lamaque project and Efemcukuru Project, 10.0 g/t at other projects were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. Certified standard reference materials, field duplicate and blank samples were inserted regularly and were closely monitored to ensure the quality of the data.

Appendix 1: Tables of Assay Results

Table 1: Summary of 2021 drillhole assay results from the Ormaque Deposit. Intercepts are only reported for those intervals above a 10 gram x metre cutoff. Drillhole collar locations, collar orientations, and total lengths are listed in Appendix 2.

HOLE-ID

From

To

Length

True

Thickness

Au g/t

uncapped

Au cap

at 70 g/t

Zone

Infill Holes (inside February 21st inferred resource) LS-20-034M01 589.0 590.7 1.7 20.41 Shear Vein and 712.5 713.0 0.5 185.61 70.0 and 875.75 878.0 2.25 7.29 LS-20-035 418.0 421.0 3.0 1.43 3.36 E100 and 430.9 434.3 3.4 1.7 38.08 18.06 E110 and 436.7 439.25 2.55 1.01 6.85 S020 LS-20-036 132.5 134.0 1.5 18.15 LS-20-036A 439.7 440.2 0.5 0.43 34.62 S010 and 523.1 523.6 0.5 28.82 and 531.75 532.75 1.0 0.54 31.58 E160 and 563.8 564.8 1.0 0.55 15.56 E170 and 664.25 665.85 1.6 16.57 and 676.3 679.35 3.05 9.38 Shear Vein LS-20-037 151.7 152.2 0.5 26.98 and 156.3 156.8 0.5 44.25 and 185.0 187.65 2.65 2.28 14.65 E010 incl. 186.0 187.0 1.0 37.62 and 238.2 238.75 0.55 0.47 193.64 70.0 E020 and 270.7 279.8 8.3 19.58 9.99 incl. 271.7 272.7 1.0 149.63 70.0 and 276.5 278.5 2.0 1.7 5.12 E040 and 394.3 395.45 1.15 0.97 16.8 E110 and 411.15 416.85 5.70 2.12 6.3 S010 and 523.8 525.0 1.2 10.13 LS-20-038 591.25 604.75 13.5 4.48 incl. 591.25 596.75 5.5 4.32 5.0 E230 and incl. 599.25 604.75 5.5 5.89 LS-20-039A 146.7 148.1 1.4 14.9 and 150.7 151.3 0.6 63.84 LS-20-039B 251.15 252.65 1.5 1.37 114.48 24.89 E030 and 265.0 267.1 2.1 1.88 11.98 E040 LS-20-039BM01 259.7 261.2 1.5 1.3 43.44 26.98 E030 and 273.75 274.8 1.05 0.9 40.73 40.29 E040 and 316.8 317.8 1.0 0.84 12.53 E060 and 390.65 392.75 2.1 1.59 26.17 23.55 S020 and 414.75 418.1 3.35 9.04 and 543.25 548.5 5.25 2.4 Shear Vein and 639.8 643.8 4.0 2.79 Shear Vein LS-21-040A 266.35 268.5 2.15 2.11 7.55 E050 and 274.3 275.75 1.45 29.18 LS-21-041 228.5 229.02 0.52 0.51 20.22 E030 and 273.6 277.7 4.1 3.99 31.99 16.77 E050 incl. 274.15 274.7 0.55 183.48 70.0 and 286.65 288.15 1.5 23.12 and 305.7 308.9 3.2 3.11 9.59 E070 and 319.4 320.0 0.6 0.59 39.79 E080 and 330.85 331.4 0.55 30.98 and 340.7 341.8 1.1 1.08 23.54 E090 LS-21-042A 284.5 289.0 4.5 4.23 4.04 E050 incl. 288.0 288.5 0.5 21.52 LS-21-044A 245.3 245.95 0.65 0.6 133.7 70.0 E030 and 267.0 270.0 3.0 2.73 4.51 E040 and 296.7 302.85 6.15 5.6 5.06 E050 incl. 300.65 302.85 2.2 11.12 and 311.5 313.0 1.5 16.76 and 322.3 325.9 3.6 3.22 17.13 15.11 E070 LS-21-046 235.2 239.2 4.0 3.54 4.58 E020 incl. 238.6 239.2 0.6 21.55 and 253.0 254.5 1.5 1.33 48.91 27.58 E030 incl. 253.5 254.0 0.5 133.97 70.0 and 256.8 258.3 1.5 8.78 and 306.35 309.1 2.75 2.4 24.17 E050 incl. 306.85 308.1 1.25 48.66 and 321.75 322.75 1.0 0.85 20.72 E060 and 326.9 327.4 0.5 76.35 70.0 and 378.0 378.5 0.5 0.45 31.16 E090 and 387.0 392.1 5.1 3.74 7.88 S020 incl. 387.5 388.0 0.5 26.57 and 400.5 401.5 1.0 0.88 13.3 E110 LS-21-047 272.85 275.2 2.35 2.26 12.09 E050 incl. 273.4 273.9 0.5 41.99 and 281.9 283.55 1.65 31.33 26.09 incl. 282.45 283.05 0.6 84.41 70.0 LS-21-048 419.8 420.3 0.5 0.41 25.3 E100 and 446.3 447.3 1.0 37.48 35.49 and 493.5 495.5 2.0 34.99 28.58 incl. 494.5 495.0 0.5 95.66 70.0 and 541.5 543.25 1.75 1.5 20.64 E140 and 577.65 579.2 1.55 1.16 139.37 35.54 E160 incl. 578.15 578.65 0.5 391.86 70.0 LS-21-050 