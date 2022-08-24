Ensurge Micropower ASA - Financial Report – 1H 2022

Ensurge Micropower ASA

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OSE: ENSU,and OTCIQ: ENMPY), today released its interim report for the 1H 2022 and the condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 June 2022 for the Ensurge Micropower ASA group.

Report highlights include:

Strategic Partners

Discussions with four major strategic technology companies

Building coin cells with our unit cells now

Initial builds will be completed in next few days and first shipments within next 2 weeks

Commercial Customers

Added 12 new customers to our pipeline of active engagements

Our customers continue to engage with us defining their products and solutions with Ensurge batteries

Technology Progress

Implemented interfacial engineering breakthroughs – knowledge which can also be translated to large-scale solid- state batteries

Significantly lowered impedance improving consistency of cycling and energy capacity

2022 Ongoing Focus

Strategic partner and commercial customer commercialization in parallel

Deliver coin-cell samples to potential strategic partners within two weeks

Deliver initial stacked samples to customers

Operational readiness for production deliveries

CEO Kevin Barber will discuss the Company's progress via web conference on Wednesday 24 August 2022 at 8:00am Central European Time. At the time of the event, the conference can be accessed at https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220823_8/.

Following the event, a recording will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ensurge.com/investor-relations/presentations- webcasts/ .

The 1H22 financial report and the presentation used for the webcast are attached.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

