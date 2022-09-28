ENG Opens New Fabrication Facility In Brookshire, Texas

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the traditional and green energy sectors, today announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art American Society of Mechanical Engineers ("ASME") certified fabrication facility in Brookshire, Texas.

This facility, an addition to ENG's ASME certified fabrication facility in Henderson, Texas, will add significant capacity to meet existing client demand for the company's engineering, procurement, automation, fabrication, and construction services, as well as enable ENG to satisfy increasing client demand for these services across all markets.

The new facility will be housed in a 45,000 square foot building and be equipped with 10 five-ton jib cranes for lifting smaller loads and four 35-ton overhead bridge cranes for moving heavier loads. The facility will support and utilize local businesses, labor and equipment suppliers, enlist engineering support from ENG's Houston and Tulsa offices, and work closely with the company's integration and fabrication facilities in Henderson and East Houston.

"We are excited to add significantly to our production capacity with this top-flight ASME shop, which will readily support client demand while maintaining unparalleled safety and quality across all disciplines including mechanical, piping, structural, electrical, instrumentation and automation," commented ENG CEO Mark Hess.

This announcement follows ENG's geographic expansion into the Permian Basin in March 2022 and a simultaneous major upgrade of the company's processes and equipment capabilities in both of its fabrication and integration facilities.

About ENG

ENG (Nasdaq:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENG operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction and integration of automated control systems, complete gas and liquid processing plants, up-stream well pad services and mid-stream compression and terminals a complete packaged solution for its clients as well as up-stream and mid-stream maintenance services. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com.

