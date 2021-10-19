The Pixel 6 Pro vs. the competition: Telephoto, Tensor and more

Last year's Pixel came and went with only one screen size available, and for this year's flagship Google's giving you two options again. But instead of dubbing it the "XL" the bigger phone now carries the "Pro" moniker. The company says it's because it offers more professional features like a telephoto lens, but it also means it's named similarly to rival handsets from Apple and OnePlus. Check out the specs of some of the competition in the table below, and be sure to check out our hands-on with this fancy new phone while you wait for the full review later this month.

Pixel 6 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Galaxy S21 Ultra OnePlus 9 Pro Pricing $899 / $999 $1,099 / $1,199 / $1,399 / $1,599 $1,200 / $1,250 / $1,380 $1,069 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 3 x 0.4 inches) 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm (6.33 x 3.07 x 0.3 inches) 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches) 163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm (6.43 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches) Weight 210g (7.41 ounces) 240g (8.46 ounces) 229g (8.07 ounces) 197g (6.95 ounces) Screen size 6.7 inches (170 mm) 6.7 inches (170.18 mm) 6.8 inches (172.72 mm) 6.7 inches (170.18 mm) Screen resolution 3,120 x 1,440 (512 ppi) 2,778 x 1,284 (458 ppi) 3,200 x 1,440 (515 ppi) 3,216 x 1,440 (525 ppi) Screen type LTPO OLED Super Retina XDR Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Fluid AMOLED with LTPO Battery 5,003 mAh 4,352 mAH 5,000 mAh 4,500 mAh Internal storage 128 / 256 / 512 GB 128 / 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB 128 / 256 / 512 GB 256 GB External storage None None None None Rear camera(s) Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide, 50 MP, f/1.85

Telephoto, 48MP, f/3.5 Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Wide, 12MP, f/1.5

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8 Four cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide-angle: 108MP f/1.8

Telephoto 1: 10MP, f/2.4

Telephoto 2: 10MP, f/4.9 Four cameras: Main, 48 MP, f/1.8

Ultra-wide, 50 MP, f/2.2

Telephoto, 8 MP, f/2.4

Monochrome, 2 MP Front camera(s) 11.1MP, f/2.2 12MP, f/2.2 40MP, f/2.2 16MP, f/2.4 Video capture 4K at 30 fps 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps 8K at 30 fps SoC Google Tensor Apple A15 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU 2.8 octa-core 3.23 GHz hexa-core 2.8 GHz octa-core 2.84 GHz octa-core GPU ARM Mali G78 Apple hexa-core GPU Adreno 660 Adreno 660 RAM 12 GB 6 GB 12 / 16 GB 12 GB WiFi 802.11ax 802.11ax 6 GHz 802.11ax 6 GHz 802.11ax Bluetooth v5.2 v5.0 v5.2 v5.2 Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 Android 11 Android 11 Other features USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging USB-C, Qi wireless charging

