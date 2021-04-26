EQUITY ALERT: National Law Firm Labaton Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Churchill Capital Corp IV

U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2021 / Labaton notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Churchill Capital Corp IV ("Churchill Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE:CCIV) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On Monday, February 22, 2021, a merger agreement was announced between Churchill, a special purpose acquisition company and Lucid, an American automotive company specializing in electric cars. The transaction equity value was estimated at $11.75 billion. Churchill's share price closed at $57.37. It was also disclosed that Lucid was projecting the production of only 557 vehicles in 2021, rather than the 6,000 it had been touting before the merger announcement.

On this news, Churchill's stock price fell to $35.21 per share on February 23, 2021. As of April 18, 2021, the stock was trading at $19.52 a share, or 66% lower than it was on February 22, 2021.

If you purchased or acquired shares or options of Churchill Capital, you are strongly encouraged to contact Labaton attorney David J. Schwartz using the toll free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.

Contact
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
dschwartz@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642219/EQUITY-ALERT-National-Law-Firm-Labaton-Notifies-Investors-of-an-Investigation-Involving-Possible-Securities-Fraud-Violations-by-Certain-Officers-and-Directors-of-Churchill-Capital-Corp-IV

