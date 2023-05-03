Global Water Resources Reports Results of Director Election

Global Water Resources, Inc.

PHOENIX, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources Inc., ("the Company"), (NASDAQ: GWRS), announced that the nominees listed in the Proxy Statement, dated March 25, 2023, for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("the Meeting") were selected as Directors of the Company.



As of the March 13, 2023, record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting, 23,871,046 shares of common stock were outstanding and eligible to vote. A total of 21,041,848 shares were voted in person or by proxy at the meeting.

The results of the vote for the election of the Directors at the Meeting were as follows:

Votes For % of Total Shares Voted Votes Withheld % of Total Shares Voted Broker Non-Vote % of Total Shares Voted (1) Ron L. Fleming 19,655,117 93.41% 186,783 0.89% 1,199,948 5.70% (2) Richard M. Alexander 18,362,196 87.27% 1,479,704 7.03% 1,199,948 5.70% (3) Debra G. Coy 17,898,616 85.06% 1,943,284 9.24% 1,199,948 5.70% (4) Brett Huckelbridge 19,526,372 92.80% 315,528 1.50% 1,199,948 5.70% (5) David Rousseau 18,520,689 88.02% 1,321,211 6.28% 1,199,948 5.70% (6) Jonathan L. Levine 19,466,824 92.51% 375,076 1.78% 1,199,948 5.70% (7) Andrew M. Cohn 19,465,216 92.51% 376,684 1.79% 1,199,948 5.70%

In addition, at the Meeting, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 was ratified.

The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For % of Total Shares Voted Against % of Total Shares Voted Abstain % of Total Shares Voted Broker Non-Vote % of Total Shares Voted 20,974,629 99.68% 49,387 0.23% 17,832 0.08% - 0.00%

In addition, at the Meeting, approval on an advisory basis, of the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers was approved.

The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes For % of Total Shares Voted Against % of Total Shares Voted Abstain % of Total Shares Voted Broker Non-Vote % of Total Shares Voted 18,997,149 90.28% 819,350 3.89% 25,401 0.12% 1,199,948 5.70%

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 29 systems which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM). TWM is an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle that involves owning and operating water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area in order to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. It enables smart water management programs such as remote metering infrastructure and other advanced technologies, rate designs, and incentives that result in real conservation. TWM helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

Global Water has received numerous industry awards, including national recognition as a ‘Utility of the Future Today’ for its superior water reuse practices by a national consortium of water and conservation organizations led by the Water Environment Federation (WEF). The company also received Cityworks’ 2022 Excellence in Departmental Practice Award for demonstrating leadership and creativity in applying public asset management strategies to daily operations and long-term planning.

To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com

