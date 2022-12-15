U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,897.96
    -97.36 (-2.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,190.82
    -775.53 (-2.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,827.89
    -342.99 (-3.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.07
    -48.39 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.07
    -1.21 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.90
    -30.80 (-1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.85 (-3.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    -0.0049 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4430
    -0.0600 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    -0.0242 (-1.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7260
    +2.3110 (+1.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,452.44
    -378.84 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.67
    -6.09 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Fusion Power Is Possible in Next Decade, Former US Energy Chief Says

1
Ari Natter
·1 min read
Fusion Power Is Possible in Next Decade, Former US Energy Chief Says

(Bloomberg) -- Fusion power plants are possible on the electricity grid within the next decade, a potential game changer that could supply a limitless amount of carbon-free power, former US Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“I believe that in this decade, we will demonstrate the science through multiple technologies that can accomplish fusion,” Moniz, who led the Energy Department under former President Barack Obama, said on Bloomberg Television. “We still have a ways to go to make a commercial power plant, but the prize is incredible.”

Moniz’s comments come after the Department of Energy announced Tuesday that scientists at a laboratory in California managed for the first time to generate more energy from a fusion reaction than they needed to trigger it. The milestone raises the prospect that some day — perhaps decades from now — the global economy will be run on carbon-free electricity generated by the very process that powers the sun.

Read more: US fusion breakthrough inches world closer to a new energy era

President Joe Biden has also set a goal of achieving a commercial fusion reactor within a decade, though others, including the director of the Energy Department laboratory where the experiment took place, have said that time frame could be overly optimistic.

Moniz, who serves on the board of fusion-power developer TAE Technologies Inc., said private companies have attracted as much as $5 billion in private capital to explore fusion technologies.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Petrobras Sinks as Brazil Moves to Ease Law Shielding Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA plunged on Wednesday after Brazilian lawmakers approved changes to a law that offers some protection against political interference at state-controlled companies.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Musk Loses World

  • Putin says Russia will fight sanctions with shift in trade and energy flows

    When spending on the war in Ukraine is squeezing funds for health and education, Putin promised Russians in a major televised speech on the economy that pensions and the minimum wage would keep rising. He said Russia would develop its economic relations with partners in Asia, Africa and Latin America to thwart Western efforts to isolate it economically. Let me remind you that by introducing sanctions, Western countries were trying to push Russia to the periphery of world development.

  • Free COVID tests: How to order more rapid at-home tests from the government

    Americans can order four more COVID-19 test kits via USPS right now, the White House says, which will ship for free the week before Christmas.

  • 'Twitter Files' reveal ‘terrifying’ truths about the need for ‘radical transparency’: Palantir co-founder

    Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale says the "terrifying" revelations that came from the "Twitter Files" proves the need for "radical transparency" from YouTube, Google and Apple.

  • U.S. retail sales post biggest drop in 11 months; labor market tight

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, but consumer spending remains supported by a tight labor market, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits decreasing by the most in five months last week. The biggest decrease in retail sales in 11 months reported by the Commerce Department on Thursday was likely payback after sales surged in October as Americans started their holiday shopping early to take advantage of discounts by businesses desperate to clear excess inventory. Retail sales dropped 0.6% last month, the biggest drop since December 2021, after an unrevised 1.3% jump in October.

  • Biden administration to provide free COVID tests for first time in three months

    The Biden administration is again making some free COVID-19 tests available to all American households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter.

  • Bond Markets Call BS on Hawkish Fed Chair As Recession Risks Mount

    Bond markets are back in intimidation mode as recession risks clash with the Fed's planned rate hikes.

  • Ukraine Latest: Warnings of Possible January Assault on Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- The US sanctioned Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest tycoon but left his company, mining giant MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, untouched as it tries to maintain stability in the metals market. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeDollar Rallies as Risk-Off Tone Takes Stocks Lower: Markets WrapA top Ukrainian army commander w

  • Boeing (BA) Secures Deal to Support F-15 Aircraft Program

    Boeing (BA) is set to offer F-15 depot program support to the U.S. Air Force.

