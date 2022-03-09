U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

Former Boeing Rotorcraft Director Joins Xeriant's Board of Advisors

Xeriant, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  XERI
Xeriant, Inc.
Xeriant, Inc.

Col. John “Bones” Parker (Ret.) brings expertise in rotorcraft and foreign military sales

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or “The Company”), an aerospace company dedicated to Advanced Air Mobility, announced today the appointment of former Boeing Director and retired USMC Colonel John “Bones” Parker to the Company’s Board of Advisors. Mr. Parker has over 35 years of experience in aviation, strategic planning, global operations, program management and international relations. His distinguished career includes leadership positions in the USMC, the Pentagon, the Council on Foreign Relations and most recently with The Boeing Company. As Director of Boeing’s Vertical Lift Global Sales and Marketing, Mr. Parker was responsible for the development of foreign military sales for Boeing’s vertical lift aircraft portfolio, leading an international sales team focused on worldwide sales and marketing of the AH-64E Apache, AH-6 Little Bird, CH-47 Chinook and V-22 Osprey, coordinating purchases with U.S. Government agencies, allies and eligible coalition partner nations.

“We are honored to have John on our team. His experience in vertical lift aircraft, international military sales and foreign technology transfer is invaluable as we implement our strategy to acquire legacy aerospace businesses with global footprints,” stated Keith Duffy, Xeriant CEO.

Among Mr. Parker’s awards and recognitions over his over 27-year military career with the Marine Corps are the Alfred A. Cunningham Award, the USMC Aviator of the Year Award (1997), Bronze Star, Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (with Gold Star), Strike Flight and Mission Air Medals, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and Combat Action Ribbon (with Gold Star).

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is an aerospace company dedicated to the emerging aviation market called Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), the transition to eco-friendly on-demand flight, and is partnering with and acquiring strategic interests in companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant is focused on the development and deployment of next-generation electrically powered aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), breakthrough technologies and advanced materials which can be successfully integrated and commercialized, and the critical infrastructure components needed to support operations. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc.
Investor Relations Dept.:
(561) 491-9595
IR@xeriant.com
www.xeriant.com


