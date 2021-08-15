U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.50
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,371.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,114.75
    -11.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,219.80
    -2.40 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.15
    -0.29 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.40
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1797
    +0.0058 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • Vix

    15.45
    -0.14 (-0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    +0.0059 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6690
    -0.7530 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,160.23
    +67.73 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.85 (-0.14%)
     

Google might unveil the Pixel 5a on August 17th

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

More evidence has surfaced that the Google Pixel 5a might be right around the corner. Android Police has obtained what it says are repair shop photos (pictured below) of Pixel 5a parts that appear to confirm rumors swirling around the budget phone, including its release date. The device really would be a spruced-up Pixel 4a 5G (above), according to the leak. You'd get a similar dual rear camera setup and size, just with a much larger 4,680mAh battery (up from 3,800mAh) and a grippier plastic shell.

The scoop also supports talk of a headphone jack. The mainboard and other components are missing, although Google is expected to rely on a Snapdragon (possibly the 765G from the Pixel 4a 5G) rather than a variant of the custom Tensor chip coming to the Pixel 6.

The source claims Google will unveil the Pixel 5a on August 17th. Past rumors have suggested the 5a might reach stores on August 26th at a $450 price, $50 lower than the Pixel 4a 5G but well above the $350 of the base 4a. If accurate, you won't have to wait long to learn full details for this mid-range phone — even if you'll have to wait a short while to get one in your hands.

Google Pixel 5a back from leaked parts
Google Pixel 5a back from leaked parts

