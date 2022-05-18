U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

The global stock images and videos market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period.

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The study considers the present scenario of the global stock images & videos market and its dynamics for 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several industry growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stock Images And Videos Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05482345/?utm_source=GNW
The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The global stock images and videos market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period.

KEY POINTS

• Conversely, there has been a lot of dynamism in the market. Amidst the pandemic came a range of acquisitions by private equity firms as they seek to take advantage of the trends such as the shift to digital, online gaming, mobile media, and the opportunities presented by social media that favor the market in the near future. For instance, private equity firm EQT acquired Freepik and Great Hills Partners acquired Storyblocks.
• On September 7th, 2021, Shutterstock announced acquisition of PicMonkey, a graphic design and image editing software. This acquisition is anticipated to complement Shutterstock’s content subscriptions and expand audience reach. On October 26th, 2021, Shutterstock introduced Flex 25 Plan + Creative Workflow Tools. This is a multimedia subscription for single users that allows download of stock images, stock videos indistinctly.
• The global market in 2021 was dominated by revenue generated from macrostock holding over 60% share.
• The global RM stock images & videos held higher share in 2021 and is expected to reach over $4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

SEGMENT ANALYSIS

The global stock images and videos market is segmented into the following segments based on product: Stock images and Stock video. In terms of product, the market was dominated by demand generated from stock images globally. However, owing to rising penetration of OTT platforms and cinematography, demand for stock videos is anticipated to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation
• Product
o Still Images
o Videos

• License
o Royalty-Free (RF)
o Rights Managed(RM)

• Source
o Macrostock
o Microstock

• Application
o Commercial
o Editorial

• End-user
o Marketers
o TV & Film Producers
o Media & Publishing Companies
o Business & Individual Creators

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Businesses worldwide are either dealing with the effects of economic instability or trying to build a name for themselves on a global basis. Hence, the dependency on digital advertising is growing. While the value of stock photography has been affixed in developed economies, in developing and emerging economies, stock photography is just about gaining importance in the marketing mix outside the traditional channels. However, the quality of the images and their ease of access are other important factors commonly and consistently considered.

• Geography
o North America
o Europe
o APAC
o Latin America
o Middle East & Africa

VENDOR ANALYSIS
The global stock images and videos market is highly consolidated. Ever since Getty Images and Corbis imposed a consumer-facing business model (i.e., low price, high volume), the industry has not changed much. While there are several specialist agencies and mom-and-pop shops, the latter’s growth seems hazy. Specialist agencies, however, can survive provided they keep up with technology and demand developments. Major agencies, such as Getty Images, often represent smaller ones, benefitting from their exclusive content and giving them an opening. Several platforms have also come up that cater to amateurs. The four major vendors dominate the market.

Key Vendors
• Getty Images
• Visual China Group
• Shutterstock
• Adobe Stock

Other Prominent Vendors
• 123RF
• Agence France-Presse
• Agefotostock
• Alamy
• AP Images
• Artlist
• Can Stock Photo
• Coinaphoto
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05482345/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


