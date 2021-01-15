Global Packaged Food Industry

Global Packaged Food Market to Reach $3. 4 Trillion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Packaged Food estimated at US$2. 8 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.

4 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Baked Foods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$533.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chocolate segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $748 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Packaged Food market in the U.S. is estimated at US$748 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$713.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Cheese Segment to Record 1.3% CAGR



In the global Cheese segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$102.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$110.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$472.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 196-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Conagra Brands, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

JBS SA

Kellogg Company

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.

Nestle SA

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tyson Foods, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Packaged Food Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Packaged Food by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Baked Foods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Baked Foods by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Baked Foods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Chocolate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Chocolate by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Chocolate by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cheese by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cheese by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cheese by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Yogurt by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Yogurt by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Yogurt by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Ice Creams by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Ice Creams by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ice Creams by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Alcoholic

Drink by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Non-Alcoholic Drink by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Alcoholic Drink by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Packaged Food Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 34: China Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: China Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Packaged Food Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Packaged Food by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: France Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 45: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 46: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food

by Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice

Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 47: Germany Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 48: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Italy Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 51: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: UK Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: UK Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 54: UK 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods, Chocolate,

Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other

Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 55: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Spain Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 57: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 58: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Russia Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 60: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaged

Food by Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice

Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 62: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 63: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked

Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic

Drink and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Packaged

Food by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Packaged Food by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Packaged

Food by Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice

Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 69: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 70: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food

by Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice

Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 71: Australia Historic Review for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 72: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 73: India Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: India Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 75: India 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 76: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Packaged

Food by Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice

Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 77: South Korea Historic Review for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 78: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Packaged Food by Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese,

Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Packaged

Food by Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice

Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Packaged

Food by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked

Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic

Drink and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Packaged

Food by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Packaged Food by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Packaged

Food by Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice

Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 86: Latin America Historic Review for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 87: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked

Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic

Drink and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 88: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food

by Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice

Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 89: Argentina Historic Review for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 90: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 91: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Brazil Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 93: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 94: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Mexico Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 96: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 97: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Packaged Food by Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese,

Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Packaged

Food by Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice

Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 99: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Packaged Food by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 100: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Packaged

Food by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and

Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Middle East Historic Review for Packaged Food by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Packaged

Food by Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice

Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 104: Middle East Historic Review for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 105: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IRAN

Table 106: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Iran Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 108: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 109: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food

by Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice

Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 110: Israel Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 111: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 112: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Packaged

Food by Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice

Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 113: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 114: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked

Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic

Drink and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 115: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food by

Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: UAE Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 117: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 118: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

Packaged Food by Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese,

Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Packaged

Food by Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice

Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 120: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Packaged

Food by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked

Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic

Drink and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AFRICA

Table 121: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Packaged Food

by Product - Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice

Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 122: Africa Historic Review for Packaged Food by Product -

Baked Foods, Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams,

Non-Alcoholic Drink and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 123: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Packaged Food by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baked Foods,

Chocolate, Cheese, Yogurt, Ice Creams, Non-Alcoholic Drink and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

