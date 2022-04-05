U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,564.75
    -13.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,727.00
    -102.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,117.00
    -47.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,088.50
    -6.10 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.64
    +1.36 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.70
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.21 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0966
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.18
    -0.45 (-2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3123
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.9700
    +0.1980 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,641.84
    +720.40 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,096.35
    +12.10 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.80
    -13.12 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Enovis (formerly Colfax) Completes Spin-off of ESAB Corporation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Colfax Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CFX
    Watchlist
Colfax Corporation
Colfax Corporation

Wilmington, DE, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis Corporation (“Enovis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology growth company formerly known as Colfax Corporation, announced today the completion of its previously announced separation (the “Separation”) of its fabrication technology business into an independent, publicly traded company, ESAB Corporation (“ESAB”) (NYSE: ESAB). Immediately following the Separation, Enovis effected its previously announced reverse stock split of all issued and outstanding shares of Enovis common stock at a one-for-three ratio.

Enovis and ESAB common stock will each begin regular-way trading today, April 5, 2022, on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “ENOV” and “ESAB”, respectively.

“With the successful completion of the Separation, both ESAB and Enovis are well-positioned to create significant value for their associates, customers, shareholders and communities around the world,” said Matt Trerotola, Chief Executive Officer of Enovis. “We are thrilled about each company’s bright future that is fueled by strong global teams, powerful innovation engines and a commitment to continuous improvement.”

In connection with the Separation, on April 4, 2022, Enovis shareholders received one share of ESAB common stock for every three shares of Enovis common stock held at the close of business on March 22, 2022. Fractional shares will be aggregated and sold into the public market and the proceeds distributed pro rata to Enovis shareholders who otherwise would have received such fractional shares. The shares will be credited to “street name” shareholders through the Depository Trust Corporation.

Approximately 54 million shares, or 90%, of ESAB’s common stock were distributed to Enovis shareholders, and approximately 6 million shares, or 10%, of ESAB’s common stock, were retained by Enovis, which intends to divest such shares within 12 months after the Separation in a tax-efficient exchange for its outstanding debt.

ABOUT ENOVIS

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuel active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Enovis’ plans, objectives, outlook, expectations and intentions, including the anticipated benefits of the separation of Enovis’ fabrication technology and specialty medical technology businesses (the “Separation”) and other statements that are not historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on Enovis’ current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Enovis’ results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the rise, prevalence and severity of variants of the virus, actions by governments, businesses and individuals in response to the situation, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, the nature and effectiveness of government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; the war in Ukraine and escalating geopolitical tensions as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; macroeconomic conditions; material delays and cancellations of medical procedures; supply chain disruptions; the impact on creditworthiness and financial viability of customers; Enovis’ ability to satisfactorily complete steps necessary for the Separation and related transactions to be generally tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Separation, developments related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Separation, and the financial and operating performance of each company following the Separation; other impacts on Enovis’ business and ability to execute business continuity plans; and the other factors detailed in Enovis’ reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption “Risk Factors,” as well as the other risks discussed in Enovis’ filings with the SEC. In addition, these statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Enovis disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

***

Derek Leckow
Vice President, Investor Relations
Enovis Corporation
+1-302-252-9129
investorrelations@enovis.com

Source: Enovis Corporation


Recommended Stories

  • Get ready for a ‘new world order’ that drives stocks and bonds: BlackRock

    It's time for investors to prepare for the end of an era of low rates and slow growth that ruled since the 2008 global financial crisis, says BlackRock's Tony DeSpirito.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Should You Buy GameStop Stock After It Announced a Stock Split?

    Video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME) announced a stock split after the market closed on Thursday, March 31. Typically, you see stock splits from companies that have share prices in the thousands of dollars; it was surprising to see one coming from GameStop, selling at $165 per share as of today's market close. Stock splits usually create a lower nominal stock price, making it more attractive and affordable for retail investors.

  • Top Marijuana Penny Stocks For Q2 2022

    These are the marijuana penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q2 2022.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • Stocks are rallying because of what an inverted yield curve says about the Fed and inflation, strategist says

    The yield curve is telling investors more about inflation and the Federal Reserve than it is about the prospect of recession, says Barry Knapp.

  • Trump-Tied Social Media SPAC Slides After Key Executives Quit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the shell company taking Donald Trump’s media venture public extended their selloff after a report that a pair of key executives resigned and Elon Musk bought a sizable stake in social-media competitor Twitter Inc. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Ho

  • 10 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 best long-term dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to see some more stocks from this list, click 5 Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. Dividends are a reliable stream of passive income for investors, and they also offer greater returns than share price gains […]

  • AMD to buy Pensando — a Milpitas startup led by Cisco vets — for $1.9B

    The startup that AMD is buying is the latest from a team of engineers and execs who sold several of their previous ventures to Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Cathie Wood Sees Potential for Twitter Shakeup After Musk Takes Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood speculated that Elon Musk’s new ownership stake in Twitter Inc. might open the door to a management shakeup at the social media company. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Musk is s

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultrapopular Stocks

    Many shareholders of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) cling to the stories of how things can go right. Caution is warranted for these popular stocks. Elon Musk has proved the doubters wrong.