  • ‘Crapped Himself’: Putin’s Men Melt Down in Raging Fight Over War

    GettyIt wasn’t too long ago that the Kremlin declared 2022 a “year of unity” in the country, a sentiment that quickly fell apart as Vladimir Putin’s closest allies created their own circular firing squad over the country’s handling of the war against Ukraine.Now, that infighting has peaked in spectacular and hilarious fashion, as one of the Kremlin’s most rabid mouthpieces has been challenged to a duel by one of the Kremlin’s most notorious accused terrorists.The duel, of course, will not involv

  • Putin throws lifeline to housing sector with subsidised mortgages extension

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended a preferential mortgage scheme by 18 months, providing a lifeline to a struggling sector of the economy and pledging low rates for residents of Ukrainian regions annexed by Moscow in October. Analysts had warned that the end of state subsidies for mortgages would spell trouble for the property sector after Putin's September partial mobilisation order sparked a labour shortage and a collapse in demand, creating another economic shock for lenders still smarting from perennially high rates this year. "We will be winding down the preferential mortgage mechanisms, but we will do this smoothly," Putin said at a televised meeting with officials.

  • Why Stocks Fell After the Fed Decision

    The stock market lost ground on Wednesday, and all of the decline came after the Federal Reserve released its latest decision on monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had all been seeing sizable gains on the day coming into the early afternoon, but by the end of the trading session, all three were down, albeit by less than 1%. For the most part, the Fed decision went largely as the majority of investors had expected.

  • Lockheed Martin, Boeing Among US Defense Companies In Potential Talks For Military Gear For Vietnam

    In a bid to reduce its dependence on Russian arms, some Vietnam government officials and U.S. defense firms are reportedly discussing the supply of military gear. The talks are preliminary and may not lead to any deals. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT), Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX), Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT), and IM Systems Group met with the officials on the sidelines of Vietnam’s arms fair. The companies offered a range of military gear and had “promising” discuss

  • Dow Falls More Than 900 Points on Interest-Rate Expectations

    U.S. stocks fell a day after the Federal Reserve signaled plans to lift interest rates through the spring.

  • Warehouse with Russian ammunition detonated in Kadiivka, authorities claim explosion in barracks

    Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that explosions rang out in Russian military barracks located in the city of Kadiivka on the night of 14-15 December. According to the Centre for Strategic Communication of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an ammunition storage point has been blown up.

  • This Defense Stock Is Ready to Fire Its Missiles

    While we wait for the outcome of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting, we're also keeping our eyes on a potentially positive development in Washington, DC pertaining to our shares of Two rated Lockheed Martin . According to The Wall Street Journal, following months of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's power grid, cities, and civilian infrastructure, the U.S is finalizing plans to provide Ukraine with its Patriot missile-defense systems. A Patriot missile battery of eight launchers takes as many as 90 soldiers to run, including maintenance crews, transporters, and radar operators, according to the U.S. Army.

  • When is the next Fed meeting? Here's what to know and when to expect (another) fed rate hike.

    The next Federal Reserve meeting will be held January 31 to February 1. December's meeting raised the interest rate range by half a percentage point.

  • Kentucky Supreme Court strikes down controversial school choice measure

    A circuit judge previously ruled the 2021 school choice law was unconstitutional, blocking education opportunity accounts from being implemented.

  • Mitch McConnell won’t become Senate majority leader again. What that means for his power

    The election results ensured Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell will stay Senate minority (instead of majority) leader. Here's how that affects his power.

  • EU leaders seek proposals by end of January on preserving industry

    EU leaders called on the European Commission on Thursday to present proposals by the end of January to preserve European industry that is under threat from higher energy prices and a new green subsidy law in the United States. The EU leaders agreed at a summit that Europe needed an ambitious industrial policy to make its economy green and digitial and reduce its dependency on others, particularly in sensitive areas, while ensuring a level playing field. They called on the Commission to look into "mobilising all relevant national and EU tools" as well as improving conditions for investment by speeding up administrative procedures.