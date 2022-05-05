U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,114.53
    -185.64 (-4.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,749.47
    -1,311.59 (-3.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,202.98
    -761.88 (-5.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,859.50
    -90.43 (-4.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.44
    +0.63 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.90
    +9.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0096 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2353
    -0.0282 (-2.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2120
    +1.0380 (+0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,016.04
    -3,839.58 (-9.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    839.80
    -81.32 (-8.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Fortis Inc. Shareholders Approve Election of Directors, Appointment of Auditors, Say on Pay and Amendment of Employee Share Purchase Plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fortis
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FORFF
  • FTS
Fortis
Fortis

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including: electing the nominated directors; appointing Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors; on an advisory basis to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation; and the amendment of the Corporation's second amended and restated 2012 employee share purchase plan to increase the share reserve.

Election of Directors

Fortis shareholders elected the following 13 individuals to the Board to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee

# Votes For

% Votes For

# Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Tracey C. Ball

265,928,710

99.28

1,931,201

0.72

Pierre J. Blouin

265,750,372

99.21

2,109,461

0.79

Paul J. Bonavia

265,675,613

99.18

2,184,298

0.82

Lawrence T. Borgard

267,242,225

99.77

617,687

0.23

Maura J. Clark

265,605,461

99.16

2,254,450

0.84

Lisa Crutchfield

266,408,831

99.46

1,451,081

0.54

Margarita K. Dilley

267,222,596

99.76

637,091

0.24

Julie A. Dobson

265,906,217

99.27

1,947,326

0.73

Lisa L. Durocher

265,800,566

99.23

2,059,345

0.77

Douglas J. Haughey

261,130,296

97.49

6,729,615

2.51

David G. Hutchens

267,329,571

99.80

524,091

0.20

Gianna M. Manes

266,405,931

99.46

1,452,632

0.54

Jo Mark Zurel

267,125,556

99.73

734,055

0.27

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders of the Corporation approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

# Votes For

% Votes For

# Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

275,474,477

99.73

745,609

0.27

Say on Pay

Shareholders approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the Corporation's approach to executive compensation ("Say on Pay").

# Votes For

% Votes For

# Votes Against

% Votes Against

248,590,139

92.81

19,269,766

7.19

Amendment of Employee Share Purchase Plan

Shareholders approved the amendment of the Corporation's second amended and restated 2012 employee share purchase plan to increase the share reserve under the employee share purchase plan by 3,000,000 common shares.

# Votes For

% Votes For

# Votes Against

% Votes Against

264,513,143

98.75

3,346,763

1.25

About Fortis
Fortis is a well-diversified leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry, with 2021 revenue of $9.4 billion and total assets of $58 billion as at March 31, 2022. The Corporation's 9,100 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

A .pdf version of this press release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d7337680-f315-4cc1-960b-33c3d010e675

For further information contact

Investor Enquiries:
Ms. Stephanie Amaimo
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortis Inc.
248.946.3572
investorrelations@fortisinc.com

Media Enquiries:
Ms. Karen McCarthy
Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs
Fortis Inc.
709.737.5323
media@fortisinc.com


Recommended Stories