456.9 457.4 0.5 36.57 and 525.9 526.4 0.5 46.38 and 582.4 582.9 0.5 20.21 LS-21-051 266.2 267.2 1.0 0.88 44.69 35.36 E040 and 299.25 300.25 1.0 0.87 11.34 E050 and 306.35 307.85 1.5 9.48 and 359.9 361.25 1.35 11.5 and 369.9 370.9 1.0 0.89 15.93 E090 and 375.6 376.35 0.75 23.15 and 393.75 395.25 1.5 14.63 incl. 394.75 395.25 0.5 41.89 and 396.25 397.0 0.75 0.66 21.07 E110 LS-21-053 245.3 245.8 0.5 0.48 34.13 E040 and 281.0 284.85 3.85 3.69 9.57 E050 incl. 283.75 284.3 0.55 56.09 and 423.5 427.3 3.8 3.55 10.68 E130 incl. 424.1 424.6 0.5 67.48 and 445.7 447.9 2.2 2.18 13.28 E140 LS-21-055 275.65 276.3 0.65 35.3 and 303.35 306.3 2.95 2.43 17.8 E050 incl. 305.75 306.3 0.55 68.74 and 322.45 323.6 1.15 0.92 22.34 E060 and 392.15 394.25 2.1 1.76 45.43 36.85 E100 incl. 392.15 392.75 0.6 100.04 70.0 and incl. 393.75 394.25 0.5 69.36 and 499.75 505.9 6.15 4.12 Shear Vein LS-21-056 238.6 239.1 0.5 0.48 61.06 E030 and 282.95 291.35 8.4 8.01 14.31 E050 incl. 282.95 286.0 3.05 38.0 incl. 290.85 294.5 3.65 91.06 41.13 and 291.35 294.5 3.15 104.48 46.63 Shear Vein and 307.0 309.15 2.15 2.04 7.67 E070 and 316.3 317.6 1.3 13.62 and 322.65 324.65 2.0 1.93 6.37 E080 Step-out Holes (outside February 21st inferred resource) LS-21-043 510.9 513.5 2.6 16.04 LS-21-045 196.8 197.3 0.5 34.65 and 416.8 420.85 4.05 3.55 6.69 E100 incl. 416.8 418.3 1.5 15.82 and 429.55 430.55 1.0 0.86 11.16 E110 and 458.1 459.6 1.5 20.69 and 561.0 561.5 0.5 0.41 33.17 E160 and 572.15 573.65 1.5 19.68 and 743.3 744.3 1.0 0.79 95.26 35.55 E230 and 807.1 807.6 0.5 65.03 and 867.5 871.65 4.15 18.94 incl. 868.95 869.9 0.95 68.85 and 871.65 874.0 2.35 19.67 Shear Vein incl. 873.3 874.0 0.7 44.15 and 874.0 875.5 1.5 9.7 and 879.3 889.7 10.4 20.68 9.19 incl. 879.3 879.8 0.5 308.92 70.0 LS-21-052 224.8 225.8 1.0 0.92 40.39 36.49 E030 incl. 224.8 225.3 0.5 77.8 70.0 and 382.0 383.0 1.0 0.9 11.75 E110 and 388.0 389.5 1.5 1.33 90.18 31.38 E120 incl. 388.5 389.0 0.5 246.4 70.0 and 421.5 423.5 2.0 1.73 16.55 E130 incl. 422.0 422.5 0.5 60.38 and 460.15 461.65 1.5 19.03 incl. 460.65 461.15 0.5 55.79 and 486.85 492.1 5.25 1.91 24.96 23.03 S030 LS-21-054 407.55 412.55 5.0 18.08 incl. 410.2 411.55 1.35 56.62 and 419.75 420.25 0.5 20.93 and 435.4 436.9 1.5 1.34 33.83 27.64 E130 incl. 435.9 436.4 0.5 88.57 70.0 and 477.1 478.1 1.0 0.92 37.29 E150 and 716.75 750.65 33.9 16.52 12.35 incl. 719.75 720.75 1.0 34.17 and incl. 724.0 724.7 0.7 130.32 70.0 and incl. 732.05 734.85 2.8 90.39 60.68 and incl. 740.2 740.7 0.5 101.87 70.0 and incl. 744.0 744.5 0.5 64.24 and 781.25 782.25 1.0 21.13 and 797.8 802.5 4.7 4.07 and 810.35 812.35 2.0 5.27 and 815.75 822.85 7.1 21.14 18.46 incl. 815.75 816.35 0.6 101.75 70.0 and incl. 818.55 820.35 1.8 41.89 LS-21-057 50.0 51.5 1.5 8.41 and 88.5 91.2 2.7 30.66 18.6 incl. 90.1 90.7 0.6 124.25 70.0 LS-21-058 223.8 224.8 1.0 0.89 39.76 36.06 E020 incl. 224.3 224.8 0.5 77.4 70.0 and 246.2 247.25 1.05 0.95 38.78 37.24 E030 incl. 246.7 247.25 0.55 72.93 70.0 LS-21-059 366.65 368.8 2.15 2.02 51.4 21.27 E100 incl. 367.8 368.3 0.5 199.57 70.0 and 378.2 382.55 4.35 3.99 10.12 E120 incl. 381.25 382.55 1.3 31.58 LS-21-061 163.5 170.0 6.5 6.18 incl. 163.5 164.0 0.5 67.65 and 214.0 219.0 5.0 8.76 and 252.0 254.0 2.0 1.82 9.96 E020 and 287.0 287.5 0.5 0.45 44.88 E040 and 318.85 319.35 0.5 0.45 53.17 E050



Table 2: Summary of 2021 drillhole assay results from the Bonnefond Deposit. Intercepts are only reported for those intervals above a 10 gram x metre cutoff. Drillhole collar locations, collar orientations, and total lengths are listed in Appendix 2.