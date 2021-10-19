U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,519.63
    +33.17 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,457.31
    +198.70 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.09
    +107.28 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.91
    +8.07 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.01
    +0.57 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.90
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.43 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1637
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3796
    +0.0069 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3200
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,129.86
    +2,665.02 (+4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.22
    +17.87 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Facebook settles with Justice Department over H-1B hiring practices

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Facebook has reached separate settlements with the Department of Justice and Department of Labor over its hiring practices related to foreign workers. The settlements stem from allegations the Trump administration brought against Facebook in late 2020. At the time, the DoJ said the company had “inadequately advertised” at least 2,600 positions between 2018 and 2019 that were eventually filled by workers on H-1B visas.

The company allegedly employed a recruitment process that was intentionally designed to dissuade US workers from applying for positions it had set aside for temporary visa holders. Under the DoJ settlement, Facebook will pay $4.75 million to the federal government and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims.

The fines, while a drop in the ocean for a company like Facebook, represent the largest such penalties the Department of Justice has enforced as part of the Immigration and Nationality Act. More significantly, they're another piece of bad news for a company that has been mired in it in recent weeks. At the start of October, whistleblower Frances Haugen testified before Congress how Facebook’s algorithms have hampered its efforts to slow misinformation on its platforms. The company has also faced increasing scrutiny over its efforts to downplay internal research that shows its platforms can be harmful to some young users.

We’ve reached out to Facebook for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Volvo’s new in-car app squeezes every last mile out of your EV’s battery

    Volvo and Polestar EVs are getting an app that optimizes range — it'll even adjust the climate control automatically.

  • Facebook Portal Go review: Blurring the line between tablet and smart display

    Facebook’s Portal Go adds portability to the company’s video-chat-focused smart display. Like with previous Portals, it has an AI-powered camera that keeps you in frame during video calls, except this time you can carry it around the house. The Go has other improvements too, such as a more personalized home screen and a new Household Mode that makes it more family-friendly. However, it lacks a lot of features that other smart displays have, and Facebook’s poor reputation with privacy and security does it no favors.

  • Google turns those annoying call center menus into easy-to-navigate screens

    Google Assistant is now smart enough to stay on the line so you don't have to listen to hold music. It'll also show you automated menu options during a call.

  • Facebook paying fine to settle US suit on discrimination

    Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs. Facebook also agreed in the settlement announced Tuesday to train its employees in anti-discrimination rules and to conduct more widespread advertising and recruitment for job opportunities in its permanent labor certification program, which allows an employer to hire a foreign worker to work permanently. The department’s civil rights division said the social network giant “routinely refused” to recruit, consider or hire U.S. workers, a group that includes U.S. citizens and nationals, people granted asylum, refugees and lawful permanent residents, for positions it had reserved for temporary visa holders.

  • Google's Pixel 6 can translate text as you type

    Live Translate is one of many AI features powered by the new Tensor chip.

  • Android 12 is now rolling out to Pixel phones

    The OS is coming to Pixel 3 and above.

  • Google shows off new security hub and privacy dashboard for Pixel 6

    Google showed off a new security hub and privacy dashboard for the Pixel 6 that make it easier to manage important settings.

  • Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deliver flagship features for $599 and $899

    Back in August, Google surprisingly announced its upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones and said they would run on the company’s own “Tensor” mobile chip. We learned a few other things then and got a good look at the phones, as well, but today Google is finally officially revealing the PIxel 6 and 6 Pro.

  • Facebook to pay fine to settle suit claiming it discriminated against U.S. workers

    Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs.

  • Quick Tap to Snap is a Pixel 6-first camera shortcut for Snapchat

    Quick Tap to Snap allows you to quickly access the Snapchat camera by tapping the back of the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro twice.

  • Real Tone is Google's attempt at a more inclusive Android camera

    The software comes standard in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

  • The Pixel 6 Pro vs. the competition: Telephoto, Tensor and more

    Google's Tensor chip makes its debut in the latest pair of Pixel phones.

  • How to pre-order Apple’s new AirPods and MacBook Pros

    Here's how to pre-order the new Apple AirPods and the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

  • Facebook to pay up to $14.25 million to settle U.S. employment discrimination claims

    Facebook Inc has agreed to pay up to $14.25 million to settle civil claims by the U.S. government that the social media company discriminated against American workers and violated federal recruitment rules, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. The two related settlements were announced by the Justice Department and Labor Department and confirmed by Facebook. The Justice Department last December filed a lawsuit accusing Facebook of giving hiring preferences to temporary workers including those who hold H-1B visas that let companies temporarily employ foreign workers in certain specialty occupations.

  • Netflix earnings, subscribers get a ‘Squid Game’ bounce, but forecast is tamer

    Netflix Inc. received a bigger bounce in profit and subscriber additions as it found its biggest surprise success yet in the third quarter, but predictions for the holiday season were not as bountiful.

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • Facebook: 30 journalists working on 'coordinated' articles based on new leaked documents

    Facebook's VP of communications issues a series of tweets on Monday decrying what he says are a series of upcoming articles based on additional leaked documents.

  • 'Squid Game' frenzy helps Netflix top subscriber targets

    (Reuters) -Global interest in Netflix Inc's Korean thriller "Squid Game" lured more new customers than expected in the recent quarter and the world's largest streaming service predicted its coming lineup would boost growth through the end of the year. After a sharp slowdown in the first half of 2021, Netflix added 4.38 million subscribers from July through September to reach a worldwide total of 213.6 million. Shares of Netflix were close to even in after-hours trading at $641.

  • Netflix Reports Earnings Today. What to Expect.

    Netflix shares are up 20% over the last three months, so expectations are fairly high heading into the company's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Bankrupt natural gas driller sues to set aside gas-gathering agreement

    Rockdale Marcellus, based in Canonsburg and producing gas in northeastern Pennsylvania, filed for Chapter 11 in September.